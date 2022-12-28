Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
52 hospitals, health systems that laid off 4K workers in 2022
Dozens of U.S. hospitals filed layoff notices in 2022. Some are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges, and some are offering affected workers new positions. Below are 52 hospitals and health systems Becker's has covered cutting jobs, laying off employees or planning to do so since January...
beckershospitalreview.com
8 hospitals seeking chief nursing officers
Below are eight hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Centura Health in Centennial, Colo.,. a vice president of nursing and CNO for Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver.
beckershospitalreview.com
Physician and nursing informatics leaders on the top trend of 2022
Chief medical informatics officers and chief nursing informatics officers are gaining new powers and prestige in the health IT sector. Becker's reached out to nine CNIOs and CMIOs to learn what the top trend in health informatics was in 2022. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity. Benjamin...
Federal money coming to Georgia hospitals to help hire more workers
The new federal money is estimated at nearly $500 million a year and will help train the next generation of nurses. Here’s more.
beckershospitalreview.com
7 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Seven chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Dec. 21:. Mercy Hospital Fort Smith (Ark.) has selected Stephanie Whitaker, MSN, as its new chief nursing officer. The American Hospital Association has selected Chris DeRienzo, MD, to serve as senior vice president and chief physician executive — a...
Idaho Murders Suspect Made One Huge Mistake, Expert Says
beckershospitalreview.com
10 women on the move
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by Becker's since Dec. 22:. 1. Andrea Patstone was promoted to regional president of Portland-based MaineHealth's Coastal Region. 2. Stephanie Whitaker, MSN, was selected as the new chief nursing officer at Mercy Hospital Fort Smith (Ark.). 3. Katie Hatcher was...
beckershospitalreview.com
CMIOs on what to project for 2023
Chief medical informatics officers and chief nursing informatics officers are gaining new powers and prestige in the health IT sector. Becker's reached out to nine CNIOs and CMIOs to learn what the top trend in health informatics will be in 2023. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity.
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA unit plans new mental health hospital in Texas
Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare plans to build a new 65,000-square-foot mental health hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, to meet growing demand for such facilities in the area. The proposed hospital, which will feature 88 inpatient beds split between 24 for adolescents, 48 for adults and 16 for seniors, would also...
beckershospitalreview.com
Garnet Health terminates CEO
Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health has ended its contract with president and CEO Alfred Pilong Jr. The health system's board terminated Mr. Pilong after the first year of a three-year contract, the Mid-Hudson News reported Dec. 30. Jerry Dunlavey — the health system's current vice president of operations and COO of Garnet Health Medical Center-Catskills in Monticello, N.Y. — was named interim president and CEO.
beckershospitalreview.com
The investments Mayo, Mass General and Cedars-Sinai made in 2022
From companies working on coding automation to advances in cellular therapeutics, the top health systems across the country are investing in startups and established firms through their venture capital arms. Here are some of the investments Cedars-Sinai Health Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and Mass General Brigham Ventures made in 2022:
beckershospitalreview.com
New York hospital offers college students a peek into the C-suite
Staten Island (N.Y.) University Hospital is offering paid summer internships for college students studying healthcare or business administration, SILive.com reported Dec. 28. The "Executive Healthcare Summer Internship" allows undergraduate juniors and seniors to attend hospital-wide meetings and present a final project to executive leaders under the direction of a director-level mentor. Students will receive hands-on experience in hospital operations, financial analysis, project management, process improvement and community outreach, a hospital spokesperson told the news site.
Colorado first state to roll out Missing Indigenous Persons Alert system
Colorado becomes one of the first states to roll out an alert system for missing indigenous people. The alerts went live on Dec. 30 and are part of the same legislation that created a statewide office and liaison for missing or murdered indigenous relatives. "All of our relatives have been murdered and not found, buried," said Daisy Bluestar, with the Missing & Murdered Indigenous Relatives Taskforce of Colorado.She has lost her own family members to the cold case files, but she calls all indigenous victims her relatives. "The Native American community has the highest rate for murders and missing people," Bluestar said.Many of...
84% of Patients Prefer Front Desk to Tech Options, 87% Face Staffing Challenges
– A new study found 84% of providers say patients still schedule care with the front desk, and 73% rely on human calls — despite all of the advances in communication. A full 87% say they’ve faced administrative staffing challenges over the last 12 months. Of those, one third (35%) found those staffing challenges have had a negative impact on staff morale, and about one in six (18%) noted it has led to longer wait times.
beckershospitalreview.com
Christus taps construction partner for $95M expansion project
Irving, Texas-based Christus Health tapped Skanska AB, a Swedish construction firm, for a $95 million expansion project of Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-Westover Hills Hospital in San Antonio, Markets Insider reported Dec. 29. The expansion project consists of a five-level concrete tower addition to the hospital. Construction will be completed in...
beckershospitalreview.com
WellSpan's 'nerve center' seeks to disperse overcrowding, relieve staff
York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health has developed a "nerve center" to help manage high patient volumes in its emergency rooms, Patriot-News reported Dec. 30. The center, called "WellTrack," is run from a room with 11 wall-mounted screens and a series of computer stations with triple monitors. Staff members monitor information from about 1,000 hospital beds to send patients to the hospital with the best resources to fit their specific needs.
beckershospitalreview.com
Rush Health taps medical director of value-based care
Chicago-based Rush Health has appointed Garth Walker, MD, as its medical director of value-based care. Dr. Walker will be responsible for identifying and developing innovative reimbursement models in value-based care that advance the health system's growth and financial sustainability, according to a Dec. 27 Rush news release. He will play...
beckershospitalreview.com
Arkansas hospital names Stephanie Whitaker chief nursing officer
Mercy Hospital Fort Smith (Ark.) has selected Stephanie Whitaker, MSN, as its new chief nursing officer. Ms. Whitaker joined the hospital in 2021 as vice president of patient care services, according to a Dec. 14 news release. As CNO, she will oversee the growth and development of Mercy Fort Smith's nursing team, and the expansion of its emergency room and intensive care unit. She will also focus on advancing the hospital's nurse residency program.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Ransomware attacks on healthcare organizations on the rise
(HealthDay News) — From 2016 to 2021, there was an increase in ransomware attacks on healthcare delivery organizations, exposing the personal health information (PHI) of nearly 42 million patients, according to a study published online Dec. 29 in JAMA Health Forum. Hannah T. Neprash, PhD, from the University of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Outgoing RWJBarnabas CEO reflects on 32-year career, from merger to COVID-19
In 1991, Barry Ostrowsky joined Barnabas Health as executive vice president and general counsel. In 2016, Barnabas Health merged with Robert Wood Johnson Health System, and he became the first president and CEO of the resulting West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health. At the end of 2022, Mr. Ostroworsky is retiring...
