Whiskey Riff

Bobcat Sneaks Within Inches Of Deer Before Taking It Down

These animals never cease to amaze. Even though I know it’s all they do, and all they know, I still get amazed by how good they are at just being themselves… skillful hunters. Bobcats are silent little killers that roam a large part of our lands. Present in...
Outsider.com

Moose Charges Past Skiers in Knee-Deep Snow at Incredible Speed: VIDEO

A group of skiers was filming themselves in knee-deep snow when a moose ran past them, and the footage quickly went viral on Twitter. Old videos going viral on social media is not a new phenomenon. People are both resharing and being entertained by this moose running through the snow. Rightfully so, the video has garnered a lot of attention for the animal’s incredible speed on difficult terrain. “Moose are fast, even in deep snow,” reads the recent Twitter post.
earth.com

Rare Arctic snowy owl spotted in Southern California

This week, birdwatchers flocked to Cypress in Southern California to catch a glimpse of a very rare sight – a white-feathered snowy owl perched on a rooftop. Since snowy owls are native to arctic areas and less than 30,000 individuals are believed to exist worldwide, spotting one in a region such as Southern California can turn out to be a major event.
a-z-animals.com

This Angry Elephant Charges A Huge Hippo in Wild Video

African elephants are the largest land-dwelling mammals on Earth. They can weigh up to 14,000 pounds. Hippos are highly aggressive creatures when they feel threatened and could be responsible for up to 3,000 fatalities every year. Both elephant and hippo populations are at risk due to habitat loss, poaching, and...
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Jaguar Sneak Attack an Alligator by Pretending to Be an Alligator

Watch a Jaguar Sneak Attack an Alligator by Pretending to Be an Alligator. Watch a jaguar swim like an alligator to catch an alligator!. The word “jaguar” originates from the indigenous word “yaguar,” which roughly translates to “he who kills with one leap.” And this video is the perfect example of a jaguar leaping for the kill. But not before a short swim!
Whiskey Riff

Mountain Lion Leaps From Tree To Tree In An Effort To Escape From Hunters

Wildlife is just so amazing. The skillset that all of these different animals have is so unique and incredible. Just trying to survive every day, and really, they are pros at it. Perfectly adapted to thrive in their natural environments… it’s part of what makes nature so interesting to watch. Mountain lions are one amazing kitty cat, a frightening one, but amazing nonetheless. Fierce and skillful predators, stalking their prey and attacking with speed and accuracy. They don’t have many […] The post Mountain Lion Leaps From Tree To Tree In An Effort To Escape From Hunters first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
a-z-animals.com

Epic Battles: The Largest Bear Ever vs. A Rhino

Although the rhinoceros is a large mammal with a horn that can demolish some of the deadliest predators in the world, it’s mostly a peaceful herbivore that only attacks to protect itself. Still, how would a battle between the largest bear ever vs a rhino play out in the wild?
a-z-animals.com

Discover a Massive Eagle That’s 3X the Size of a Bald Eagle

The bald eagle is incredibly powerful and one of the largest birds on earth. They soar the skies with their long, broad wings and use their forceful talons (ten times stronger than a human’s grip) to lift animals up to four pounds. And while these stats are impressive for modern birds, did you know there was an eagle three times the size of a bald eagle? Discover everything there is to know about the Haast’s eagle, including its size, abilities, and how it went extinct.
northernarchitecture.us

How to use copper pipe plumbing

Normal copper-pipe-plumbing and galvanized lines are run in a straight line usually both hot and cold side by side with tees or branches servicing each fixture. Metal lines are not complicated things by any means. They are more expensive than vinyl tubing, but they are really kind of fun to put together and the value of the home will be a little higher.
Outsider.com

Scientists Have Identified Gene Mutation Responsible for Grizzly-Like Cinnamon Black Bears Out West

Ask Great Smoky Mountains National Park‘s lead wildlife biologist, Bill Stiver, and he’ll tell you – anything but a black black bear is rare in the Smokies. “Our black bears are true to their name,” he told me back in March from the park. “Cubs are occasionally born with cinnamon or blonde coats here, but it’s a rarity. If you see a bear in the Smokies, chances are it’s going to be black.”
TENNESSEE STATE

