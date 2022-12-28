Read full article on original website
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Stanley Mills, Who Made ‘The Chicken Dance’ a Craze, Dies at 91
If you’ve ever done “The Chicken Dance” at a party, you have Stanley Mills to thank. The music publisher promoted the polka ditty until it became a ubiquitous number at weddings and other gatherings and was featured in movies and on television. Mills died this weekend at a New York hospital at the age of 91, according to Variety. His obituary noted that while Mills built an extensive catalog, “perhaps his most famous contribution to popular music in America and the world was his introduction years ago of what is arguably the most popular party song of all-time.”Read it at Variety
