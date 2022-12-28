Could Denver Broncos hire away Shane Steichen from Eagles?

The Denver Broncos are in need of a new head coach — and they very well could be looking at the Eagles coaching staff for their new hire.

In the latest Best Football Show Podcast, Eliot Shorr-Parks discusses the Broncos search for a new head coach, and whether they could hire away either offensive coordinator Shane Steichen or defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Plus, a list of other candidates that could be on their radar and what they should do with Russell Wilson.

