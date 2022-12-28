Read full article on original website
Shoppers Call This Holiday Decor Organizer the 'Cadillac of Christmas Storage'—and It's on Sale
The holidays are nearly over, and if you haven't already started packing up your artificial tree for next year, the time is undoubtedly nearing. If you are still carefully wrapping each ornament in paper one by one, you may not be looking forward to the all-consuming task of securely storing your most cherished family adornments again. It's easier than ever to keep your precious holiday decor safe during the off-season with the Zober Two-in-One Christmas Ornament Storage Box.
Now Is a Great Time to Buy an Area Rug—Snag These 8 End-of-Season Deals at Amazon for Up to 80% Off
Amazon is one of our favorite places to snag a deal on design-forward rugs of all shapes and sizes. And while the e-commerce giant pretty much has a sale every day of the year, its end-of-season deals are not to be missed. Today, you can score up to 80% off options like the Artistic Weavers Odelia Vintage Bohemian Area Rug, or the more decorative Duduta White Faux Sheepskin Rug. Some of our top picks from our Best Rugs of 2022 story are even on sale, including the Unique Loom Solo Solid Shag Collection Area Rug and Nuloom Rigo Handwoven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug.
