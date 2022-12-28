Mercy Hospital Fort Smith (Ark.) has selected Stephanie Whitaker, MSN, as its new chief nursing officer. Ms. Whitaker joined the hospital in 2021 as vice president of patient care services, according to a Dec. 14 news release. As CNO, she will oversee the growth and development of Mercy Fort Smith's nursing team, and the expansion of its emergency room and intensive care unit. She will also focus on advancing the hospital's nurse residency program.

FORT SMITH, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO