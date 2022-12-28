ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kevin Owens Takes Brutal Hit to Eye in John Cena Team-Up Win on WWE SmackDown

It was finally time for the match everyone had been waiting for on tonight's WWE SmackDown, a match that involved Raw's Kevin Owens and John Cena taking on The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Both Cena and Owens have bad blood with Reigns, and Owens and Zayn are currently having issues within their friendship, so it was always going to be a contentious match. It certainly was, and Owens was sporting an injured eye by the end of it. Thanks to some teamwork, Cena and Owens secured the win with an Attitude Adjustment and a Stunner, allowing Owens to pin Zayn for the win.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Bray Wyatt Injured at WWE Live Event

Bray Wyatt suffered a minor injury at Thursday’s WWE live event in Miami, Florida. As noted, Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal at Thursday’s show from the FTX Arena. Wyatt took time to speak with fans and pose for photos after the match, and revealed to The Vlog Warriors that he broke a finger on his right hand during the win over Mahal. You can see their video below.
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Loses Title Following Shocking Comeback On WWE SmackDown

In a shocking turn of events, Ronda Rousey was dethroned as "SmackDown" Women's Champion on the final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022. However, her loss didn't come against the superstar she was advertised to defend her title against – Raquel Rodriguez. Instead, Rousey was confronted by a returning Charlotte Flair...
ringsidenews.com

Andrade El Idolo Reacts To Charlotte Flair’s WWE Return

Charlotte Flair sent shock waves across the entire WWE Universe by making her return to WWE after an extended absence. Not only that, she slithered the SmackDown Women’s title from Ronda Rousey in another big shocker. Her impressive return saw a response from her real-life husband, Andrade El Idolo.
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Sends Ominous Warning Ahead Of Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022

In recent weeks, The Bloodline has taken it up a notch with their destructive ways, carrying backstage attacks on random wrestlers and interrupting others' matches, not to mention putting the likes of Elias and Matt Riddle on the shelf. The faction has even drawn comparisons to the iconic Black & White nWo for its newfound mean streak.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Hall of Famer Interested In Royal Rumble Return, Petition Launched

WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke is interested in returning to the ring for WWE in the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. As seen in the video below, Luke recently appeared on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast with author John Crowther, who co-wrote the “The Bushwhackers: Blood, Sweat & Cheers” book earlier this year, and he expressed interest in working The Rumble next month.
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Comments On WWE's Newest Signing

Yesterday it was announced that Dragon Lee has signed a WWE contract and will be joining the "WWE NXT" brand in January, making him the latest signing for the company following two WWE tryouts. While Paul 'Triple H' Levesque is less involved with the developmental brand now due to his...
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On What WWE Had Planned For Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose was one of "NXT's" most featured stars when she won the "NXT" Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc 2021, but her reign ended after 413 days on December 13. Rose was released from the company the following day. Her release came due to the adult-themed content Rose had posted on her subscription-based FanTime account. Following her firing, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are left without a third stablemate.
PWMania

Charlotte Flair Returns to WWE and Wins the SmackDown Women’s Championship (Video)

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE during this week’s SmackDown. Charlotte walked out to the ring with new music and a new look after Ronda Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriguez to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Charlotte then challenged Rousey for the title, which Rousey accepted despite Shayna Baszler’s objections....
tjrwrestling.net

Former WWE Champion Calls Out Brock Lesnar For A Match

Brock Lesnar is likely returning to WWE at some point in 2023, which is why a former WWE Champion has called him out for a match. The last time Brock Lesnar competed in a WWE match was nearly two months ago at Crown Jewel on November 5th when he faced one of his biggest rivals in 2022, Bobby Lashley. While Lashley dominated much of the match, Lesnar got the win after he pushed himself off the ropes while trapped in the Hurt Lock submission and landed on top of Lashley for the pinfall win.
stillrealtous.com

The Usos React To WWE Telling Them Not To Look Like Roman Reigns

The Usos have been achieving success in the tag team division for years now, and during their early days they often wore bright colors and face paint. But when it came time for The Usos to turn heel they switched up their look and swapped out the bright colors for black outfits.
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Writer Speculates On Asuka's Future

One former WWE writer believes Asuka's recent activity could be signaling the Japanese star might be taking a break from professional wrestling shortly. On the latest episode of the "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, actor and former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his thoughts on Asuka's recent loss to Rhea Ripley on "Monday Night Raw" and a series of cryptic tweets she's made since the match.
stillrealtous.com

AEW Stars Stripped Of Their Titles

On Wednesday night Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara were originally scheduled to appear on AAA’s Noche De Campeones, but they did not appear on the show. Plans called for them to defend their AAA Mixed Tag Titles against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr and Komander & Sexy Star II. However, Melo & Guevara were replaced by Abismo Negro Jr & Flammer.
ringsidenews.com

Footage Of Gunther Getting Checked After Chair Shot On WWE SmackDown

GUNTHER cemented his status as a top star on SmackDown in a matter of months. The Ring General captured the Intercontinental Championship in the process as well. Last night, he got his head split wide open due to an accidental chair shot. Imperium ganged up on Braun Strowman for wanting...
wrestlinginc.com

Jake Roberts Calls Infamous Wrestling Promoter An 'Ugly, Racist Bully'

Jake "The Snake" Roberts has no shortage of things to say about the notorious wrestling promoter Bill Watts, and very little is positive. Speaking on his "Snake Pit with Jake Roberts" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer acknowledged there was a modicum of praise that he could bestow on Watts, with whom he worked in Mid-South Wrestling during the 1980s.
PWMania

WWE Star Expected to Return to In-Ring Action on WWE TV Soon

After being released from WWE after her time as Andrade El Idolo’s manager, Zelina Vega returned to the company last year. She won the Queen’s Crown tournament and was a Women’s Tag Team Champion after her return. She was later sidelined due to an injury. Vega has...
wrestleview.com

Top WWE Superstar suffers potential legitimate injury during house show

AJ Styles potentially suffered an injury to his left leg/ankle after a top rope move, during a six-man tag team match at Thursday’s WWE Holiday Tour house show at the Giant Center held in Hershey, PA. Styles was teaming with Doc Gallows and Mia Yim in a match against Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.
wrestlinginc.com

Alexa Bliss Misses Former WWE Women's Champion

It's no secret that Alexa Bliss and Mickie James are close outside of the ring, and their friendship with one another has stood the test of time despite the pair currently being in different companies. After James retweeted a picture of herself making a goofy face, a fan joked that...

