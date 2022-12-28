Former Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi is set to take on directing duties for a new parenting comedy series with Sky Studios. According to Deadline, Capaldi will step behind the camera for They F**k You Up, which is based off of Sarah Naish’s memoir But He Looks So Normal: A Bad-Tempered Parenting Guide for Adopters and Foster Parents. The series will follow a mother who adopts five children, with a pilot episode set to shoot next year.

1 DAY AGO