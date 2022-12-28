ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheddar News

Stocks Close Lower on Wall Street; Southwest Losses Mount

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yaZTu_0jwZAnVy00

"

By Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga
A broad slide for stocks added to Wall Street's recent losses Wednesday, as investors count down to the end of the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008. The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, with technology, energy and industrial stocks among the biggest weights on the benchmark index. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slid 1.4%. Both indexes came into this week with three straight weekly losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.1%, while the fell Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 1.6%. With two more days of trading left in 2022, the S&P 500 is headed for a roughly 20% drop for the year, even as profits and margins for companies in the index have hit record heights this year. The Dow is on pace for a 9.5% drop, while the Nasdaq is doing much worse, on pace to plunge 34.7%. The latest losses don't bode well for investors hoping for another “Santa Claus” rally. That's Wall Street's term for when stocks rise in the last five trading days of December and first two of January. “The proverbial ‘Santa Claus’ rally, which since 1950 has statistically returned approximately 1.3-1.8% nearly 80% of the time, has looked as though Santa has taken an early vacation,” said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial. Investors are in the middle of a mostly quiet and holiday-shortened week. Markets were closed on Monday for the observed Christmas holiday and there are no major economic reports expected this week. A report from the National Association of Realtors showed that the housing market continued cooling amid high prices and steeper interest. Pending home sales fell 4% in November. The report weighed down homebuilders. Toll Brothers fell 2.4%. U.S. crude oil prices settled 0.7% lower and natural gas prices plunged 10.8%. That hurt energy stocks. Exxon Mobil fell 1.6%. Southwest Airlines slid 5.2% as the carrier grappled with the fallout after cancelling thousands of flight cancellations. The airline’s CEO said it could be next week before the flight schedule returns to normal. Shares in other airlines also fell. Delta Air Lines dropped 2.8% and United Airlines fell 2.4%. Tesla rose 3.3% as it stabilized from steep losses it suffered after reports Tuesday that it temporarily suspended production at a factory in Shanghai. The Chinese government announced late Tuesday that it will start issuing new passports, a major step away from anti-virus travel barriers that likely will bring a flood of tourists out of China for next month’s Lunar New Year holiday. China has already said it will drop most of its COVID-19 travel restrictions next month. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 1.6%, while the Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.3%. Markets in Europe closed mostly lower. In the U.S., the S&P 500 fell 46.03 points to 3,783.22. The Dow dropped 365.85 points to close at 32,875.71. The Nasdaq slid 139.94 points to 10,213.29. The Russell 2000 gave up 27.49 points to finish at 1,722.02. Bond yields were mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 3.88% from 3.85% Tuesday. The yield on the two-year Treasury fell to 4.34% from 4.38% late Tuesday. Wall Street remains on edge and will likely continue dealing with volatile trading as the Federal Reserve continues its fight against stubbornly hot inflation. The Fed and other central banks have been raising interest rates to stifle borrowing and slow spending in order to tame inflation. The strategy, though, risks slowing the economy too much and bringing on a recession. The Fed has already raised its key interest rate seven times this year and is expected to continue raising rates in 2023. The key lending rate, the federal funds rate, stands at a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, and Fed policymakers forecast that the rate will reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023. Their forecast doesn’t call for a rate cut before 2024. ___
Elaine Kurtenbach contributed to this report. "

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Stocks Rallied to Higher Close as Job Market Remains Strong

"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaA relatively light day of trading on Wall Street ended Thursday with a broad rally for stocks as investors welcomed new jobless benefits data that shows the labor market remains strong.The S&P 500 rose 1.7%, with roughly 95% of stocks within the benchmark index closing higher. The gains more than made up for the index's losses the previous two days, the latest oscillation in what has been a volatile, holiday-shortened week for stocks.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% and the Nasdaq composite gained 2.6%.Technology stocks, which are down 29% this year, powered much...
Cheddar News

S&P 500 Closes Out Dismal Year With Worst Loss Since 2008

"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaWall Street capped a quiet day of trading with more losses Friday, as it closed the book on the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008.The benchmark index finished with a loss of 19.4% for 2022 — its worst loss since the financial crisis 14 years ago and a painful reversal for investors after the S&P 500 notched a gain of nearly 27% in 2021.The Nasdaq composite racked up even bigger losses, sinking 33.1%. The index fared much worse because it is heavily made up of technology stocks, which led the broader market...
Cheddar News

