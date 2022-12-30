ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

22-year-old caring for her dad among lives lost in Buffalo storm

By Emily Shapiro
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NNJ56_0jwZB2CZ00

Thirty-nine people have died in Erie County, New York, after a historic winter storm slammed Buffalo.

Fatalities including people found in cars, people found outside and cardiac events from shoveling or blowing snow, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

MORE: How to look out for neighbors, loved ones in extreme winter weather

Monique Alexander

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0naigY_0jwZB2CZ00
Courtesy of Casey Maccarone - PHOTO: Casey Maccarone, 26, takes a photo with her mother, 52-year-old Monique Alexander.

Among those killed was 52-year-old Monique Alexander, a Buffalo woman who doted on her three grandchildren, said her daughter, Casey Maccarone.

Alexander went out on Christmas Eve and never returned, Maccarone told ABC News.

"She never said where she was going, just that she would be right back," she said.

"My mother was the rock of our family," Maccarone said in a statement.

"You could count on her for anything, she was the caretaker every time someone needed them," she said. "During the holidays she would even cook for neighbors or strangers who she knew didn’t have families, because she cared that much.”

William Clay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ebe9o_0jwZB2CZ00
Courtesy of Sophia Clay - PHOTO: William Clay, 56, died during the snowstorm in Buffalo, N.Y. on Dec. 24, 2022.

William Clay died on Dec. 24, which was his 56th birthday, his sister, Sophia Clay, told ABC News.

He was "an avid reader" and "very religious" and read his Bible every day, his sister said.

"There’s people in this world that can quote the Bible but it’s not in their hearts -- he’s one of those people that it was in his heart. He spoke it, he lived it," Sophia Clay said.

William Clay is survived by family including his son and two grandchildren.

"He was a great brother, he was a great grandfather, he was a great friend," Sophia Clay said.

Lederise Curry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nL5g6_0jwZB2CZ00
Curry Family - PHOTO: Lederise Curry is shown in an undated photo.

Lederise Curry, 46, was one of the people who died during the storm, her niece, Zaniya Gills, told ABC News.

Curry had asthma and suffered bad asthma attacks during blizzards, her niece told ABC Buffalo affiliate WKBW.

She was a loving mom, daughter, aunt and sister, her niece said.

Curry leaves behind her 13-year-old son.

Melissa Morrison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ScLO_0jwZB2CZ00
Melissa Morrison/FaceBook - PHOTO: Melissa Morrison is shown in this undated photo.

Melissa Morrison, 46, was also among the fatalities, her mother, Linda Addeo, told ABC News.

She's survived by two sons, ages 20 and 24.

Morrison was the "most loved daughter and mother," Addeo said via text.

Abdul Sharifu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OcSMm_0jwZB2CZ00
Courtesy of Ally Sharifu - PHOTO: Photo provided by the cousin of Abdul Sharifu, who died on Saturday, December 24, just days before his 27th birthday (January 1)

Abdul Sharifu, who died in the storm on Christmas Eve, would have turned 27 on Jan. 1, his cousin said.

His wife is pregnant and is due in about one week, The Buffalo News reported.

Sharifu, a refugee from the Congo, was known as someone who helped others around the neighborhood, the newspaper reported.

Anndel Taylor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2buIAb_0jwZB2CZ00
Courtesy of Tomeshia Brown - PHOTO: Anndel Taylor, 22, died during the snowstorm in Buffalo, N.Y.

Anndel Taylor, 22, got stuck in the snow when leaving work on Dec. 23, according to her sister, Tomeshia Brown. Taylor sent a video to a family group chat around midnight that night; the next morning, calls to Taylor went unanswered and the family later learned of her death, Brown said.

Taylor, who grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, moved to Buffalo in the summer of 2021 to take care of her father, Brown said.

"She was the most kind-hearted and loving person," Brown said in a statement. "She went to take care of him, but also build a career so she can take more care of her family here in Charlotte. That was her main focus: go back to school, help her dad...She came to visit every chance she could."

ABC News' Christopher Looft, Lena Camilletti and Layla Ferris contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man breaks into NY school to shelter people in blizzard

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Last Friday, as the Blizzard of ’22 whipped through Western New York, Jay Withey attempted to rescue a stranded friend. He never made it. Instead, the Kenmore resident’s truck got stuck near Pine Hill Primary Center on East Delavan Avenue. “I started getting nervous, and the wind was just blowing snow,” […]
KENMORE, NY
2 On Your Side

Meet Western New York's New Year's babies

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a new year comes New Year's babies, and hospitals across Western New York reported their first births of 2023. Over at Oishei Children's Hospital, twins Taj and Kamara were born at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. "Kaleida Health welcomes its first babies of 2023! WNY's first babies...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo TV News Anchor Making Big Move

Another big change to local tv news is set to take place this weekend. WIVB's Kelsey Anderson is leaving her role as a morning news anchor and will make the shift to an evening anchor at the station. Anderson is an Orchard Park native and has been with WIVB since...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Strangers help Buffalo couple keep baby alive during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the height of last week’s storm, one Buffalo couple fought to keep their one-year-old son alive. Shahida Muhammad calls her son, Major, a fighter. During last week’s blizzard the family lost power and it was only a matter of time before the one-year-old’s ventilator stopped working. “It was very scary, […]
BUFFALO, NY
CNN

Officials in Buffalo, New York, face questions about storm planning and response as harrowing accounts emerge of death and survival

As authorities in Buffalo, New York, continue following up on some of the hundreds of calls for help made during and since the historic weekend blizzard -- a "grueling, gruesome task" that's revealed people dead in cars and snowbanks -- officials are facing tough questions about their handling of storm preparations and the disaster response.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Family of Buffalo winter storm victim Anndel Taylor blasts blizzard response

The stepmother of a Buffalo nurse who perished in the historic winter storm this weekend said Tuesday that the woman would still be alive if officials were better prepared. Laneesha Smith told The Post that 22-year-old Anndel Taylor — one of more than 30 people who died in the storm — was just minutes away from home when she became stuck in the snow and should have been saved. “They said they were prepared for this storm but they were not prepared for this storm,” Smith said. “So many lives probably could have been saved if they put the travel ban...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

NY exec stands by criticized timing of Buffalo storm driving ban

The top official in Erie County, New York, said Wednesday that issuing the driving ban any earlier wouldn’t have “changed anything” — as criticism mounts that it was implemented far too late. “As I said earlier today in response to whether the driving ban should have been instituted earlier, I do not know if it would have changed anything but it was my decision and I bear full responsibility,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted. “As JFK said, ‘victory has a hundred fathers, but defeat is an orphan.'” Poloncarz has been taking heat for waiting until just before 9 a.m. Friday to shut...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Lackawanna man killed in fatal accident Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:10 p.m., investigators say a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on Seneca Street near Kingston Place when, they say, the Impala struck a parked vehicle. The Impala then hit a snowbank before striking a street light. […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former church partially collapses, nearby residents evacuated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former church partially collapsed Saturday evening, according to a city spokesperson. The former Transfiguration Church on Sycamore Street, between Mills and Stanislaus streets, has long been vacant. The structure partially collapsed near the right rear side, according to the spokesperson. Individuals residing next door to the church were evacuated and […]
BUFFALO, NY
ABC News

ABC News

965K+
Followers
202K+
Post
563M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy