Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Asks For $53.5 Million to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
White Sox Face Many Issues For 2003 CampaignIBWAAChicago, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
My top 12 most-read Chicago stories from 2022Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
Related
Stumbles by No. 19 Kentucky, Louisville dull rivalry meeting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Obviously, No. 19 Kentucky or Louisville will be pleased with winning their showdown if only because feel-good moments have been scarce this season for the in-state archrivals. On balance, the host Wildcats (8-4) have celebrated more than the rebuilding Cardinals (2-11), who seem headed for a historically awful finish under rookie coach Kenny Payne, a former longtime Kentucky assistant. But that’s not really saying much for Kentucky, which is coming off a 89-75 Southeastern Conference loss at unranked Missouri and has beaten just one quality opponent (Michigan) among four. Better was expected from the Wildcats after starting the season ranked fourth while welcoming back senior Oscar Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year. The 6-foot-9 forward continues to be a double-double machine (15.8 points, 13.6 rebounds per game) despite missing the entire preseason and first two games following an October procedure on his right knee. That just hasn’t been enough for the Wildcats, who have been outplayed by Gonzaga, UCLA and Mizzou, which led for 38:51 in Columbia.
Transfer Portal: Louisville already has eight new additions
University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm has been working the transfer portal in his first month on the job. Brohm, who took over for Scott Satterfield on Dec. 8 as the head coach at U of L, signed 12 high school prospects recently during the early signing period and currently has one of the top 15 transfer portal classes in college football.
Louisville '24 commit TJ Robinson recaps 50-point outing
Louisville commit TJ Robinson knows how to score. The 2024 target dropped 50 points to lead Montclair, N.J., Immaculate Conception to a 75-67 win over Dwight-Englewood, N.J., on Tuesday in the Jingle Bells Jubilee being held in Paterson, N.J. The 6-foot-4 point guard did most of his damage following a...
Watch: John Calipari Speaks Ahead of Louisville Matchup
Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari spoke to reporters on Friday afternoon, ahead of the Cats' tilt against the 2-11 Louisville Cardinals on Saturday inside Rupp Arena. Calipari gave praise to the Cards, despite the slow start. You can watch the entire presser above: More on ...
Look: John Calipari's Comment About Louisville Going Viral
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari is trying his best not to overlook the Louisville Cardinals. During a press conference on Friday, Coach Cal said Kenny Payne is doing a "hell of a job" with the Cardinals program. He also said the team has been in "every game" they've played this season.
Sports World Reacts To Kentucky vs. Louisville Matchup
This year's Louisville-Kentucky men's basketball rivalry matchup doesn't quite have the same juice as past editions. Kentucky enters the game 8-4, coming off an 89-75 loss at Missouri in the SEC opener. Louisville, meanwhile, is 2-11 on the season and looks like one of the worst Power 5 teams in the country.
Kentucky vs. Louisville: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Kentucky is coming off a disappointing loss to Missouri but has a good opportunity to bounce back with a rivalry win over a disheartening Louisville team. TV schedule: Saturday, December 31 – 12:00 p.m. ET, CBS. Arena: Rupp Arena – Lexington, KY. One of college basketball’s most historic...
Eastern Michigan OL transfer collects Louisville offer
Eastern Michigan offensive lineman Marcellus Johnson became a hot target of many college coaches from the moment that he entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. With one year of eligibility remaining, the 6-foot-4, 308-pound target has garnered scholarship offers from programs representing multiple Power 5 conferences, including Louisville. A...
Louisville wide receiver signee William Fowles believes in new head coach Jeff Brohm's offensive schemes
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Hialeah (Fla.) Dade Christian School three-star wide receiver William Fowles was scrolling up and down Twitter when he found out that former Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield had left Louisville for the Cincinatti job in early December. Fowles, who committed to the Cardinals in August,...
Louisville extends an offer to Wyoming wide receiver transfer
Wyoming wide receiver transfer Joshua Cobbs, who made a visit to Oregon earlier this month, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Friday night. He announced the offer on his social media outlets. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Cobbs played in 28 games over three seasons at Wyoming and...
Wave 3
8 injured after SUV crashes into Louisville restaurant
Watch UofL Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne and WAVE News Sports Reporter Kendrick Haskins talk the latest basketball highlights and updates. Medical marijuana executive orders take effect January 1. Updated: 13 hours ago. Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order legalizing Medicinal Marijuana will take effect as the ball drops on New...
wdrb.com
Louisville mayor touts city's bourbon boom during his time in office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If the Kentucky Derby put Louisville on the map, you could say, Muhammad Ali, the Louisville slugger and bourbon made it famous. Thursday afternoon, outgoing Mayor Greg Fischer was joined by representatives from the bourbon and hospitality industries and highlighted the creation and growth of "Bourbonism," a word Fischer says was created and trademarked several years ago and includes a special blend of Kentucky's best.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wdrb.com
Ehrler's Ice Cream to open 2nd Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Ehrler's Ice Cream announced that it is opening a second Louisville location. This one is in the Highlands at the corner of Bardstown Road and Trevilian Way, in the space that used to be a Subway.
wdrb.com
Numbers drawn for estimated $685M Mega Millions jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check your tickets! The numbers have been drawn for the estimated $685 million Mega Millions jackpot. The numbers are: 1-3-6-44-51 Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier 3. To check your numbers, click here. If no one hits Friday's jackpot, the number will grow. The next drawing is scheduled...
wdrb.com
Former Male High School principal Ted Boehm dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Male High School principal who helped guide the school during a controversial time has passed away. The school's alumni Facebook page made the announcement that Ted Boehm passed away Saturday morning. Boehm was Male's principal from 1978 to 1992 and again from 2009 to...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky, According To Guy Fieri
Guy Fieri is a man of many talents, but perhaps the most notable is picking a darn good restaurant. His Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has tried and tasted over 1,200 restaurants all over the country. Do you ever wonder which one is the best?. Mashed compiled a...
LMPD: Man, juvenile injured at Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a shooting took place in the west wing of the Kentucky Expo Center. On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., LMPD responded to a call in the 900 block of Phillips Lane of a shooting were officers located two victims. Officers...
wdrb.com
Louisville mother of 2 dies after developing pneumonia during wait for bone marrow donor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 42-year-old Louisville mother of two died after developing pneumonia while waiting for a donor to give her a life-saving bone marrow transplant. Earlier in December, WDRB News spoke with Julie Tyrell's family and loved ones during the search for a bone marrow match. But during...
Louisville Democrats, GOP pick nominees for upcoming special election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The special election for Congressman-elect Morgan McGarvey's former Senate seat has been set. The Jefferson County Republican Party announced Misty Glin will be their candidate. According to a press release, Glin ran for Jefferson County Public School's school board Dist. 6 "and wants to continue to...
Comments / 0