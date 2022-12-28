Read full article on original website
wccsradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS HAVE A BUSY FRIDAY
Indiana County First responders had a very busy day on Friday. Along with a physical rescue that required Homer City and Indiana fire departments to assist with extrication of a trauma patient that happened Friday morning, Homer City Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance were called back out for another physical rescue at 11:22 a.m. along Twolick Farm Lane.
fox8tv.com
Officials Warn About Alternative Heating
Soaring heating costs are causing some people to turn towards alternative hearing methods this winter. Some of these methods proving to be unsafe and resulting in fires or even carbon monoxide poisoning. The Energy Information Administration reported in its Winter Fuels Outlook that households who predominantly use oil or gas...
Two homes catch fire in Bellefonte, one deemed total loss
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Bellefonte family is displaced after a Friday night blaze gutted their home and even caught another residence next to it on fire all before the New Year. Firefighters were called to the 700 block of Water Street in Spring Township at 6:40 p.m. for a structure fire, Undine Fire Captain […]
Millions in funding heading to Jefferson County for water issues
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s been an ongoing battle for some residents in Jefferson County to get clean water, but thank to a $2 million grant that looks to replace Henderson Townships water system, residents may soon get what they have been wanting. On Christmas day residents of Stump Creek in Henderson Township got […]
fox8tv.com
fox8tv.com
Cambria County commercial building fire started from a heating unit
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Several different fire companies worked to put out a fire that engulfed Caddy’s garage building in Portage Borough on Tuesday morning. On Dec. 27 around 3:17 a.m., first responders were sent to the 1000 block of Main Street for a report of a commercial building fire. The Portage fire chief […]
Sinkhole forces State College residents out of homes
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Christmas Day, residents in 18 State College townhomes were forced to leave after a water main break and a large sinkhole opened up in the parking lot One resident, Mollie Ann Craig, and her boyfriend were returning to their home located in the Georgetown Townhomes when they discovered a […]
wccsradio.com
PHYSICAL RESCUE CALL SENDS SEVERAL FIRST RESPONDERS TO CENTER TOWNSHIP
Several first responders were busy this morning with a physical rescue call. Indiana County 911 initially dispatched Homer City Fire Department to assist with Citizens’ Ambulance around 7:22 a.m. for a physical rescue along 9th Street in Center Township. Initial reports say it was to extricate a trauma patient. Fire crews were then dispatched to set up a landing zone a couple minutes later.
wtaj.com
Perry Wellington 4.5 – Perry’s Properties: December, 29 2022
Demolition of blighted properties begins in Cambria County
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Cambria County will begin the demolition of blighted properties throughout five municipalities. The Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County hired Leckey’s Demolition Services for the demolition of five properties through the Cambria County-Wide Act 152 Demolition Program, with the first one being in Franklin Borough. Act 152 […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police ID Owner of Two Dogs Chained Outside in ‘Extreme’ Cold, High Winds
BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have identified and charged the owner of two dogs that were chained outside in frigid temperatures on Hemlock Lake Road. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed non-traffic citations against 38-year-old Lydiann R. Byler, of Rossiter, in Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch’s office.
fox29.com
DA: Police justified in shooting of Johnstown man in November
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli announced police were justified in their use of deadly force following a high-speed, multi-county chase that left a Johnstown man dead. Krysten Pretlor, 35, died from a gunshot wound following a 45-mile multi-county police chase that put people’s lives in danger. Ziccarelli said […]
3,500 pound natural gas main crashes into Westmoreland County family's home
ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is waiting to find out if they can return to their home after a 12-inch natural gas main broke loose from its supports and slid 700 feet into their house. Anthony Ford walked into his Allegheny Township home a few days ago and immediately knew there was something wrong."I smelled gas," Ford said.Moments later, Ford found where it was coming from."I went into the basement to check everything out, and there was a huge, giant pipe in our house," Ford said.Specifically, a 12-inch yet-to-be-buried gas line that somehow broke free from...
nomadlawyer.org
Altoona: 7 Best Places To Visit In Altoona, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Altoona Pennsylvania. If you want to discover a small, historic town in Pennsylvania, Altoona is the perfect destination. This quaint city is home to several amusement parks, museums, and other exciting attractions. One of the most exciting things to do in Altoona is to...
Red Cross called to help family after Blair County fire
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Red Cross was called in to help a family after a Thursday morning house fire in Martinsburg. Crews were called to Albright Lane in Martinsburg on Dec. 29, when neighbors reported they saw smoke coming from the home. Martinsburg Fire Chief Randy Acker said they were able to get in […]
Punxsutawney family left without a home after morning fire
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family has been displaced after an early morning fire left their home a total loss just days before the new year. Crews were called to the fire on West Mahoning Street just after 7:30 a.m. A woman was reportedly trapped inside but was freed and taken to the hospital, Lindsey […]
abc27.com
State College townhomes deemed ‘unsafe’ after sinkhole, water main break on Christmas
Walt Schneider, agency director at Centre Region Code Administration, said there are observable structural issues with a number of units due to a sinkhole and a broken water main.
