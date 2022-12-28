Read full article on original website
Cardi B and family at American Dream Big SNOW for NJ winter break
EAST RUTHERFORD — Rappers Cardi B and Offset took their two kids and “hit the slopes” over winter break at American Dream. Cardi B — who bought a North Jersey mansion for just under $6 million over a year ago — shared plenty of Instagram photos and video from Big SNOW American Dream on Tuesday.
