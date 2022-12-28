ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Stumbles by No. 19 Kentucky, Louisville dull rivalry meeting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Obviously, No. 19 Kentucky or Louisville will be pleased with winning their showdown if only because feel-good moments have been scarce this season for the in-state archrivals. On balance, the host Wildcats (8-4) have celebrated more than the rebuilding Cardinals (2-11), who seem headed for a historically awful finish under rookie coach Kenny Payne, a former longtime Kentucky assistant. But that’s not really saying much for Kentucky, which is coming off a 89-75 Southeastern Conference loss at unranked Missouri and has beaten just one quality opponent (Michigan) among four. Better was expected from the Wildcats after starting the season ranked fourth while welcoming back senior Oscar Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year. The 6-foot-9 forward continues to be a double-double machine (15.8 points, 13.6 rebounds per game) despite missing the entire preseason and first two games following an October procedure on his right knee. That just hasn’t been enough for the Wildcats, who have been outplayed by Gonzaga, UCLA and Mizzou, which led for 38:51 in Columbia.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Transfer Portal: Louisville already has eight new additions

University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm has been working the transfer portal in his first month on the job. Brohm, who took over for Scott Satterfield on Dec. 8 as the head coach at U of L, signed 12 high school prospects recently during the early signing period and currently has one of the top 15 transfer portal classes in college football.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville '24 commit TJ Robinson recaps 50-point outing

Louisville commit TJ Robinson knows how to score. The 2024 target dropped 50 points to lead Montclair, N.J., Immaculate Conception to a 75-67 win over Dwight-Englewood, N.J., on Tuesday in the Jingle Bells Jubilee being held in Paterson, N.J. The 6-foot-4 point guard did most of his damage following a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Kentucky vs. Louisville Matchup

This year's Louisville-Kentucky men's basketball rivalry matchup doesn't quite have the same juice as past editions. Kentucky enters the game 8-4, coming off an 89-75 loss at Missouri in the SEC opener. Louisville, meanwhile, is 2-11 on the season and looks like one of the worst Power 5 teams in the country.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Eastern Michigan OL transfer collects Louisville offer

Eastern Michigan offensive lineman Marcellus Johnson became a hot target of many college coaches from the moment that he entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. With one year of eligibility remaining, the 6-foot-4, 308-pound target has garnered scholarship offers from programs representing multiple Power 5 conferences, including Louisville. A...
YPSILANTI, MI
Wave 3

8 injured after SUV crashes into Louisville restaurant

Watch UofL Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne and WAVE News Sports Reporter Kendrick Haskins talk the latest basketball highlights and updates. Medical marijuana executive orders take effect January 1. Updated: 13 hours ago. Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order legalizing Medicinal Marijuana will take effect as the ball drops on New...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville mayor touts city's bourbon boom during his time in office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If the Kentucky Derby put Louisville on the map, you could say, Muhammad Ali, the Louisville slugger and bourbon made it famous. Thursday afternoon, outgoing Mayor Greg Fischer was joined by representatives from the bourbon and hospitality industries and highlighted the creation and growth of "Bourbonism," a word Fischer says was created and trademarked several years ago and includes a special blend of Kentucky's best.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Ehrler's Ice Cream to open 2nd Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Ehrler's Ice Cream announced that it is opening a second Louisville location. This one is in the Highlands at the corner of Bardstown Road and Trevilian Way, in the space that used to be a Subway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Numbers drawn for estimated $685M Mega Millions jackpot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check your tickets! The numbers have been drawn for the estimated $685 million Mega Millions jackpot. The numbers are: 1-3-6-44-51 Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier 3. To check your numbers, click here. If no one hits Friday's jackpot, the number will grow. The next drawing is scheduled...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Former Male High School principal Ted Boehm dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Male High School principal who helped guide the school during a controversial time has passed away. The school's alumni Facebook page made the announcement that Ted Boehm passed away Saturday morning. Boehm was Male's principal from 1978 to 1992 and again from 2009 to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
iheart.com

This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky, According To Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri is a man of many talents, but perhaps the most notable is picking a darn good restaurant. His Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has tried and tasted over 1,200 restaurants all over the country. Do you ever wonder which one is the best?. Mashed compiled a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man, juvenile injured at Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a shooting took place in the west wing of the Kentucky Expo Center. On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., LMPD responded to a call in the 900 block of Phillips Lane of a shooting were officers located two victims. Officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY

