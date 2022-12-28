Read full article on original website
Buncombe County schools switches to remote learning due to water issues, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Buncombe County Schools are switching to remote learning due to ongoing water issues in Asheville, according to Buncombe County officials. Officials say that due to a high number of boil water advisories and water outages affecting their school buildings, BCS will switch to remote learning for students starting on Jan. 2.
Year in Review: ‘Rigged from the Beginning’
Editor’s Note: As 2022 comes to a close, Asheville Watchdog staffers take you back and inside their most memorable stories and news events of the year. The document behind this story in March, that the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office had “great concerns” that the Mission-HCA deal was “rigged from the beginning,” was buried in an avalanche of more than 17,000 files Asheville Watchdog obtained under a public records request.
The Uncertain Future of Old-Growth Forests in North Carolina, Part Four
This article completes Carolina Public Press’s four-part series focusing on the Southside Project, a recent initiative by the U.S. Forest Service to make the national forest more resilient and sustainable. Click here to read the previous parts of this series. In August, Blue Ridge Public Radio reported a Protect...
City of Asheville Water service update: 8:00 p.m., December 29
The City of Asheville staff was able to make continued progress today in its efforts to restore full water service to all customers. Water crews will remain in the field overnight as we continue necessary repairs and monitor the system as it recharges. Service restoration today. The majority of Mills...
Asheville water woes: Non-potable & drinking water to be available at 3 area fire stations
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Over one week after widespread water issues began in Asheville, many continue facing little to no water in their homes. Starting Saturday, Dec. 31, the city of Asheville says residents who are not able to acquire drinking water themselves can call water resources customer service at 828-251-1122 to request delivery. The city asks that people call between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville City officials said Thursday night, water is once again flowing in parts of the South Asheville area. The latest update says the majority of residents in the Mills River and Arden area had their service restored and they should soon see an increase in water pressure and service, though the service may fluctuate as the system returns.
Wanda Greene, Former Buncombe County Manager, Talks About Her Prison Odyssey
Back home in Buncombe County after spending 27 months in either federal or county lockups, former County Manager Wanda Greene says the experience was life-changing, and she was also deeply touched by the kindness of her fellow inmates. In a 90-minute exclusive interview with Asheville Watchdog, Greene spoke extensively about...
Asheville left residents in 'unsafe and alarming situation,' one council member says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer on Friday stressed the urgency to repair the city’s water system, which has failed, in part, and left thousands of customers without for much of the week. But some Asheville residents have taken to social media to criticize the city's...
Asheville water problems: What happened and the numbers involved
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials from the city of Asheville have called the outage that has left more than 38,000 customers without water an unprecedented event. Raw water coming into the settling basins at the Mills River intake froze, taking the facility offline on Dec. 24. The city's water...
Asheville: Water restoration won't be complete Friday night
A western North Carolina city that faced water outages in recent days says that it won't be able to meet its goal of restoring service to all customers by Friday night.
An Ode to NC Mountains
Many times in life we are faced with decisions upon where to live. I started to get that antsy feeling . . . The feeling that there is (still) something bigger around the corner. The question had even been welling-up . . . ‘Am I beginning to outgrow the SE region’? Are the adventures becoming less rosy?
Help Wanted: Will Pay $30,000 Bonus
The job market in Asheville is sounding like a competition for prized athletes with signing bonuses of up to $30,000. Labor shortages nationwide are creating competition among employers and driving vacancies across many industries. Employers from the Grove Park Inn and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. to family-owned plumbing and landscaping businesses are trying to lure new employees with signing bonuses.
The Buncombe County COVID-19 Weekly Update & Holiday report: COVID will be around in 2023
ASHEVILLE, NC – December 28, 2022 – The CDC reports that the community level for Buncombe County is low for the week ending December 20th. Most of the counties in North Carolina and the U.S. are at a low level too. However, cases and hospitalizations are rising. There is a surge of respiratory disease as people spend more time indoors during the winter months and due to an increase in indoor gatherings and travel during the holidays.
Some Asheville residents return home to learn they have no water
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With Asheville and its surrounding communities reeling from water outages in the days after Christmas, many local residents who left the area for the holiday returned home to an unwanted surprise and unexpected challenges. As folks from everywhere boarded planes bound for Asheville Regional Airport,...
Water Outages in Asheville, N.C.: Water Outage Map, Causes, and More
Residents of Asheville, N.C. are in a bind right now, as water supplies are few and far between. Entire communities and businesses across the southern mountain town are without H2O, as some sort of interference has reportedly affected the city's distribution system. Those who do have water are being asked to boil water before drinking it, even though contamination has not yet been confirmed.
Largest city in NC mountains water restoration won’t be complete Friday night as problem drags into a week
As many as 38,000 customers in the southern part of the city have had water outages.
Silver Alert canceled for missing Buncombe Co. woman
ARDEN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Silver Alert was canceled Friday evening for a missing woman from Buncombe County. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Bernadette Hudson, 78, was located.
Major Water Outages in Asheville
Businesses forced to close due to widespread water outage in Asheville. Thousands of people in the mountains are living without water, from the Asheville Airport to stores and neighborhoods in South Asheville and South Buncombe County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The winter weather causing flight delays cancellations and people...
Two Catawba County Men Charged With Attempted Murder In McDowell County
Two Catawba County men have been charged with attempted murder in McDowell County. The charges date back to an incident that took place in October. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has charged 34-year-old Maynor Javier Yanes Basquez of Long View and 27-year-old Chad Michael Sampson of Hickory with attempted first-degree murder.
City of Asheville provides update on water outages
UPDATE: (12/27)- The city of Asheville said that the production facility in the southern distribution area will tentatively be producing water at a reduced capacity on Wednesday. According to officials, If water department staff discover leaks on private property, the water will need to be turned off to conserve water and limit property damage. Staff […]
