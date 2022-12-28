Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney give their thoughts on the finale as well as the season as a whole for FX’s Fleishman Is in Trouble. They delve into the show’s interpretation of main character syndrome with Jesse Eisenberg’s portrayal of Dr. Toby Fleishman, and highlight Claire Danes’s performance on the show as well as the arc of her character, Rachel. Plus, they reflect on how this series fits into the larger landscape of television this past year.

1 DAY AGO