An Epic Win-Win Trade That Jettisons Tua Tagovailoa and Makes the Dolphins Super Bowl ContendersAnthony DiMoro
Smoothie King Center lights up the skyline in New Orleans, but is its future as bright?Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Year's Eve celebrations throughout New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the RunCeebla CuudNew Orleans, LA
houmatimes.com
Residential fire on Park Ave. in Houma under control; dog rescued from home
On Friday, December 30th, Bayou Cane Fire Protection District was dispatched to a residential fire in the 7300 block of Park Avenue. Crews arrived on-scene to find a single-story duplex with heavy fire showing from two sides. Two hoselines were deployed and the fire quickly brought under control. On a...
NOFD: Fire reported inside the Superdome discovered to be construction related
The New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) is reporting a fire inside the Superdome. In a tweet around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, the NOFD said there was a construction fire in the walls.
NOLA.com
Struggling finanically, Nine Mile Point volunteer fire force could be merged with Bridge City
Struggling to pay its bills, the volunteer fire company serving Nine Mile Point on the west bank of Jefferson Parish could soon be consolidated with the neighboring force in Bridge City. Jefferson Parish Council member Deano Bonano has asked the Parish Attorney’s Office to report back on the legality of...
WWL-TV
Man shot to death in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot to death inside of a car in the parking lot of a popular Carrollton Avenue strip mall around 11 a.m., according to police accounts and a witness who spoke to NOLA.com. New Orleans Police said the fatal shooting occurred near the intersection...
NOLA.com
Remaking Our Streets: Elysian Fields has held steady since World War II. Will change come?
Neal Golden first started teaching at Brother Martin High School in 1969. Fifty-three years later, he's the self-described "last Brother standing" – the only member of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart, the Catholic religious order that founded the school, who is still in the classroom. He’s lived most...
NOLA.com
Remembering the rowdy, renegade Orleans Avenue bonfire: Did you run the ring of fire?
The annual Orleans Avenue bonfire ain’t dere no more, as we say. It may have started as a low-key celebration among neighbors sometime in the mid-1900s. But eventually things got out of hand, and by 2010, authorities snuffed out the fire for good. Even the most ardent Orleans Avenue bonfire fans would probably agree that there were abundant good reasons to curtail the custom.
Man killed near busy market off North Carrollton Avenue
A man was shot and killed at the intersection of Conti and David off North Carrollton Avenue this morning around 11am. The incident took place between a Wynn/Dixie Grocery Store and Frey Smoked Meats across Conti Street.
NOLA.com
Remaking Our Streets: Gause Boulevard was Slidell's main 1980s drag. But what's its future?
As a high schooler in the mid-1980s, there was no question where Rami Parker would be on a Friday or Saturday night — sitting behind the wheel of her family's Pontiac Grand-Am with a carload of friends, cruising Gause Boulevard. They would make the circuit on Slidell's main drag...
wbrz.com
Friday morning storm causing outages in some parishes
LAPLACE - Thousands of people lost electricity as storms moved through southeast Louisiana Friday morning. Entergy reported more than 3,700 households without power in St. John the Baptist Parish and roughly 1,000 in Tangipahoa Parish. DEMCO also reported a couple hundred outages in Livingston and St. Helena parishes. Keep up...
NOLA.com
Flood advisory in place for New Orleans, north shore
A flood advisory has been issued for much of the New Orleans region, including the south shore of Lake Pontchartrain, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes, and much of the river parishes, as a squall line containing another 1 to 2 inches of rain speeds through the area. "Minor flooding...
NOLA.com
Renovated Lakeview home on Argonne beckons with 4,500 square feet for $1.795M
The gleaming white brick home with side galleries on prestigious Argonne Boulevard in Lakeview, a private haven packed with amenities and ambiance, has a price tag of $1.795 million. With five bedrooms and five baths in more than 4,500 square feet of living space, this 1990 home has recently been...
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot near Mid-City grocery store, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Saturday morning (Dec. 31) near a busy Mid-City grocery store and popular strip mall, New Orleans police said. The age and identity of the adult male victim have not been disclosed. The NOPD offered little information but to say the man...
Port brings in Harbor Police to stop car break-ins
The Port of New Orleans is upping security at the cruise terminal following an incident where a number cars belonging to passengers aboard the Norwegian Breakaway cruise liner were broken into.
houmatimes.com
Streets closing due to flooding in City of Thibodaux
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue asks all motorist to drive with caution in these weather conditions. We are experiencing some street flooding inside the City of Thibodaux and anticipate more throughout the remainder of the afternoon. Please remember not to drive on flooded streets. Below is a list of...
houmatimes.com
Three alarm fire ravages Pelican Point Preschool in Houma
At approximately 12:30 a.m. on December 26, 2022, shift crews of Bayou Cane Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 703 Enterprise Dr. the business of Pelican Point Preschool. The first arriving crews found a working fire in a commercial building. This immediately prompted a 2nd and 3rd alarm which brought in 2 additional trucks from Houma Fire Department for assistance. The fire was brought under control within an hour. No injuries were reported. The business was in the final stages of construction and scheduled to open in January. The building sustained heavy fire damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NOLA.com
Man shot and killed outside Mid-City business, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot Saturday in Mid-City, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers learned of the shooting at 11:02 a.m. at the intersection of Conti and David streets, one block upriver of North Carrollton Avenue. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead. A witness,...
NOLA.com
East Jefferson property transfers for Dec. 13-19, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in East Jefferson Parish from West Jefferson property transfers for Dec. 13-19, 2022. Data is compiled from public records. Elaine Ave. 107: John D. Boudreaux Jr. and Kevin K. Boudreaux to John A. Schiro and Tracey T. Schiro, $375,000. Jefferson Highway 6387, 6391:...
NOLA.com
'Spud' McConnell will lord over Carnival in Covington parade as its grand marshal
Actor and funnyman John “Spud” McConnell will lead the 450-member, 18-float Carnival in Covington parade as its celebrated grand marshal on Fat Tuesday. The parade will roll through historic downtown Covington on Feb. 21 immediately following the Covington Lions and Mystic Krewe of Covington parades, which start at 10 a.m. The “This and Dat” theme will celebrate popular pairs on its traditional floats: Red Beans 'n' Rice, Barbie and Ken, Crawfish and Beer, Rock 'n' Roll, Kermit and Miss Piggy. Get the picture? It's all fun 'n' games.
fox8live.com
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for the weekend’s festivities. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the couple flagged down what they believed to be a rideshare vehicle in the 200 block of Bourbon Street just after 5 a.m. on Dec. 30.
NOLA.com
Mandeville welcomes the Mande Kings Day Parade & Trailhead Festival on Jan. 7
The Mande Milkshakers, the north shore's first women's marching organization, will kick off the Carnival season in the Mandeville area with a King’s Day parade and festival on Jan. 7 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The King’s Day event in Old Mandeville combines a lively parade that begins...
