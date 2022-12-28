Read full article on original website
A Woman Screamed At Southwest Airlines Staff In Austin & Had A Meltdown Over Luggage (VIDEO)
A woman at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport flying Southwest Airlines had an absolute meltdown over her luggage and passengers caught the whole scene on camera. TikTok videos show the grown adult having a full-on temper tantrum. The upset passenger in a red plaid jacket stood in front of two Southwest...
The one hard and fast rule when your flight gets canceled or delayed and you're stranded
Air travel is a hot mess right now, especially with Southwest Airlines apparently in a system-wide meltdown. Thousands of flights have been canceled. Passengers are stranded at airports across the country. Checked bags are nowhere to be found. People are complaining of hours-long customer service lines and no one answering phones. All of this is immensely frustrating, of course. No one likes having their plans changed without warning and having to scramble to problem-solve on the fly. Traveling is already stressful as it is, especially during the holidays, which is all the more reason to follow the one hard and fast rule for when your travel plans get disrupted.Be kind to airline employees.
2 teachers missed their $4,000 honeymoon cruise after their flight was cancelled and they were met with 'radio silence' from Southwest
The Wisconsin teachers were among thousands of people whose Southwest flights were canceled, prompting some to miss their cruise ship departures.
Oakland-bound Southwest flight diverted back to Honolulu following passenger disturbance
HONOLULU -- A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu bound for Oakland was turned around mid-flight and returned to Honolulu following a disturbance inside the passenger cabin, the airline said.A FlightAware tracker showed Southwest Flight 2050 left Honolulu just after 5 p.m. local time and turned around about an hour and 45 minutes later, arriving back at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport just before 9 p.m.The airline told Hawaii News Now the Oakland-bound flight was turned around because of the "behavior of customers." A spokesperson told KPIX 5 in an email the flight returned to Honolulu "due to a conflict between...
Black Female flight Attendant Sues Spirit Airlines Claiming They Fired Her Because of Her Weight
A former Spirit Airlines flight attendant is suing the budget airline in federal court, claiming she was fired for being overweight and wasn’t given the same opportunity to lose weight as a white co-worker. The Miami Herald reported that Chelsia Blackmon, a Black woman, filed the suit in the...
Plane of Vomiting Passengers Lands After Horror Flight
A flight carrying several ill passengers, including some who were vomiting, landed at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday, officials said. Authorities with American Airlines told CBS Philadelphia the flight, which was coming from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Island, had encountered “moderate turbulence” before arrival. First responders met the aircraft at its gate “out of an abundance of caution,” according to an airline spokesperson, but no one was hospitalized. “The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us,” one passenger told CBS Philadelphia. “It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction.” Airport officials confirmed the incident had not impacted regular service.Read it at CBS Philadelphia
ZDNet
Southwest, United, and American Airlines have a new enemy -- the internet's ugliest site
I'm constantly being told that data is all-important. I'm not quite convinced. Sometimes, the evidence of my own eyes and life experience -- subjective data, you might call it -- will always triumph over a spreadsheet, a graph, or a trumpeting startup founder. I wonder, then, what you might think...
ABC News
4 strangers road trip from Florida to Ohio after flight cancellation
What do you do when you're trying to get home for Christmas and a major winter storm forces your airline to cancel flight after flight?. For four strangers in Florida, the answer was an epic cross-country road trip that quickly made them TikTok-famous. Last week, thousands of flights were canceled...
Frustrated Southwest pilot and union rep says the airline's flight meltdown was caused by outdated scheduling software
Southwest union VP Captain Michael Santoro told Insider that the company simply did not know where its crews were, forcing avoidable cancelations.
Airlines Are Charging More Than $4K For A One-Way Flight & Southwest Travelers Want Answers
Several days of flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines have left thousands of travelers stranded at airports around the United States. Passengers are looking for options at alternative airlines, but some one-way domestic ticket prices have skyrocketed. On December 27, a stuck traveler, Veronica Ruckh (@VeronicaRuckh), tweeted a screenshot of her...
msn.com
How to Get Bumped to First ClassAccording to a Former Flight Attendant
No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
Desperate Single Dad Stranded with 5 Kids Amid Southwest Airlines Airport Debacle
One single dad is desperate for help as he tries frantically to reach someone over the Christmas holiday. As a part of the 10,000 flights canceled by one of the country's major airlines, he's faced with zero options as he juggles his 5 children in a crowded airport.
So your Southwest flight got canceled? Here’s what we know on refunds, re-bookings and baggage
As of Tuesday morning 71% of Southwest flights across the U.S. had been canceled, according to Flight Aware.
newsnationnow.com
American Airlines captain: Where Southwest went wrong
(NewsNation) — An American Airlines pilot joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to explain why Southwest Airlines has struggled to deal with the nation’s ferocious winter storm in comparison to other airlines. Southwest canceled more than 5,000 flights Monday and Tuesday with approximately 3,900 more...
Court demands Southwest Airlines reinstate flight attendant fired over religious beliefs
(The Center Square) – A federal judge has awarded a former Southwest Airlines flight attendant the maximum amount in damages allowed under federal law and issued an injunction against the airline and its union from discriminating against flight attendants because of their religious beliefs. Judge Brantley Starr, ruling for the U.S. District Court Northern District of Texas, last week ordered Southwest to pay Carter back pay and other forms of relief that the jury awarded when she won her lawsuit in July. ...
Both Pilots fell 'ASLEEP' during the flight at FL-7,000 feet
An airline's pilots fell asleep during the flight and overshot the runway. According to the Aviation Herald, The Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800 was en route from Khartoum to Addis Ababa when the pilots fell asleep, and the aircraft continued past the top of the descent.
ZDNet
8,000 Southwest Airlines passengers were ready to take a chance
I often wonder about companies and the ideas they have. Do they always think them through? Do they feel pressured by internal or external forces, of the social or political kind?. And how do customers truly react when a company thrusts an idea upon them, especially an idea the company...
This map shows which airports in the US are the worst to fly out of right now
Atlanta and Denver's airports are seeing some of the most delays as a storm upends Christmas travel, according to FlightAware.
Why You Should Wait to Board a Plane Until the Last Minute
Up until very recently, I never understood why people are always in such a hurry to board the plane. To start, unless you’re flying Southwest, you have a seat assigned to you. Whether you board first or last, that seat is going to be there waiting for you. Secondly, you’re still going to wind up waiting for everyone else to board. And, especially if you’ve got a long flight ahead of you, why tack on more time in your seat — potentially with very limited legroom — than necessary?
American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate
American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
