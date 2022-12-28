ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could Denver Broncos hire away Shane Steichen from Eagles?

94 WIP Sports Radio
 3 days ago

The Denver Broncos are in need of a new head coach — and they very well could be looking at the Eagles coaching staff for their new hire.

In the latest Best Football Show Podcast, Eliot Shorr-Parks discusses the Broncos search for a new head coach, and whether they could hire away either offensive coordinator Shane Steichen or defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Plus, a list of other candidates that could be on their radar and what they should do with Russell Wilson.

You can check out the latest episode of the Best Football Show Podcast and subscribe on Apple Podcasts by clicking this link , or listen below:

94 WIP Sports Radio

