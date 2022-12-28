13 bison dead after truck hits herd near Yellowstone park. WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (AP) — Thirteen bison were killed or had to be euthanized after they were struck by a semi-truck involved in an accident with two other vehicles on a dark Montana highway just outside Yellowstone National Park. West Yellowstone Police Chief Mike Gavagan says the semi struck the bison after dark on Wednesday night. Some bison were killed in the crash, and others were put down due to the severity of their injuries. Gavagan says no one in the truck or the other vehicles was injured. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident. West Yellowstone serves as a western gateway to Yellowstone National Park.

