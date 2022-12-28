ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bond denied for North Miami Beach mom charged in daughter's murder

MIAMI - A woman accused of fatally stabbing her three-year-old daughter in North Miami Beach faced a judge on Wednesday.

Jellisa Baxter, 24, is facing several charges including first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

During the hearing, Baxter stood before a judge this morning seemingly emotionless as bond was denied.

"Count one first degree murder is no bond. Count two aggravated child abuse $10,000. Ma'am you'll see a judge in 21 days for your arraignment, you also have an immigration hold," the judge told her.

Baxter's Instagram page is filled with pictures of her and her daughter. Her last post online featured affirmations about being kind and going to sleep without guilt.

Police said, however, what happened inside their apartment in the 1000 block of NE 163rd Street can only be described as horrifying.

According to investigators, Baxter called them around 2 a.m. and said she tried to strangle her daughter. When that didn't work, she said she stabbed the girl.

When officers arrived Baxter was in the living room wearing a white robe and the body of her young daughter was nearby, according to the arrest report. The girl had been stabbed multiple times in the chest, neck, and face.

Baxter was taken into custody. Police said she did not have a previous criminal record with local law enforcement agencies.

