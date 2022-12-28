Read full article on original website
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022. .Moderate to heavy rain has fallen in this area over the last 24. hours and will continue throughout much of today. Ponding and. debris, such as mud and rocks, falling onto roadways have been. reported by CHP.
Bay Area storm could pass rainfall predictions, but when will it stop?
Total rainfall could surpass meteorologists' original predictions.
