Corewell Health partners with medical VR training company
Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Corewell Health has partnered with Swedish medtech company Mentice AB to deploy virtual reality surgical training tools at their health system. Under the terms of the agreement, the health system will pay Mentice $540,000 to use its Mentice VIST VR surgery training product line, according to a Dec. 30 Mentice news release.
WellSpan's 'nerve center' seeks to disperse overcrowding, relieve staff
York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health has developed a "nerve center" to help manage high patient volumes in its emergency rooms, Patriot-News reported Dec. 30. The center, called "WellTrack," is run from a room with 11 wall-mounted screens and a series of computer stations with triple monitors. Staff members monitor information from about 1,000 hospital beds to send patients to the hospital with the best resources to fit their specific needs.
Less than a quarter of NICUs conduct social determinants of health screenings
Less than 25 percent of neonatal intensive care units across the U.S. screen for universal social determinants of health, according to a study published Nov. 1 in Hospital Pediatrics. The American Academy of Pediatrics' universal screening recommendations, issued in 2016, provide guidelines for how clinicians should approach families during routine...
Rush Health taps medical director of value-based care
Chicago-based Rush Health has appointed Garth Walker, MD, as its medical director of value-based care. Dr. Walker will be responsible for identifying and developing innovative reimbursement models in value-based care that advance the health system's growth and financial sustainability, according to a Dec. 27 Rush news release. He will play...
7 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Seven chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Dec. 21:. Mercy Hospital Fort Smith (Ark.) has selected Stephanie Whitaker, MSN, as its new chief nursing officer. The American Hospital Association has selected Chris DeRienzo, MD, to serve as senior vice president and chief physician executive — a...
Leapfrog Group proposes changes to 2023 hospital survey
The Leapfrog Group has proposed several updates its 2023 hospital survey to ensure it aligns with current science and addresses the needs of consumers and purchasers. A new section on managing serious errors is proposed. Another voluntary question seeks to assess basic information on environmental services and facilities engineering. The...
MaineHealth promotes hospital president to regional president
Portland-based MaineHealth has promoted Andrea Patstone to regional president of its Coastal Region the Sun Journal reported Dec. 28. Ms. Patstone has served the health system since 2011, most recently as president of its Norway, Maine-based Stephens Memorial Hospital. She will transition to her new role as Stephens Memorial and Western MaineHealth are incorporated into MaineHealth's Mountain region.
52 hospitals, health systems that laid off 4K workers in 2022
Dozens of U.S. hospitals filed layoff notices in 2022. Some are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges, and some are offering affected workers new positions. Below are 52 hospitals and health systems Becker's has covered cutting jobs, laying off employees or planning to do so since January...
Baptist Health suffers $227M loss as expenses rise and investment values slump
Losses on investment, costs associated with converting to the Epic electronic health records system, and excess labor expenses dragged Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health to an overall loss of over $227 million in fiscal 2022. Much of that loss was experienced in the fourth quarter ending Sept. 30, particularly on the investment side.
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center to add capacity with $120M tower
Lakewood Ranch (Fla.) Medical Center is planning a $120 million expansion to increase hospital capacity, according to the Herald-Tribune. The hospital will begin construction on a new five-story tower that will add 60 patient beds to the 120-bed facility next year. The 170,000-square-foot tower is expected to include cardiovascular, surgical, orthopedic, stroke, maternity and obstetrics services as well as intensive care and emergency services, according to the report.
5 health systems win pharmacy services awards
The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists bestowed five health systems with "best practices" awards in early December. 1. Duke University Hospital, based in Durham, N.C., received the Success of an Expedited Pharmacy Technician Training Program to Augment the Workforce Needs of an Institution award. The team includes Tyler Vest, PharmD;...
Pfizer scores win in hemophilia B gene therapy study
Pfizer's hemophilia B gene therapy that's designed for the patient to produce factor IX, a blood-clotting protein, was effective and safe in a phase 3 study, the drugmaker said Dec. 29. The experimental therapy, fidanacogene elaparvovec, reduced the annualized bleeding rate of total bleeds by 71 percent. The trial compared...
Arkansas hospital names Stephanie Whitaker chief nursing officer
Mercy Hospital Fort Smith (Ark.) has selected Stephanie Whitaker, MSN, as its new chief nursing officer. Ms. Whitaker joined the hospital in 2021 as vice president of patient care services, according to a Dec. 14 news release. As CNO, she will oversee the growth and development of Mercy Fort Smith's nursing team, and the expansion of its emergency room and intensive care unit. She will also focus on advancing the hospital's nurse residency program.
The investments Mayo, Mass General and Cedars-Sinai made in 2022
From companies working on coding automation to advances in cellular therapeutics, the top health systems across the country are investing in startups and established firms through their venture capital arms. Here are some of the investments Cedars-Sinai Health Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and Mass General Brigham Ventures made in 2022:
NY law aims to provide better care for LGBTQ+ youth, training for nurses
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation aimed at protecting LGBTQ+ youth to get the medical services they need, and nurses and home health aides will be trained in specific ways they can provide such healthcare. The new law targets homeless and runaway youth under the age of 18...
MaineHealth appoints new chief nursing officer
MaineHealth's Farmington-based Franklin Memorial Hospital tapped Deanna Orfanidis, MSN, RN, as its chief nursing officer Dec. 28. Ms. Orfanidis recently served as the chief nursing officer of St. Albans, Vt.-based Northwestern Medical Center, and before that, she began her nursing career at Dartmouth Hitchcock Health System in New Hampshire, according to a news release.
University Hospitals eyes unified Epic EHR in 2023
University Hospitals in Cleveland aims to have a unified EHR platform by the end of 2023. Cliff A. Megerian, MD, CEO of University Hospitals, told Becker's the health system is working on a full transition to Epic EHR, bringing together its hospitals, primary care and specialty physician practices, UH Home Care and more.
Hospital pharmacy director appointed to Florida pharmacy board
Maja Gift, Tampa General Hospital's pharmacy services administrator, was reappointed to Florida's board of pharmacy Dec. 28 alongside six other appointments. Some of the other appointments proposed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis include Jeenu Philip, Walgreens' director of pharmacy affairs; Jeff Mesaros, PharmD, senior pharmacy and compliance counsel at Roman Health Ventures and a former board member; and Cristina Medina, PharmD, talent acquisition manager at CVS Health.
Pennsylvania hospital expansion project looks to double ICU bed capacity
Bristol, Pa.-based Lower Bucks Hospital will double its intensive care unit bed count from 10 to 22 through a $1.2 million expansion project, the Levittown Patch reported Dec. 29. U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick secured the funding for the project as part of the bipartisan omnibus package passed to fund the...
Geisinger College's School of Nursing plans to use $2.5M state grant to increase Pennsylvania's nursing workforce
With an eye on increasing Pennsylvania's nursing workforce, Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger College of Health Sciences will use a $2.5 million state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant to renovate its School of Nursing in Lewistown, Pa. This plan, according to a Dec. 23 release from Geisinger, will allow the school to enroll twice as many nursing students.
