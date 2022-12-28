Read full article on original website
Popculture
Shiba Inu Dog Behind Viral 'Doge' Meme Gets Sad Health Diagnosis
The Internet's favorite Shiba Inu, Kabosu, got some bad news about her health this week, and fans are devastated. The 17-year-old dog behind the "doge" meme and the subsequent cryptocurrency Dogecoin has been feeling ill, according to her owner, Japanese teacher Atsuko Sato. On Tuesday, Sato posted that the vet had diagnosed Kabosu with chronic lymphoma leukemia, as well as acute cholangiohepatitis.
Shiba Inu behind "Doge" meme diagnosed with cancer and liver disease, owner says
Kabosu, the Shiba Inu behind the viral "Doge" meme, is seriously sick with cancer and an acute liver disease, her owner said. In a series of Instagram posts this week, the beloved pup's owner, Atsuko Sato, said her dog is in a "very dangerous condition" after being diagnosed with chronic lymphoma leukemia and acute cholangiohepatitis, which is characterized by an inflamed liver.
The Shiba Inu Dog Known for the Dogecoin Meme Is in a ' Very Dangerous State' After Leukemia Diagnosis
Kabosu the Shiba Inu inspired the first "meme coin" in cryptocurrency.
