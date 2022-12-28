Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Kevin Owens Takes Brutal Hit to Eye in John Cena Team-Up Win on WWE SmackDown
It was finally time for the match everyone had been waiting for on tonight's WWE SmackDown, a match that involved Raw's Kevin Owens and John Cena taking on The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Both Cena and Owens have bad blood with Reigns, and Owens and Zayn are currently having issues within their friendship, so it was always going to be a contentious match. It certainly was, and Owens was sporting an injured eye by the end of it. Thanks to some teamwork, Cena and Owens secured the win with an Attitude Adjustment and a Stunner, allowing Owens to pin Zayn for the win.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bray Wyatt Injured at WWE Live Event
Bray Wyatt suffered a minor injury at Thursday’s WWE live event in Miami, Florida. As noted, Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal at Thursday’s show from the FTX Arena. Wyatt took time to speak with fans and pose for photos after the match, and revealed to The Vlog Warriors that he broke a finger on his right hand during the win over Mahal. You can see their video below.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Loses Title Following Shocking Comeback On WWE SmackDown
In a shocking turn of events, Ronda Rousey was dethroned as "SmackDown" Women's Champion on the final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022. However, her loss didn't come against the superstar she was advertised to defend her title against – Raquel Rodriguez. Instead, Rousey was confronted by a returning Charlotte Flair...
ringsidenews.com
Andrade El Idolo Reacts To Charlotte Flair’s WWE Return
Charlotte Flair sent shock waves across the entire WWE Universe by making her return to WWE after an extended absence. Not only that, she slithered the SmackDown Women’s title from Ronda Rousey in another big shocker. Her impressive return saw a response from her real-life husband, Andrade El Idolo.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Sends Ominous Warning Ahead Of Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022
In recent weeks, The Bloodline has taken it up a notch with their destructive ways, carrying backstage attacks on random wrestlers and interrupting others' matches, not to mention putting the likes of Elias and Matt Riddle on the shelf. The faction has even drawn comparisons to the iconic Black & White nWo for its newfound mean streak.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Hall of Famer Interested In Royal Rumble Return, Petition Launched
WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke is interested in returning to the ring for WWE in the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. As seen in the video below, Luke recently appeared on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast with author John Crowther, who co-wrote the “The Bushwhackers: Blood, Sweat & Cheers” book earlier this year, and he expressed interest in working The Rumble next month.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Comments On WWE's Newest Signing
Yesterday it was announced that Dragon Lee has signed a WWE contract and will be joining the "WWE NXT" brand in January, making him the latest signing for the company following two WWE tryouts. While Paul 'Triple H' Levesque is less involved with the developmental brand now due to his...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On What WWE Had Planned For Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose was one of "NXT's" most featured stars when she won the "NXT" Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc 2021, but her reign ended after 413 days on December 13. Rose was released from the company the following day. Her release came due to the adult-themed content Rose had posted on her subscription-based FanTime account. Following her firing, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are left without a third stablemate.
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Returns to WWE and Wins the SmackDown Women’s Championship (Video)
Charlotte Flair returned to WWE during this week’s SmackDown. Charlotte walked out to the ring with new music and a new look after Ronda Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriguez to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Charlotte then challenged Rousey for the title, which Rousey accepted despite Shayna Baszler’s objections....
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Calls Out Brock Lesnar For A Match
Brock Lesnar is likely returning to WWE at some point in 2023, which is why a former WWE Champion has called him out for a match. The last time Brock Lesnar competed in a WWE match was nearly two months ago at Crown Jewel on November 5th when he faced one of his biggest rivals in 2022, Bobby Lashley. While Lashley dominated much of the match, Lesnar got the win after he pushed himself off the ropes while trapped in the Hurt Lock submission and landed on top of Lashley for the pinfall win.
stillrealtous.com
The Usos React To WWE Telling Them Not To Look Like Roman Reigns
The Usos have been achieving success in the tag team division for years now, and during their early days they often wore bright colors and face paint. But when it came time for The Usos to turn heel they switched up their look and swapped out the bright colors for black outfits.
411mania.com
WWE News: John Cena & Kevin Owens Beat The Bloodline on Smackdown, Don West’s Passing Mentioned On Show
– John Cena is 1 – 0 in WWE in 2022, picking up a win alongside Kevin Owens in the main event of this week’s Smackdown. Cena and Owens defeated Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final show of the year, with Owens pinning Zayn after a Stunner. Reigns took an Attitude Adjustment from Cena at the same time and rolled out of the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Writer Speculates On Asuka's Future
One former WWE writer believes Asuka's recent activity could be signaling the Japanese star might be taking a break from professional wrestling shortly. On the latest episode of the "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, actor and former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his thoughts on Asuka's recent loss to Rhea Ripley on "Monday Night Raw" and a series of cryptic tweets she's made since the match.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Stars Stripped Of Their Titles
On Wednesday night Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara were originally scheduled to appear on AAA’s Noche De Campeones, but they did not appear on the show. Plans called for them to defend their AAA Mixed Tag Titles against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr and Komander & Sexy Star II. However, Melo & Guevara were replaced by Abismo Negro Jr & Flammer.
ringsidenews.com
Footage Of Gunther Getting Checked After Chair Shot On WWE SmackDown
GUNTHER cemented his status as a top star on SmackDown in a matter of months. The Ring General captured the Intercontinental Championship in the process as well. Last night, he got his head split wide open due to an accidental chair shot. Imperium ganged up on Braun Strowman for wanting...
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Calls Infamous Wrestling Promoter An 'Ugly, Racist Bully'
Jake "The Snake" Roberts has no shortage of things to say about the notorious wrestling promoter Bill Watts, and very little is positive. Speaking on his "Snake Pit with Jake Roberts" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer acknowledged there was a modicum of praise that he could bestow on Watts, with whom he worked in Mid-South Wrestling during the 1980s.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Stunned By WWE Referee Jessika Carr & Kevin Owens During WWE Live Event
Sami Zayn might be having the best time of his life as the ‘Honorary Uce’ in The Bloodline. However, things did not look good this week for Sami as he was on the receiving end of a famous finisher by not only Kevin Owens, but also a WWE official as well.
PWMania
WWE Star Expected to Return to In-Ring Action on WWE TV Soon
After being released from WWE after her time as Andrade El Idolo’s manager, Zelina Vega returned to the company last year. She won the Queen’s Crown tournament and was a Women’s Tag Team Champion after her return. She was later sidelined due to an injury. Vega has...
wrestleview.com
Top WWE Superstar suffers potential legitimate injury during house show
AJ Styles potentially suffered an injury to his left leg/ankle after a top rope move, during a six-man tag team match at Thursday’s WWE Holiday Tour house show at the Giant Center held in Hershey, PA. Styles was teaming with Doc Gallows and Mia Yim in a match against Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.
wrestlinginc.com
Alexa Bliss Misses Former WWE Women's Champion
It's no secret that Alexa Bliss and Mickie James are close outside of the ring, and their friendship with one another has stood the test of time despite the pair currently being in different companies. After James retweeted a picture of herself making a goofy face, a fan joked that...
Comments / 0