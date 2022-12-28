ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Week 17 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Tyler Allgeier, Mark Andrews, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

If you're still in the running for a fantasy football championship, chances are you have at least one start 'em, sit 'em question that's keeping you up at night. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your Week 17 fantasy lineup decisions.
Fantasy Football: Sit/Start lineup tips for Week 17 of the NFL season

Fantasy sit and start advice is relative and league dependent and note some players are targeted for DFS. Good luck with your Week 17 lineups and the fantasy championships!. Start in DFS: James Conner ($23) Start: Tyler Allgeier. Conner has seen a whopping 96 percent of Arizona's backfield opportunities over...
2022 Gator Bowl Preview

The 2022 Gator Bowl features the 8-4 No.21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish against the 8-4 No.19 South Carolina Gamecocks. Here is the 2022 Gator Bowl preview. No.21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-4) What started out very shaky for the Irish finished as a respectable season. Notre Dame knocked off four...
Fantasy Football Owners Are Furious With NFL Head Coach

The Tennessee Titans don't care about your fantasy football championships that start this week. They have decided to hold out numerous top players for Thursday night's games, the most notable of which is Derrick Henry. Henry, who's one of the best running backs in the NFL, is doubtful with a...
Fantasy Football Playoff Analysis: Look to a pair of Commanders rookies for lineup help

Welcome to Championship Week, fantasy managers! If you are reading this, hopefully you advanced to the last round of the fantasy playoffs. However, with injuries continuing to affect our lineups, you might be looking for FLEX options to fill the gaps. Therefore, this article will highlight multiple players who could provide some fantasy value based on their volume and usage over the last couple of weeks.
