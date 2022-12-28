Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensTampa, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TampaTed RiversTampa, FL
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven lawLive Action NewsLargo, FL
Forbes Says Tampa Is the Best City in Florida To LiveMark HakeTampa, FL
After a video shows him dragging a woman into jail, a Tampa officer was fired.MikeTampa, FL
Related
FHP looking for truck involved in deadly hit-and-run in Hillsborough County
The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a truck that it believes caused a deadly hit-and-run Friday afternoon.
Citrus County Woman Charged After Shooting Her Uncle
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Citrus County woman has been arrested for shooting her uncle in the back in the back of the head, killing the man. According to deputies, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Major Crimes detectives arrested 20-year-old Sammantha Danielle Driggers, of
Hillsborough County worker seriously injured during carjacking; woman arrested
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County worker was seriously injured when he tried to stop a woman from stealing his truck and was thrown from the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said the building inspector had left the vehicle running outside a home in the 10000 block of Timmons Road in Thonotosassa. While […]
Temple Terrace Shooting Suspect Arrested
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. – A 33-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting that happened on Thursday in Temple Terrace. According to investigators, at approximately 2:56 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, the Temple Terrace Police Department responded to the area of 6905 Marisa Ct. in
YAHOO!
Lakeland man charged with killing his wife on Christmas Eve
A Lakeland man who was barred from contacting his wife amid felony domestic violence charges has now been charged with first-degree murder after she was shot to death on Christmas Eve, police say. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday that Shameka Lockett, 39, was found...
Citrus County Chronicle
Stolen tractor recovered by Levy County Sheriff's Office detectives
DUNNELLON — An investigation into a stolen John Deere front end loader that was taken from a job site in Dunnellon recently came to a close with an arrest being made. According to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond, detectives were first notified that the machine had been stolen from the job site on Dec. 14. They found that the tractor may have been hidden in the Morriston area of Levy County.
Pasco deputies shoot, wound man suspected of stealing vehicle
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a man was wounded in a shootout with deputies in New Port Richey early Wednesday morning. According to a news release from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a stolen vehicle and found the vehicle and the suspect in the area of Rowan Road and […]
Eyewitness stunned after mother, 2 kids found dead in submerged car in Lakeland
The Lakeland Police Department confirmed a mother and her two children were found dead inside a submerged car in Lakeland Friday morning.
Lake Wales Man Arrested For Murdering His Brother On Christmas Eve
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake Wales man has been arrested for the Christmas Eve shooting death of his brother. On December 28, 2022, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Puerto Rico Police Department arrested 23-year-old Jeremy Otero Marrero of Lake Wales on a Polk
2 children among 4 hurt in severe crash in Pasco County
Two children were among four people hurt in a severe crash in Pasco County, Pasco County Fire Rescue said.
Citrus County Chronicle
CCSO charges juvenile in shooting incident
A juvenile was arrested on a charge of felony aggravated battery in connection to a shooting in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 26, at a residence in Hernando, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman. The sheriff’s office did not release the person's age or name...
Two Shot And Killed In Unincorporated Lakeland, Polk County Sheriff Investigating
LAKELAND, Fla – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of two men that occurred this afternoon at approximately 3:10 p.m. in the unincorporated Lakeland area. Based on the investigation so far, deputies say there is no reason
4 people, including 2 children, hurt in Pasco County crash
ODESSA, Fla. — Several people, including children, are injured in a crash in Pasco County, fire rescue confirmed. It happened Thursday afternoon near the intersection of State Road 54 and Lakepointe Parkway. Four people are hurt, including two children who are suffering from life-threatening injuries, Pasco County Fire Rescue...
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Duo That Stole Cell Phone From Lakeland McDonald’s
LAKELAND, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a theft that occurred at the McDonald’s located at 6330 U.S. 98 North in Lakeland. According to deputies, around 7:00 p.m. on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022, the two suspects seen in the above photo went
2 men killed in shooting in Lakeland
A shooting investigation is underway in Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.
Gulfport father shot while helping son stop carjacking suspect
A Gulfport father is recovering from being shot in the arm while helping his son stop a carjacking suspect from getting away.
Arrest made after 15-year-old shot, killed in St. Pete
St. Petersburg Police detectives charged a 17-year-old, with first-degree felony murder in the homicide of Zykiquiro Lofton, 15, on December 29.
15-year-old shot, killed in St. Pete after allegedly being chased
A teenager was shot in St. Petersburg after he was chased by three young men around 9 p.m. Thursday night.
fox13news.com
Tampa police officer fired after being caught on video dragging woman at Orient Road Jail, officials say
TAMPA, Fla. - An officer with the Tampa Police Department was fired after he was seen on body camera and surveillance video dragging a woman during a jail booking, officials said. Gregory Damon, who has been with the department as a patrol officer since August 2016, was fired Tuesday for...
Consequences of celebratory gunfire: Illegal and deadly
RUSKIN, Fla. — Every New Year's holiday, we cover stories of stray bullets hitting property or people. Celebratory gunfire is illegal and can be deadly — bullets shot senselessly into the sky must land somewhere and often they can end up a few miles away in someone's yard or home or worse, injuring or killing someone.
Comments / 0