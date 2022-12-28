Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Loose Women's Stacey Solomon reveals her baby is due next month
Loose Women star Stacey Solomon and her husband Joe Swash announced just a few days ago that they were expecting their third child together, and now Stacey has revealed that the baby is due in a month. Stacey shared some photos of her bump and Joe hugging her to her...
digitalspy.com
Coleen Nolan explains why Loose Women didn't mention Stacey Solomon's pregnancy
Yesterday, Stacey Solomon revealed via Instagram that she and her husband Joe Swash are expecting their third child. The Loose Women star shared the happy news with her fans, which comes months after she and Joe tied the knot. However, many viewers of the show were confused about why Stacey's...
digitalspy.com
Strictly's Gorka Marquez responds to speculation that he's leaving the show
Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez has responded to speculation that he is leaving the BBC show. The professional, who was partnered with Helen Skelton for this year’s series, joined the show in 2016, but has been hit with rumours of a departure since losing out to Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal in the final.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher reveals all on Nina Lucas' river fall story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street is lining up a near-death experience for Nina Lucas in the New Year, as she falls into the river while looking for Roy Cropper. The excursion takes place after Roy organises a group to look for bats, but it gets cancelled and since Roy...
digitalspy.com
Love Island star Finley Tapp reveals how lockdown helped relationship with Paige Turley
Love Island star Finley Tapp has opened up about his relationship with girlfriend Paige Turley, detailing how they’ve managed to remain a strong couple almost three years after leaving the villa. Finley and Paige were crowned the first-ever Winter Love Island winners back in February 2020, shortly before the...
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy unveils new look at Ellen Pompeo's exit storyline
Grey's Anatomy spoilers follow. Grey's Anatomy is gearing up to say goodbye to Ellen Pompeo in her long-running character Dr Meredith Grey's exit storyline. Earlier this year, it was revealed that the actress would leave Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital behind in season 19 and is set to depart the series in February next year.
digitalspy.com
Former Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan announces pregnancy
Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan is expecting her first child with husband Dan Acraman. The soap star shared the wonderful news on Instagram that she is pregnant three months after tying the knot with Dan back in September. Alongside a photo showing her baby bump, the actress wrote: "I thought...
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer’s Davina McCall reveals her approach to guessing who’s behind the mask
Davina McCall has revealed her approach to guessing the identity of the contestants on The Masked Singer. The judge, who sits on the panel with Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross, has appeared on the show since its inception in 2020, but disclosed that she has a peculiar tactic when attempting to ascertain which celebrity is under the mask.
digitalspy.com
Former Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi to direct new TV comedy-drama
Former Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi is set to take on directing duties for a new parenting comedy series with Sky Studios. According to Deadline, Capaldi will step behind the camera for They F**k You Up, which is based off of Sarah Naish’s memoir But He Looks So Normal: A Bad-Tempered Parenting Guide for Adopters and Foster Parents. The series will follow a mother who adopts five children, with a pilot episode set to shoot next year.
digitalspy.com
Happy Valley's James Norton on the real "cost" of his violent role
Happy Valley star James Norton has opened up about the real-life "cost" of playing the sort of violent character he portrays in the acclaimed BBC crime series. Norton has played the sinister villain Tommy Lee Royce in two seasons of Happy Valley so far and also stars in the new third season, which premieres on New Year's Day and also stars Sarah Lancashire.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Jacob Hay to be beaten up by dad Damon in 2023 story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Jacob Hay will be beaten up by his father, Damon, in new Coronation Street episodes that air at the beginning of 2023. Damon entered Weatherfiled earlier this month, pressuring Nick into giving him a job at the Bistro by reminding him of the money he loaned him (via Harvey) in order to save the business.
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer’s Rita Ora opens up on close bond with "sister" Davina McCall
The Masked Singer is back for its fourth UK series tomorrow (January 1), with Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan returning to make more ridiculously off-based guesses as to which celebrities are singing underneath their costumes. The panel have grown pretty close over the years, with Davina...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders airs another exit after Mick's disappearance
EastEnders spoilers follow from the soap's BBC iPlayer box set, which is available to watch now. Some readers may prefer to avoid these storyline details, as the episodes haven't yet aired on BBC One. EastEnders has aired exit scenes for Shirley Carter. Fans shouldn't be too worried about the sad...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Paddy viciously rejects Chas in tense scene
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Paddy Kirk has viciously rejected Chas Dingle in a new Emmerdale scene. Chas had previously told off her estranged husband for trying to force her out of their home, leading to her moving back in in spite of Paddy's protests. Thursday's hour-long episode saw Chas trying to...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Jacqueline Jossa addresses whether she would make full-time return to soap
EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has addressed whether or not she'd make a full-time return to the BBC One soap. The actress played Lauren Branning between 2010 and 2018, and recently made a brief comeback for Dot's funeral, alongside a host of other classic characters. Naturally, that has led to fans...
digitalspy.com
Without Sin ending explained: Who Killed Maisy?
Without Sin spoilers follow. Stella's road to uncovering her daughter Maisy's real murderer has been a winding one. The grieving mother takes the word of Maisy's convicted killer, Charles Stone (Johnny Harris), when he tells her he is innocent of her murder and so embarks on a dangerous mission to seek out the truth.
digitalspy.com
I'm a Celebrity's Owen Warner says winner Jill Scott got him the 'best Christmas present'
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Owen Warner has revealed that his fellow contestant Jill Scott gave him the best Christmas present "by far." While speaking to BBC Radio Leicester, the actor revealed that Scott got him a signed shirt from England footballer James Maddison while she was working at the World Cup in Qatar after she'd left the jungle.
digitalspy.com
Kate Winslet speaks out on Mare of Easttown's future after season 1 success
Kate Winslet has offered an update regarding a potential second season of Mare of Easttown. Billed as a seven-part limited series, Mare of Easttown garnered significant critical and commercial success after its April 2021 debut on HBO, leading many to wonder if they'll see a continuation of Marianne 'Mare' Sheehan's story.
digitalspy.com
Celebrity MasterChef crowns 2022 festive winner as Strictly, Drag Race UK and more stars compete
Celebrity Masterchef returned tonight (December 30) for a festive special, seeing AJ Pritchard, Chizzy Akudolu, Kitty Scott-Claus and Megan McKenna battle to take home the Golden Whisk. All four contestants created strong dishes, but in the end it was Megan who was crowned champion by Greg Wallace and John Torode.