The Week's Top Stories: Stocks and Crypto Close Out the Year Down

"The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.WALL STREET WOESStocks fell on Friday, the last trading day of 2022, wrapping up the worst year on Wall Street since 2008. Several big-name stocks were among those battered by the bear market, but perhaps none more spectacularly than Tesla. Losses for the year were 69 percent, with a 2.6 percent drop this week. Shares are now valued at $123, compared to a peak of nearly $410 per share...
Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
Cheddar News

Suspect in Deaths of Idaho Students Arrested in Pennsylvania

"By Marc Levy, Rebecca Boone, and Mike BalsamoAuthorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Friday.The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the small town of Moscow, Idaho, a farming community of about 25,000 people that had not had a murder for five years. Fears of a repeat attack prompted nearly half of the University of Idaho's over 11,000 students to leave the city and switch to online classes.Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested early Friday...
MOSCOW, ID
Cheddar News

Pelé, Brazil’s Mighty King of ‘Beautiful Game,’ Has Died

"By Tales Azzoni and Mauricio SavaresePelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. The medical center where he had been hospitalized for the last month said he died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer.“All that we are is thanks to you," his daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram. “We love you endlessly. Rest in peace."His agent, Joe Fraga, confirmed his...
Cheddar News

Frozen Bats Rescued After Falling Bridges Amid Plunging Temperatures

"Nearly 1,600 bats are set to be released back into the wild after being rescued from a frosty death due to low temperatures in Texas.Hundreds of the flying mammals went into hypothermic shock last week and lost their grip from their dwellings under a Houston bridge and fell to the pavement below. According to the Houston Humane Society, they were able to save the bats by providing them with fluids and keeping them warm in incubators.Mary Warwick, the head of the Houston Humane Society, discovered the crisis during a holiday shopping trip. She told the Associated Press she found hundreds of the stricken bats on the ground and proceeded to scoop them up to transport them to her home. More people would then show up to save them.More than 900 additional bats also were recovered from another bridge in Pearland, Texas. Warwick noted that some bats could not be saved and died either from the chilly temperatures or from the 15-30 foot fall."
HOUSTON, TX
Cheddar News

'Not Just a Weather Delay,' Says Buttigieg on Southwest Airlines Flight Cancellations

"As other airlines rebound from the holiday weekend's extreme weather disruptions, Southwest Airlines is still canceling the majority of its flights. Before noon on Wednesday, the company had already canceled more than 50 percent of its flights for the day, compared to around 1 percent or less for most major U.S. airlines, according to flight-tracker FlightAware.    The situation drew the ire of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who in an interview with ABC News Tuesday night said, "In my judgment, this has crossed the line into something that is not just a weather delay, but something that the airline is responsible for." He added...
TEXAS STATE
Cheddar News

Vatican Says Health of Retired Pope Benedict XVI 'Worsening'

"By Frances D'EmilioThe health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has worsened due to his age, and doctors are constantly monitoring the frail 95-year-old’s condition, the Vatican said Wednesday.Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said Pope Francis, who asked the faithful earlier Wednesday to pray for Benedict, went to visit his predecessor in the monastery on Vatican grounds where the retired pontiff has lived since retiring in February 2013."Regarding the health condition of the emeritus pope, for whom Pope Francis asked for prayers at the end of his general audience this morning, I can confirm that in the last hours, a worsening due to advanced...
Cheddar News

Housing Market Health and Inventory Outlook 2023

After a year of inflation, rising interest rates, and mortgage rates, buying a home can seem nearly impossible. So what's in store for the housing market in 2023? Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist at Bright MLS, joined Cheddar News to look ahead at the health of the homebuying market in the new year.
Cheddar News

Foot Locker-Owned Sneaker Icon Eastbay to End Operations at End of Month

"It's the end of an era for sports enthusiasts and sneakerheads alike after athletic shoe and apparel shop Eastbay announced that operations would shutter this month.The announcement is a followup to another made in June from Foot Locker, Inc. – Eastbay's parent company – which said the company would be merging the online retailer with the Champs Sports brand. That process began in 2019 and will be completed by January 2023."We're saying goodbye to Eastbay at the end of December 2022. We encourage you to shop at champssports.com to find great deals for your athletic shoes, clothing, and more," the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Cheddar News

Looking Ahead to the EV Industry in 2023

Garrett Nelson, senior analyst and VP of equity research at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar News to discuss EV industry predictions for 2023. "Tesla will be the industry's top performing stock next year after a very difficult second half of the year," he said of CFRA's outlook. "We think sentiment has become overly negative more recently there's been uh, tax tax loss selling which has driven the stock down even lower."
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
839K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy