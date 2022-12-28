Read full article on original website
Aura partners Republic Crypto to aid launching of Xstaxy mainnet
Popular Blockchain firm, Aura protocol has partnered with Republic crypto. The protocol announced the development via a Twitter post on Thursday. As announced, the aim of the partnership is to foster Aura protocol Xstaxy mainnet launch in 2023. As revealed, Aura plans to launch Xstaxy within the first quarter of...
Conflux Network Expands into Hong Kong
Dr. Ming Wu, co-founder of Conflux Network, was invited to Hong Kong to speak with various government and private organizations about the digital economy, innovation and technology, and has reached an initial strategic cooperation intention. Conflux is already in the process of registering related entities for the entry into Hong...
Celsius seeks to extend deadline for claims
In a new development regarding the bankruptcy proceedings of crypto lender Celsius Network, there is a move for a deadline extension for users to submit their claims. In a tweet today, Celsius revealed that it’s set to file a motion this week to extend the deadline for users. Before the latest development, the previous deadline was January 3, 2023.
