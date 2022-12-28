The Full Go is back for the last episode of 2022 and looking for more in 2023. Jason opens up the show with his thoughts on the Derek Carr benching by the Las Vegas Raiders (4:12) and whether this opens the door for Tom Brady to go west. Later in the show, Jason is joined by Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic (16:55) to discuss the latest on the Bulls after a big win against the Milwaukee Bucks. Jason makes his predictions on the upcoming Bears vs. Lions matchup (39:03) and then wraps up the year for The Full Go podcast (59:00) as we prepare to head into 2023.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO