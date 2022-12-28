Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
First Impressions: Phil Parker masterclass shuts out Kentucky in Music City Bowl
The Hawkeyes extracted revenge against Kentucky in the Transperfect Music City Bowl. In a game that wasn't close, Iowa utilized two pick-sixes and outstanding punting from Tory Taylor to defeat the Wildcats 21-0 in Nashville. The Hawkeyes end their season with an 8-5 record. Let's dive into some of the first impressions.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
What Dabo Swinney and Tigers said about Orange Bowl loss to Vols
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 6 Tennessee capped a magical 2022 season on Friday night with a 31-14 win over No. 7 Clemson. It secured the Vols' first 11-win season since 2001 and their ninth in program history. Here's what Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and multiple Tigers had to say about the loss and much more.
Everything Lance Leipold said after KU's loss to Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kansas’ 2022 season came to a close on Wednesday in Memphis, as KU fell to Arkansas 55-53 in the Liberty Bowl. It was an instant classic. The Jayhawks got off to a slow start and entered the half trailing 31-7. But in the second half, KU came roaring back from a 38-13 deficit to tie the game with only seconds left. The game needed three overtime periods to be decided and Arkansas was able to emerge with the win.
Colorado signee Dylan Edwards breaks down his close relationship with head coach Deion Sanders
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.- Derby (Kan.) running back Dylan Edwards was the first big fish to jump in board at Colorado when Deion Sanders took over and broke down how tough it was to flip from Notre Dame. Edwards committed to Notre Dame back in August and looked solid in...
Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt set for Tuesday decision
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt made December official visits to Nebraska and Maryland, and those are two of his primary suitors heading into Tuesday's college unveiling during the Under Armour All-America Game. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG prospect also has Rutgers, Penn State and Georgia Tech as...
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC football makes Top 5 for 5-star Florida EDGE TJ Capers
USC football made the Final Five top schools list for five-star Composite 2024 Florida edge rusher TJ Capers on Wednesday. The Trojans were joined by Colorado, Georgia, Louisville and Miami. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Capers is rated the No. 7 overall prospect and the No. 2 edge rusher in the nation...
RB Durrell Robinson to announce at Tuesday's UA All-America Game
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Former Boston College running back commit Durell Robinson will announce his college decision during Tuesday's Under Armour All-American Game and it will not be long before he is at his school of choice. The Baltimore St. Frances prospect is listing Rutgers, Indiana, Georgia Tech, Maryland...
Under Armour Game: Updates from Thursday's Media Day featuring multiple 5-stars
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Under Armour All-America Game is here. Well, the start of the week-long event is. Over 100 of the nation's top seniors will check-in for the annual all-star event on Thursday and meet with various media outlets. That means a trio of unsigned five-stars will share the latest following the Early Signing Period as cornerback Cormani McClain, athlete Nyckoles Harbor and tight end Duce Robinson are all scheduled to go through the gauntlet.
Heupel: Vols could use elite athlete Seldon in 'lot of different ways'
Tennessee hasn’t decided exactly how it might want to use Cameron Seldon once he arrives on campus. He has a skill set that could allow him to play a few different positions, potentially on either offense or defense, and a track record that suggests he could be productive at any of them.
Everything Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said following 21-0 win over Kentucky in Music City Bowl
The Hawkeyes ended their season on a high note as they defeated Kentucky 21-0. Two of the touchdowns were courtesy of the defense recording pick-sixes, but nevertheless, Iowa found a way to win. Following Saturday's game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss the win, share some tragic news surrounding Jack Campbell's family and more. Here's everything he had to say.
Alexis Lafreniere back in Rangers lineup after one-game scratch
SUNRISE, Fla. — The Rangers’ Vitali Kravtsov-Filip Chytil-Julien Gauthier line generated a passel of scoring chances while recording a 68.60 expected goals for rate in its first test-drive, Thursday in Tampa, Fla. But the unit will not be intact for 2023 calendar-year opener on Sunday against the Panthers. When the Blueshirts completed their practice on Saturday, head coach Gerard Gallant explained why. “In my mind I’ve got my perfect lineup if everybody’s healthy and playing good and that’s not part of that,” he said. “Laffy is part of that.” “Laffy,” of course, is Alexis Lafreniere, who has been reinstated to the lineup after...
Huskers take their shot with offer to five-star '24 D-lineman
You can't make it if you don't shoot the shot. The new-look Husker coaching staff on Friday extended an offer to five-star defensive line prospect David Stone Jr. of IMG Academy. The 2024 prospect is rated No. 4 nationally among all recruits by 247Sports in his class and second among...
Jammie Robinson addresses future with FSU, hints at upcoming 'New Year's Present'
Florida State safety Jammie Robinson put everything he had into the Seminoles’ season finale against Oklahoma. He was all over the place, recording 13 tackles, a sack, and a PBU in the 35-23 win. After the game, Robinson – a redshirt junior with one remaining year of eligibility –...
What Bill Self said to Lance Leipold after the Liberty Bowl
Unlike many Kansas fans and people associated with KU athletics, Bill Self was unable to watch the four-plus hour marathon that was the Liberty Bowl between Kansas and Arkansas. The KU basketball head coach was out on the road watching a class of 2024 target of the staff. With the KU coach in a gym for most of the evening, it made it hard for him to watch the game. But he did get plenty of updates throughout the contest.
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix returning to Alabama in player development role
A familiar face was watching the safeties go through individual drills this week at Caesars Superdome as No. 5 Alabama prepared for a Sugar Bowl matchup with No. 9 Kansas State. Former Crimson Tide safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was with the team and will be joining the off-field staff for...
Dabo Swinney, Cade Klubnik discuss 31-14 loss to Tennessee
FORT LAUDERDALE — Following Clemson's 31-14 loss to Tennessee, head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterback Cade Klubnik met the media. "Name of the game... a lot of missed opportunities. Simple as that. We had six scoring opportunities out of seven drives in the first half and got one field goal. We have been consistent all season in the red zone and tonight we didn't take advantage of plus-territory trips. We had one punt in the first half. So really disappointed with that.
Under Armour Game: Standouts from the opening practice on Friday night
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The first practice for the 2023 edition of the Under Armour All-America Game wasn’t really much of a practice. Sure, there was some positional world at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports, but most of Friday evening’s two-hour session served as an acclimation period as both teams tried to install some plays before giving away to a skill challenge. With no 1-on-1s or 7-on-7 and limited full-speed 11-on-11 action, we’re decided against doing a traditional top performers. Instead, here are a dozen or so prospects that impressed in one way or another.
