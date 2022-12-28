'Don't be an ass:' After bowl loss, OSU's Mike Gundy snaps at reporter who asks about possible staff changes

Read full article on original website
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Instant Analysis From Ohio State’s 42-41 Loss To Georgia
Ohio State just lost to Georgia in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff, 42-41. The Buckeyes maintained control of the action for much of the game, as C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State passing offense got on the board early and often in the first half. Not only did Stroud throw four touchdown passes, but he made several key plays with his legs when the Buckeye offense needed a conversion or spark.
Stroud, Ohio State come up just short, lose Peach Bowl 42-41
ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback C.J. Stroud and No. 4 Ohio State came up just short, and this one has to hurt. “They’re a good team, but I don’t think there’s one guy in that locker room that thinks we shouldn’t have won the game,” Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said. “That’s the part of this thing that’s going to sit in our stomachs for a long time.” After dominating No. 1 Georgia for most of the first three quarters, the Buckeyes ended their season early Sunday with a second straight loss. The first one, to archrival Michigan on Nov. 26, was bad enough, but the sting of dropping a national semifinal 42-41 in the Peach Bowl after leading the Bulldogs by 14 in the fourth quarter must feel worse. The Buckeyes led 41-35 in the closing minute when Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett engineered a 76-yard, five-play drive that ended with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell, who beat Denzel Burke in the left corner of the end zone for a one-point lead.
WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media After Ohio State Win
Head coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media after Georgia’s win over Ohio State.
Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Kansas Jayhawks Predictions: Turning Over to the New Year.
The crew gets together to tell you what they expect to see in today's conference opener.
Quick Recap: Oklahoma State drops nail-biter to No. 4 Kansas, 69-67
Oklahoma State basketball led by 15 points at the half, but No. 4 Kansas stormed back to eventually take the lead before holding off the Cowboys late in the Big 12 opener for both squads inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence on Saturday afternoon. Here is a quick recap with highlights, scores and stats:
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, January 1, 2023
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Reporter posts statement after being cursed at by Mike Gundy
A reporter who covers Oklahoma State football posted a statement on Twitter Wednesday, a day after being cursed at by Mike Gundy. Gundy’s Oklahoma State Cowboys lost 24-17 to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night to drop to 7-6. The Cowboys began the season 6-1 but lost five of their last six games.
CFP Set: Defending champ Georgia to take on TCU at SoFi Stadium
After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team.It will be No. 1 Georgia (14-0) looking for its second straight championship against upstart and No. 3 TCU on Jan. 9 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.The four-team playoff has been littered with lopsided semifinal games, but Saturday — and into early Sunday and the new year — delivered two thrillers and a combined 179 points.The Bulldogs came from 14 points down in...
The 2-4-7: Takeaways, key numbers, top performers from Oklahoma State's loss vs. Kansas
What a performance by the former Jayhawk. In his second game back inside Allen Fieldhouse, Bryce Thompson went off for a season-high 23 points, knocking down seven (!!) 3-pointers. He added two more from the free-throw line to lead all scorers in the game. Thompson has now made 16 3-pointers in the last three games for Oklahoma State. During that stretch, he is a combined 16-for-27 (59.3%) from beyond the arc.
Three observations from Kansas' 69-67 win over Oklahoma State
KU basketball’s streak of victories to open conference play continued on Saturday with a 69-67 win over Oklahoma State at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks haven’t lost a conference opener since 1991 and that will continue, thanks to a made layup from KJ Adams with seconds to play, which secured the win for KU.
No. 18 TCU basketball comes from behind to beat Texas Tech
Hours before TCU football would take on Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl, No. 18 TCU basketball overcame a 13-point deficit to beat Texas Tech 67-61 in Fort Worth and moved to 1-0 in Big 12 play. "It's important to show the world that we're not a team to be taken...
