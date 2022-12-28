The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Wosny Lambre and Van Lathan to settle a disagreement about whether the Nikola Jokic hype is overblown (3:57), before Bill and Wosny look at the NBA teams who may benefit from making an early trade and tanking for a chance at Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft (36:09). Then Bill talks with Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports about which NFL teams still have a reason to compete heading into Week 17—some matchups including Commanders-Browns, Giants-Colts, Patriots-Dolphins, Jets-Seahawks, Panthers-Buccaneers, Vikings-Packers, Steelers-Ravens, favorite underdogs, and more (1:06:25). Finally, Bill gives out the Million-Dollar Picks for NFL Week 17 (1:49:11).

1 DAY AGO