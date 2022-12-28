ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

TheDailyBeast

Proof That Republicans Know Exactly How Racist They Are

Republicans co-opting Martin Luther King Jr.’s quotes while pushing policy and supporting legislation directly in opposition to the Civil Rights leader’s wishes is just one example of the party attempting to rewrite history.In fact, there are so many examples of revisionist history happening these days, particularly among conservatives, that historian and University of Princeton professor Kevin M. Kruse felt the need to publish a book alongside fellow historians, and join this episode of The New Abnormal politics podcast, to set the record straight.Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.He talks about...
The Associated Press

Lula set for inauguration to preside over polarized Brazil

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be sworn in Sunday in the capital of Brasilia and assume office for the third time, marking the culmination of a political comeback sure to thrill supporters and enrage opponents in a fiercely polarized nation.
TechCrunch

Meet the cybercriminals of 2022

As we close out 2022, we look back at the cybercriminals we lost this year … to the law. U.S. officials scored some major wins against crypto-laundering in 2022. At the beginning of the year, the Justice Department said it had seized more than $3.6 billion worth of bitcoins allegedly stolen in the 2016 hack of crypto exchange Bitfinex and that it had arrested a married couple suspected of laundering the money.
