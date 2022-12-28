Shipwrecked Fisherman Survives Two Days in the Ocean by Climbing Buoy

(Photo by Jens Büttner/picture alliance via Getty Images)

A missing fisherman is lucky to be alive after being shipwrecked and forced to spend two days in the ocean by climbing a buoy.

According to BBC, the fisherman was identified as 43-year-old Deivid Soares. He was rescued by local fishermen two days after his boat was discovered adrift in the Atlantic Ocean. He previously set off on his own from Atafona Beach, which is just north of Rio de Janeiro on Sunday (December 25th). The man revealed that he had fallen from his boat and swam for four hours until he came across the buoy.

After being rescued, Soares was treated for dehydration. He has since returned to fishing. While speaking to Brazil’s G1, the fisherman recalled his time at sea. “For me, the first 10 minutes were the most difficult,” he explained. “Because I wanted to get back to the boat at all costs.”

However, the fisherman stated that the current was too strong and he was unable to get back on the boat. He then decided to take off his shirt and trousers in order to let himself drift. The clothing notably was weighing him down. “The water was chopped and it was windy,” he continued. “So I decided to let myself be carried along by the current in order to use less energy.”

After four hours of drifting, the fisherman managed to reach a signal buoy near the port of Açu. Soares then decided to climb it. “I thought I would die of cold before any help would arrive,” he said about his quick thinking to climb the buoy. Two days later, he managed to spot fishermen, who actually were searching for him. His family had alerted authorities of his disappearance.

Another Shipwrecked Fisherman Survived in a Boat Freezer for 11 Days Before Being Rescued

In early August, a shipwrecked fisherman was rescued after he survived in a boat freezer for nearly two weeks without food or water.

According to Field and Stream, the fisherman, Romualdo Macedo Rodrigues, set out for a three-day in his boat when the vessel sprang a leak and sank. The boat’s freezer remained adrift when the vessel went down. Rodrigues decided to jump into the freezer in order to save his life. “I was desperate,” he reportedly stated. “I thought my end was coming … God gave me one more chance. I saw [the freezer] wasn’t sinking. I jumped, it fell to one side and kept normal.”

During his time in the freezer, the fisherman continued to push himself to survive by thinking about those who mean the world to him. “I was thinking about my kids, my wife. Every day I was thinking about my mother, my father, all my family. It gave me strength and hope.”

At 11 days into his isolation, Rodrigues heard a group of fishermen nearby. “I heard a noise, and there was a boat above the freezer,” the now-rescued fisherman declared. “Only they thought there was no one there … I raised my arms and asked for help.”