earth.com
Penguins may have a degree of self-awareness
Scientists have long argued that self-awareness is a rare phenomenon in the animal kingdom, with only a few mammals, some birds, and some fish appearing to have it. However, according to a new study published on the bioRxiv preprint server, some species of wild penguins, such as the Adélie penguins from Antarctica, may also have a certain degree of self-awareness.
earth.com
Unearthing ancient viruses could spark a new pandemic
Recently, several international experts have started to raise alarms about attempts made by a team of Russian scientists to “reawaken” and study in their laboratory ancient viruses found in the carcasses of frozen mammals, such as woolly mammoths, trapped in the Siberian permafrost. Much like in the case of SARS-CoV-2 at the beginning of the pandemic, humans are immunologically naïve to such prehistoric viruses buried in the permafrost and, although most of them may not be able to infect us, a handful that potentially could may spark new outbreaks or even another pandemic.
Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
earth.com
Temporary warming over 2°C may cause cascading tipping events
The target of the United Nations Paris Agreement, signed by 196 parties in 2015, was to limit the global temperature rise to an average of between 1.5 and 2°C. Although some countries have made some progress towards reducing their greenhouse gas emissions, it is looking increasingly likely that we will overshoot this target. Unless urgent action is taken now, in the next decade, the planet is expected to continue heating rapidly, and to warm by more than the critical average of 2°C.
earth.com
Aztecs kept accurate time using the sun and the mountains
When the Spanish arrived in 1519, the Basin of Mexico supported an unusually large population of indigenous Aztec people. Whereas Seville, the largest urban center in Spain, had a population of fewer than 50,000 residents, the Basin, now known as Mexico City, was home to as many as 3 million. Food for this population was cultivated using an extraordinarily precise agricultural system that relied on an accurate calendar to identify when to till the land, plant the crops and take in the harvest.
earth.com
Rare Arctic snowy owl spotted in Southern California
This week, birdwatchers flocked to Cypress in Southern California to catch a glimpse of a very rare sight – a white-feathered snowy owl perched on a rooftop. Since snowy owls are native to arctic areas and less than 30,000 individuals are believed to exist worldwide, spotting one in a region such as Southern California can turn out to be a major event.
earth.com
Aging turns lymph nodes into fat, impairing immunity
Lymph nodes usually serve as the headquarters of our immune system. When we are vaccinated or get an infection, these nodes are the sites at which immune cells congregate, activate, and proliferate in order to mobilize an effective immune defense. However, with age, the normal tissue in the lymph nodes (called “the stroma”) is gradually replaced by adipose tissue (fat), in a phenomenon known as lipomatosis. Although this phenomenon is quite common and increases with age, relatively few scientific studies have addressed it to date.
earth.com
Greener energy is needed for the Internet of Things
The Internet of Things (IoT) connects and facilitates data exchange among a multitude of smart objects of various dimensions and shapes over the internet and other sensing and communications networks. Such smart objects include self-driving cars equipped with sensors to detect road obstacles, remote-controlled home security systems, and temperature-controlled factory equipment.
