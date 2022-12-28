Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Jim Harbaugh NFL Rumors Running Wild On Saturday Night
Rumors have been circulating that Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will leave his post in Ann Arbor after this season to take up a position in the NFL. After losing his second-straight College Football Playoff appearance, Harbaugh's rumored move to the NFL has become a current he can't swim out ...
Marvin Harrison Jr.’s epic Peach Bowl has NFL fans dreaming
Marvin Harrison Jr. is only a sophomore, so the Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver won’t be eligible for the NFL Draft until 2024. Some NFL fans watching him light up the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl Saturday night are already pleading for their team to find a way to land the talented receiver. Read more... The post Marvin Harrison Jr.’s epic Peach Bowl has NFL fans dreaming appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chris Fowler had outstanding call of Kenny McIntosh eaten by ‘turf monster’
Chris Fowler was on his A-game for the College Football Playoff semifinal between Georgia and Ohio State during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The longtime announcer was calling the game with his partner Kirk Herbstreit for ESPN. Fowler was on top of every development and describing things with great enthusiasm. His call of... The post Chris Fowler had outstanding call of Kenny McIntosh eaten by ‘turf monster’ appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Alexis Lafreniere back in Rangers lineup after one-game scratch
SUNRISE, Fla. — The Rangers’ Vitali Kravtsov-Filip Chytil-Julien Gauthier line generated a passel of scoring chances while recording a 68.60 expected goals for rate in its first test-drive, Thursday in Tampa, Fla. But the unit will not be intact for 2023 calendar-year opener on Sunday against the Panthers. When the Blueshirts completed their practice on Saturday, head coach Gerard Gallant explained why. “In my mind I’ve got my perfect lineup if everybody’s healthy and playing good and that’s not part of that,” he said. “Laffy is part of that.” “Laffy,” of course, is Alexis Lafreniere, who has been reinstated to the lineup after...
Comments / 0