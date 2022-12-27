Read full article on original website
Police say wanted man led officers on ½ mile foot chase
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from the Farmersburg Police Department Facebook, officers were led on a lengthy foot chase while attempting to arrest a man who was wanted in Sullivan County for possession of methamphetamine and probation violations. Dec. 29 around 4 p.m. Farmersburg Police officers located a wanted person driving North […]
Bloomfield man charged with attempted murder
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man in Greene County, Indiana was charged with numerous crimes including attempted murder after local authorities reported he made several threats, crashed a vehicle into the side of a residence, and fired guns into the home. Shawn Cullison, Detective with the Greene County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department, says in a […]
Pound of meth found during traffic stop in Sullivan Co.
SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State Police reported in a press release the discovery of one pound of methamphetamine in Sullivan County. On Dec. 30 around 12:55 a.m., a Trooper with the Putnamville State Police Post made a traffic stop for an equipment violation on County Road 200 East. The driver was identified as […]
Carmel police search for woman as part of theft investigation
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police shared surveillance images Friday of a person they want to identify as part of a residential theft that occurred in late November. The theft allegedly took place Nov. 28 on Cavendish Drive, which features a row of townhomes between Old Meridian Street and Carmel Middle School.
WLFI.com
Man formally charged in shooting, robbery spree across Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors formally charged a man on Thursday in a robbery and shooting last week. Marshawn Boles, 23, is accused of shooting into a man's home on North 10th Street late Friday after an argument over $40-worth of methamphetamine, according to a probable cause affidavit filed with the charges.
Parke County inmate attacks correctional officer
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A correctional officer was reportedly attacked in the Parke County Jail. According to a release from the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Dec. 17 during routine inmate checks. Michael Rozsa, 60, of Rockville, reportedly attacked a correctional officer, striking, attempting to choke, and holding the officer in […]
8-year-old child latest victim of gun violence in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is looking into what led up to a child being shot inside her eastside home Wednesday night. Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night IMPD arrived at E. Washington St. a few blocks from where it crosses Sherman Dr. Police said the family told them the bullet came from outside the house. ”I […]
Bail reduced for mother of Baby Amiah Robertson
A Marion County judge has reduced the bail for the mother of baby Amiah Robertson, who has been missing since March 2019.
High-speed chase ends in drug bust in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man traveling at speeds of up to 115 miles per hour led Indiana State Police and other local law enforcement on a high-speed chase through the Wabash Valley that ended with many drug-related charges. According to a press release from Indiana State Police, on Dec. 27, around 4:05 p.m. […]
Otterbein man arrested after woman's social media post
A 49-year-old Otterbein man has been charged with domestic battery after a woman's social media post was reported to Tippecanoe County police on Christmas morning. James Rider of Pine Street was arrested after officers saw a woman in a camper at the residence with "multiple bruises on her face," according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.
IMPD investigates overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one on the near southwest side. Man shot on Near Southwest Side The first shooting IMPD responded to actually happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said a man was found shot at West Morris St. and South Belmont Ave. […]
Sullivan Co Prosecutor Office warns of fraudulent checks
SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A post from the Sullivan County Prosecutor’s Office Facebook page is alerting people of check fraud. The post warns vendors and merchants who cash checks to be aware of individuals who are cashing fraudulent checks that appear to be from a Clerks’s Office for bond reimbursements. The Sullivan County Prosecutor’s […]
WLFI.com
Police: WLFI viewers help locate attempted armed robbery suspect
WEST POINT, Ind. (WLFI) — Police say WLFI viewers helped to locate a third suspect in an attempted armed robbery of a 64-year-old man in his home. On Tuesday morning, only News 18 had reported the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office was looking for Joshua Kochell, 45, of Lafayette, in connection to an attempted armed robbery late Monday at a home in the 9900 block of West County Road 1160 South near West Point.
MyWabashValley.com
Two teens injured in dirt bike vs. vehicle crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two teens were injured in a dirt bike vs. vehicle crash early Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, the crash happened at 3:20 a.m. on State Road 63 at Hutchinson Road. Plasse said two 16-year-olds were on a dirt bike when...
14news.com
2 people hospitalized after crash in Knox Co., officers say
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man and woman were flown to an Evansville hospital with serious injuries from a crash in Knox County. Deputies say the two from Sullivan County were on Mays Road near Decker School Road just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. According to officials, the man was...
WLFI.com
Person of interest sought in attempted West Point armed robbery
WEST POINT, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are looking for a person of interest in an attempted armed robbery of a 64-year-old man at 10 p.m. Monday. Joshua Kochell, 45, of Lafayette, is wanted for questioning in connection to the incident, says Detective Jeff Webb with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Illinois Man Arrested Following Pursuit That Leads to Recovery of Stolen Vehicle
Just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Trooper Alaina Thomen was patrolling Interstate 74. Trooper Thomen stopped a 2017 Ford F-150 on the eastbound exit ramp from Interstate 74 to State Road 25 for traveling in excess of 100 mph. The driver of the F-150 was later identified as Keshawn Cotton, 18, from Danville, IL. As Trooper Thomen approached the F-150, Cotton fled at a high rate of speed. Trooper Thomen pursued the F-150 southbound on State Road 25 before losing sight of it near Union Street in Waynetown.
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden Disappearance
24-year-old Nakyla Williams lives with her mother and four siblings in Indianapolis, Indiana. On November 9, 2021, Nakyla walked out of her mother's home around 5:45 pm in the 4800 block of North Kenmore Road and got into a grey pickup truck. That was the last time her mother saw Nakyla.
IMPD searching for woman missing from south side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help in finding a 36-year-old woman missing from Indy's south side. Ashley Hart was last seen Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 in the 7700 block of Germander Lane. Police said she may be in need of medical attention. Hart is 5 feet...
Two people flown to hospital after serious crash
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- A serious crash in Knox County on Wednesday, December 28 around 7 p.m. The crash happened in the area of Mays Road and Decker School House Road in southern Knox County. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin said the vehicle was traveling at high speeds and the driver lost control. Vantlin said the […]
