Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Staten Island Ferry Fire on New 85 Million Dollar BoatAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
A Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Location is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenStaten Island, NY
A massive sports area could be constructed at Staten Island's Willowbrook Park .Raj guleriaStaten Island, NY
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
Related
Christmas Day murder in Jersey City, NJ leaves one dead
JERSEY CITY — A local man is charged with murder for the killing of another city resident on Christmas Day. According to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, 46-year-old Khaliq Lockett was shot in the torso on Sunday around 6 p.m. Jersey City cops responded to the scene near the...
Vehicle stolen in Georgia leads NJ State Police on 50-mile pursuit
The driver of a stolen car led New Jersey State Police on a 50-mile pursuit on the NJ Turnpike Thursday afternoon. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said they were notified by the Georgia State Patrol just before noon about a car stolen from Georgia that was heading northbound on the Turnpike near Exit 5 (Mount Holly).
Shooting Victim Dies In Neptune Roadway, Suspect Surrenders: Prosecutor
A 41-year-old Neptune Township man surrendered to authorities in the killing of another man his age overnight, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said. Michael Westbrook has been charged with murder, weapons offenses and hindering in connection with the death of Amad Jones, of Oceanport, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.
20-Something-Year Olds Hospitalized In Somerset Crash That Closed Road For 8 Hours
Two people in their 20s were hospitalized with serious injuries in a crash that closed a Somerset County roadway for eight hours overnight, authorities said. A Lexus UX was heading south on Easton Avenue when it crossed over the double center line, and crashed into a BMW M6 going north on Easton Avenue around 12:45 a.m. in Franklin Township Saturday, Dec. 31, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
Pedestrian killed in Gloucester Township, NJ, shutting road for hours
GLOUCESTER — A person is dead after being struck and killed by a car in the township Thursday evening. Police officials were dispatched to Little Gloucester Road in the Blackwood section just after 5:30 p.m. on a report of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian. The victim was pronounced...
New Jersey man turns himself in after brutal murder in Oceanport, NJ
The murder of a man in Oceanport late Friday night is under investigation but the suspect has turned himself into police in Neptune Township. Oceanport Police responded to Gosselin Avenue in Fort Monmouth around 9:40 pm on Friday night and once on the scene found 41-year old Amad Jones, who previously resided in Oceanport, on the road suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Monmouth County Proseucutor Raymond Santiago.
Holmdel, NJ house has 3 high-end vehicles stolen at the same time, police say
One house in Holmdel had three high-end vehicles stolen on Monday — in at least the third case of a home having more than one car stolen at the same time in December. Entry was gained to the residence “without force” on the day after Christmas and keys were taken to all three vehicles, according to Holmdel Township police.
Three New York men arrested after shoplifting escalates to car chase in Middletown, NJ
Several hours after a bank robbery in Middletown Township on Wednesday morning, there was a shoplifting incident that took place mid-afternoon which led to a police pursuit car chase. Middletown Police said they received a call around 3:30 pm on Wednesday after an employee at the Verizon store on Route...
Police arrest suspect after Christmas Eve burglary in Northfield, N.J.
Police say an image from a home surveillance camera led them to the suspect.
Man robbed at gunpoint outside his car in Bayonne, NJ, police say
BAYONNE — Individuals in ski masks struck a man repeatedly with their handguns before fleeing with valuables that the victim was attempting to unload from his car, according to police. The 49-year-old victim suffered lacerations to his head and face and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
New Jersey man arrested and charged after firing several shots in the air
A Beachwood man is facing multiple charges following his arrest in the borough for firing several shots in a residential neighborhood. Police said that they received a call around 2:51 pm on Monday afternoon of shots being fired along the 300 block of Mizzen Avenue and located the evidence of shell casings along the road upon arriving at the scene of the crime.
After Middletown bank robbery along Route 35, male suspect sought by FBI, police
MIDDLETOWN — Police on Wednesday were investigating a township bank robbery reported at a branch along Route 35, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago confirmed. Around 10:40 a.m., Middletown police responded to a call from the Valley National Bank within Kohl’s Plaza. According to law enforcement, a male suspect...
Your help is needed following brazen New Jersey bank robbery on Wednesday
A multi law enforcement agency investigation is underway in Monmouth County following a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday morning in Middletown Township. Middletown Township Police were called to Valley National Bank on Route 35 in the Kohl's Plaza around 10:40 am on a report of a bank robbery that had been committed, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
Gone in 60 seconds: Burglars steal $200,000 in jewelry from Howell, NJ home
HOWELL —The owners of a house where burglars stole an estimated $200,000 worth of jewelry in less than a minute on Monday afternoon have posted a $5,000 reward for information leading to their arrest. Security camera footage captured images of the two masked burglars in the woods watching a...
Off Duty Ocean County Officer Lauded For Lifesaving
LITTLE EGG HARBOR – Off-duty State Department of Corrections officer Chad Ammerman received a prestigious award for saving the life of an elderly boater in distress. On June 21, 2021, a sailboat capsized in the waters off Little Egg. John L. McKenna, 82, was riding in it but was unable to get back in.
Internet Sleuths Help Passing Driver ID Couple Captured In Clinton Bridge Proposal
A passing driver who captured a sweet proposal on a bridge in Hunterdon County had help identifying the lovebirds from internet sleuths. Jack Noto of Branchburg got down on one knee to pop the question to Shannon Frascella on the Clinton Bridge near the Red Mill while walking back to their car after a hearty lunch at the Clinton House on Monday, Dec. 26.
Dogs From Jersey Shore Hoarding Case Will Soon Be Up For Adoption: Officials
Some of the nearly 200 pets rescued from nightmarish conditions at a Jersey Shore home will soon be up for adoption, officials are announcing. About 135 dogs and 45 cats were saved from the "Crazy Rescue Ladies" shelter in Brick Township after police found the animals living in stacked crates filled with their own waste early this month, as Daily Voice reported.
Dozens of tenants evacuated from N.J. apartment building on Christmas Day
Claretta Maye was evacuated from her Elizabeth apartment on Christmas Day when firefighters knocked on her door and told her the unit was “deemed uninhabitable,” she said. Maye, 55, ended up spending $700 on hotel rooms before she could return to the building on West Grand Street two days later.
‘Domestic violence’ spurred NJ wife to shoot husband on Christmas, attorneys claim
HAMILTON (Atlantic) — The wife of a prominent Atlantic County Republican political figure who shot her husband was a victim of domestic violence, her lawyers have claimed. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, is charged with murder for the death of her husband 57-year-old David Wigglesworth on Christmas. He was shot once at a home on the 5200 block of Mays Landing Somers Point Road around 10:15 p.m., according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Go Inside South Jersey’s Fascinating, Real Life Ghost Town
In 1918, shortly after the United States entered the First World War, a munitions plant and adjacent town were built in Mullica Township, Atlantic County, named after the explosive they manufactured: Amatol. For about 100 years, Amatol has been a South Jersey ghost town. Constructed in 1918, Amatol was the...
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0