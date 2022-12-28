Read full article on original website
How to Use the Table of Sections Affected
According to the Office of Legislative Counsel, which produces the legislative publications, the Table of Sections Affected (often referred to as “TOSA”) is an index of each section of California’s Constitution, as well as the 29 California Codes, and even uncodified laws and budget line items, that are affected by introduced bills.
How to Use California’s New Laws Report
According to the Office of Legislative Counsel, which produces the legislative publications, the New Laws Report is a listing of all bills enacted in a calendar year during the Legislative Session. Joint Rule 13.3. provides: “The Legislative Counsel shall compile and prepare for publication a summary digest of legislation passed...
The Year of Diversions: Gov. Newsom Clings to Covid Powers, Climate Lies, and More
Instead of an overview of the year that was 2022, I thought I’d re-post important California Globe headlines and the links to the articles. These story headlines tell us all what really happened in 2022 in California – politics, spending, the mandates and regulations, and constitutional abuses. Notably, Governor Gavin Newsom even vetoed a bill to limit his Covid emergency powers which he first declared in March 2020; Newsom maintains emergency powers more than 1,000 days, and nearly 3 years later.
Governor Gavin Newsom: Big Oil’s Top Lies
What you need to know: Big Oil is lying to Californians about Governor Newsom’s gas price gouging penalty. Earlier this month, Governor Gavin Newsom convened a special session of the Legislature to hold Big Oil accountable for fleecing Californians at the pump while making record profits. See the Governor’s proposed price gouging penalty here.
Statewide Parking Reform Wins
California made history in 2022 when Governor Newsom signed a long-sought reform to deregulate local parking requirements on infill projects. But could one provision of the new law undermine its effect on the ground?. Ultimately, the point of AB 2097 was:. to reduce dependence on automobiles,. enhance access to buildings...
California decides to implement the Fast Act on Jan. 1 despite the move toward a referendum
California has alerted leaders of the restaurant industry that it intends to begin adoption of the Fast Act, a law that involves fast-food workers in the process of setting their own wages, on Jan. 1, or roughly two years earlier than expected. A coalition representing the restaurant industry filed a...
Legislature’s GOP leadership calls for fiscal reform
While Democratic lawmakers recently committed to continuing social programs despite reports of an anticipated $25 billion deficit, GOP lawmakers decried the spending priorities set by the supermajority on the other side of the aisle. On Thursday, a prominent Republican in the state Senate likened the Democrats’ seeming willingness to dip...
Governor Gavin Newsom continues attack on 'Big Oil'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom continued his assault on "Big Oil" by releasing another statement about high prices. He claims Big Oil is lying to the public about the price gouging penalty that went into effect earlier this year. The penalty aimed to make it unlawful for companies to charge excessive prices at gas stations, making it punishable by a civil penalty.
Looking at new laws coming in 2023
Only days away from the new year, there are hundreds of new California laws that will go into effect as soon as January 1st. We are looking into some of them. Health care Gender-affirming care: SB 107 aims to make California a sanctuary state for transgender health care, shielding transgender people, including youth and their The post Looking at new laws coming in 2023 appeared first on KESQ.
California’s AG Rob Bonta joins 19 states in support of ATF 'ghost gun' rule
(The Center Square) - Nineteen attorneys general including Rob Bonta, attorney General for the state of California, have joined together and filed an amicus brief in the Fifth Circuit in support of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Final Rule. Enforcement of the rule was disrupted by a preliminary injunction granted by a Texas northern district court until a decision is reached in the VanDerStok v. Garland case. The court found that the longstanding definition of a firearm in federal law was drastically changed by ATF Final Rule in granting the injunction.
Opinion: San Diego Judge Blocked a Foolish California Law Aimed at Texas
Politicians, being egocentric by nature, sometimes do foolish, even childish, things in their insatiable hunger for attention. California Gov. Gavin Newsom did a foolish thing last summer when he persuaded the Legislature to pass Senate Bill 1327, which would have subjected makers of guns prohibited by state law to civil lawsuits. It essentially stripped them of their right to defend themselves by making them liable for court fees.
California Migrants May Be Hoping To Board Planes Under the New CA ID Law - But Won't Be Allowed After May 7, 2025
California immigrants still won't be able to board planes in the U.S. under the REAL ID Act of 2005 when it goes into effect without a passport. As I wrote about the new REAL ID deadline on Dec. 15: "California Residents Now Have Longer - Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - In Order To Board a Plane."
Free phone calls from California state prisons start in 2023
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Starting on January 1, 2023, phone and audio calls made from standard institution wall phones and tablets by an incarcerated person in a California state prison will be free of charge to the incarcerated person and their friends and families, according to an announcement announced the California Department of Corrections and […]
California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- One of the California laws that will go into effect in the coming year will eliminate the pink tax. The pink tax is the extra amount of money women are charged for productscompared to men. Not just gender-specific items like tampons and pads add an extra cost to women that men don't The post California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
California's 2023 employment laws, explained: Minimum wage increases, workers rights
SAN DIEGO — New year, new laws... and beginning in 2023, California workers have more power to fight for protections and transparency. Summary: Assembly Bill 257: Fast food workers will have more power to fight for wages up to $22 per hour and better working conditions. The new law paves the way for a special council to set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions.
CA Attorney General Investigating Recyclability Of Bags In Stores
Sacramento, CA — Attorney General Rob Bonta is launching an investigation into whether most plastic bags sold at grocery stores are in fact recyclable. Under a law that went into effect in 2014, Californians must bring their own bags to the store, or they can purchase a recyclable bag for ten cents.
Kevin Kiley slams Gov. Gavin Newsom for refusal of homeless spending audit
SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley was the leading opposition voice to Governor Gavin Newsom’s leadership throughout the coronavirus pandemic. After fighting back against the failed lockdown policies, Kiley launched a campaign for the United States House of Representatives. A week after election day, and Kiley was...
How new Title IX rules could affect California’s transgender and nonbinary students
New Title IX rules barring gender discrimination could put more responsibility on colleges to protect transgender and nonbinary students. But those students say creating welcoming campuses will require more than just policy.
PG&E 'sticker shock' explained
OAKLAND, Calif. - If November's gas and electric bills didn't give you sticker shock, this month's as well as the next two, will. As of New Year's Day, the state Public Utilities Commission has granted PG&E increased gas and electricity prices. In round numbers, the average monthly PG&E residential bill...
Travel woes reignite debate on California bullet train
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week, as hundreds of flights between California cities were canceled, flight prices surged and travelers were left stranded, the California High-Speed Rail Authority saw an opening. The authority said in a tweet on Wednesday that Californians need an efficient travel alternative and that the high-speed...
