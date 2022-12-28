ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his bulging business empire with a £43m complex of 88 flats that will be named after him in his native Madeira - and just round the corner from his mum Dolores!

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to expand his already-bulging business portfolio with a new real estate project in his native Madeira. The 37-year-old, currently unemployed after parting company with Manchester United, is building on his partnership with hotel group Pestana with a £43million apartment complex - despite reports of his relationship with his agent Jorge Mendes 'eroding'.
Distractify

Cristiano Ronaldo Has an Impressive Net Worth

Between his sponsorship deals and personal line of clothing and products, Cristiano Ronaldo, the forward and captain of the Portuguese national soccer team, has done well for himself. Throughout his career, he has amassed no shortage of success – whether that means records broken or trophies collected (even though he has yet to win the World Cup).
AFP

Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?

When FIFA declared Pele and Diego Maradona jointly the players of the 20th century, and effectively the best of all time, they side-stepped but did not resolve a heated debate that has grown more complicated as Lionel Messi has dominated the 21st century. AFP Sport looks at who is the best between the magical Brazilian, the controversial Maradona, who passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60, and a second Argentine, the twinkling Messi who is still playing: Triple crown v single titles  -- Pele played in four World Cups, winning three times, a record not yet beaten and giving him one more than Maradona and Messi combined.
game-news24.com

Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
StyleCaster

Pelé Had 7 Kids With 4 Women Before His Death—See All His Children & Where They Are Now

He may have been known as one of the greatest international football players of all time, but to Pelé’s kids, he was just their dad. Pelé, whose full name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, was born on October 23, 1940, in Três Corações, Minas Gerais, Brazil. His professional international football career started as a teenager when he started playing for Santos Futbol Clube at 15 years old and Brazil’s national team at 16 years old. Pelé earned the nickname O Rei—”The King” in Portuguese—after he won his first FIFA World Cup with Brazil’s national team in 1958. He won his second...
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Juventus players do not want to share dressing room with Spanish midfielder

Juventus has targeted Isco since he played for Real Madrid but he decided against joining them and moved to Sevilla at the end of last season. His time there was dismal and his contract was terminated after just six months, which means he is a free agent yet again. Reports...
ClutchPoints

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on bonkers Al-Nassr move

Cristiano Ronaldo is moving to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Nassr FC, and while it marks the end of his playing career in Europe, it doesn’t look like he has any problem with it. In fact, Ronaldo expressed his excitement to join a different league at this point of his career, adding that the vision of Al-Nassr has motivated him to jump on the opportunity they have given him.
StyleCaster

Pelé’s Net Worth Included $120k Just to Tie His Shoes—Here’s How Much He Made Before He Died

He’s regarded as the greatest footballer of all time and, at his peak was the highest-paid athlete in the world. Even after his retirement, Pelé’s net worth included millions of dollars in endorsements (including a huge paycheck to tie his shoes, more on that later) at the time of his death, age 82 after a short battle with colon cancer. Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento on October 23, 1940, in Três Corações, Minas Gerais, Brazil, he earned the nickname Pelé after mispronouncing Bilé, a goalkeeper who played for Vasco de Gama during his childhood. Growing up, his family was so poor...
The Independent

Neymar leads world of football’s tributes to Brazil great Pele

The world of football paid tribute to Brazil great Pele following his death at the age of 82.Here are some of the tributes paid to the player considered by many to be the greatest of all time.Neymar – who equalled Pele’s record of 77 goals for Brazil at the World Cup – said his predecessor in the national team’s number 10 shirt “turned football into art, into entertainment” and “gave a voice to the poor, to black people.” View this post on Instagram ...
The Hollywood Reporter

Cristiano Ronaldo, Barack Obama and Usain Bolt Remember Soccer Icon and “Sporting Legend” Pelé

Cristiano Ronaldo, Usain Bolt and Barack Obama are among the friends, fellow athletes and notable figures remembering Pelé, the Brazilian soccer legend who died Thursday at the age of 82.  His agent told the Associated Press that the three-time World Cup winner, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died after he was hospitalized for the past month. In September 2021, he was diagnosed with colon cancer. More from The Hollywood ReporterHow Anya Taylor-Joy and Costume Designer Amy Wescott Nailed the Lingerie Look in 'The Menu'Ruggero Deodato, Director of the Notorious Horror Film 'Cannibal Holocaust,' Dies at 83Pelé, Charismatic Master of the "Beautiful Game," Dies...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on two-year deal

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has officially signed for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.The 37-year-old was a free agent after he was released from his Old Trafford contract in November and has signed a two-and-a-half year deal reportedly worth $75m per season. Ronaldo left Manchester United after giving a series of interviews criticising the club, where he had lost his place in the team under Erik ten Hag.Al Nassr, who are nine-time winners of the Saudi Pro League, announced the deal as “history in the making”. Ronaldo said: “I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and...
Yardbarker

Juventus could lose two summer targets to Arsenal

Juventus has been targeting new players for some time now as Max Allegri seeks to bolster his squad. The Bianconeri recorded a huge loss in their last financial year, which will prevent them from making big money signings for a while. However, they must continue to find value in the...

