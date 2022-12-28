Read full article on original website
The Ringer
‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ Series Recap
Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney give their thoughts on the finale as well as the season as a whole for FX’s Fleishman Is in Trouble. They delve into the show’s interpretation of main character syndrome with Jesse Eisenberg’s portrayal of Dr. Toby Fleishman, and highlight Claire Danes’s performance on the show as well as the arc of her character, Rachel. Plus, they reflect on how this series fits into the larger landscape of television this past year.
‘Babylon,’ ‘White Noise,’ and 10 Oscars Contenders to Stream Now
Sean and Amanda double dip into two maximal extravaganzas from two of our most exciting auteurs. First up: Damien Chazelle’s Silent Era Hollywood bacchanalia Babylon and then their top five movies about Hollywood (1:00). Then, they discuss Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of Don DeLillo’s novel White Noise (1:14:00).
The Townies Part 2: Hollywood’s Best and Worst of 2022
It’s Part 2 of podcasting’s most exclusive event of the year, the first-annual Townie Awards. In Part 2, Matt and Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw give out the Mea Culpa Award, the Suck Haters I Was Right Award, the Most Annoying Media Narrative Award, the Best and Worst Actor Career Move Awards, and the Winner of the Year.
The End of the Year Mailbag
Chris and Andy round out 2022 by answering some mailbag questions. They talk about their ideal TV-watching environment (1:00), their favorite television moments from the year (26:33), and how shows like Andor changed what’s possible for comic book TV (32:27). Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald. Producer: Kaya McMullen.
The 2022 Bravo Year In Review, With Danny Pellegrino!
As we count down to the new year, Rachel Lindsay welcomes pop culture royalty and her friend Danny Pellegrino onto Morally Corrupt to recap this past year of Bravo content. Rachel and Danny discuss the franchises that did or did not deliver in 2022 (4:59), chat about their hopes for new shows in 2023 (43:56), and do some fun housewives superlatives (49:08).
