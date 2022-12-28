Read full article on original website
A true-life horror story: Stephen King gets ripped to shreds by Twitter vultures
Remember the days when Twitter was represented by a cute little blue bird. Might as well make it a gigantic and grotesque vulture now… just like one Stephen King himself might create in a book.
Stephen King’s ‘The Dark Tower’ TV Series in the Works from Mike Flanagan
Hot on the heels of leaving Netflix for Amazon, horror creator Mike Flanagan already has his next big project lined up. The creator of spooky TV favorites like “The Haunting of Hill House,” “Midnight Mass,” and “The Midnight Club” has acquired the rights to adapt Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower” book series. Flanagan revealed the news in a Deadline interview with his producing partner Trevor Macy about their recent jump from Netflix to Amazon, where they recently inked an overall deal. “Predating our deal with Amazon, we acquired the rights to ‘The Dark Tower,’ which if you know anything about me, you...
The Man No One Knew Was a King
This was by design. He didn’t want people to know he was the son of the famous author, Stephen King. His father has written more than 65 novels and 200 short stories. Joe Hill with his twins.Photo byJoe Hill Fiction -Escape Hatch.
bookriot.com
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
This is the feature where we look at the biggest bestseller lists — the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Publishers Weekly — and combine the results to get an overview of the bestselling books of the moment. Each list uses their own set of criteria and data, so by looking at the overlap, we can get a better idea of the overall bestsellers.
Collider
Scariest PG-13 Horror Movies
The natural response to hearing horror movie and PG-13 in the same breath is, most likely, skepticism. How scary can a movie honestly be when its rating is only a single step above Scooby-Doo? There's not much blood. Minimal swearing. No severed limbs. Yet, there's a treasure trove of films that make up for what they lack in R-rated horror tropes by doubling down with many, many scares. You see, PG-13 is not a death knell for a horror film. In fact, it opens up a wide berth of creativity in order to deliver scares without resorting to the tried and true of the slice and dice.
Ruggero Deodato Dies: Director Of Notorious ‘Cannibal Holocaust’ Was 83
Ruggero Deodato, the Italian filmmaker whose hyper-realistic found-footage horror pic Cannibal Holocaust got him arrested and was banned in more than 50 countries, died today, Italian media reported. He was 83. No details of his death were given. Deodato wrote and/or directed dozens of films and TV shows spanning myriad genres during a 60-year career, but none was more notorious, controversial or scrutinized than 1980’s Cannibal Holocaust. The film’s intense and authentic-looking gore led many to believe that local actors actually were murdered on screen. The film was seized by Italian authorities, who later arrested Deodato and put him on trial...
The 24 Best Books of the Year, According to BookTokers and Bookstagrammers
Madeline Diamond is a writer and editor with bylines in Travel + Leisure, Real Simple, Food & Wine, and more. Originally from California, she now lives in Brooklyn and can often be found in her favorite park with a cappuccino in hand. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you...
The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, Maine
The Penobscot Theater on a cloudy day.Photo byBradleyL981/Tripadvisor.com. The city of Bangor, Maine is known for its rich history and its reputation as a haunted city. From ghostly apparitions in historic buildings to strange occurrences in the city's cemetery, there is no shortage of paranormal activity in Bangor. If you're a fan of the supernatural, here are the five most haunted places in Bangor that you won't want to miss.
Collider
From 'Cowboys & Aliens' to 'El Topo': 10 Westerns That Were Wonderfully Weird
Westerns aren't exactly realistic regarding American history, but they are emblematic of American values. Many Western movies emphasize rugged individualism in a lawless environment and good triumphing over evil. However, with the arrival of Weird Westerns, the story changed, resulting in an irresistible mash-up of genres. These unusual tales boldly reinvent the Western genre by blending supernatural phenomena, themes, characters, and other elements from other genres, such as fantasy, sci-fi, and horror, with Western tales or settings.
The Verge
Sherlock Holmes will finally escape copyright this weekend
Watching the copyrights on art expire still feels like a novelty. After all, the US public domain was frozen in time for 20 years, thawing only in 2019. But this weekend’s Public Domain Day will give our cultural commons a few particularly notable new works. As outlined by Duke Law School’s Center for the Study of the Public Domain, the start of 2023 will mark the end of US copyrights on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s final Sherlock Holmes stories — along with the seminal science fiction movie Metropolis, Virginia Woolf’s To the Lighthouse, and the first full-length “talkie” film The Jazz Singer.
maddwolf.com
Fright Club: Best Horror Movies of 2022
What a great year! So many horror films were both wonderful and huge box office successes, including Scream, Smile, The Black Phone and Barbarian. Shudder hit another year out of the park with Good Madam, The Innocents, Speak No Evil, Slapface, Satan‘s Slaves: Communion, Mandrake, A Wounded Fawn and more. Plus the underseen and magnificent indies Men, You Won’t Be Alone, and Soft and Quiet still demand to be seen.
Streamin’ King: ‘Storm Of The Century’ on Hulu, A Supernatural Miniseries That Inspired Mike Flanagan’s ‘Midnight Mass’
Jeffrey DeMunn is a walking embodiment of the Stephen King universe, having appeared in Frank Darabont’s trio of classics (The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile, The Mist) and narrated the audiobooks of The Colorado Kid and Dreamcatcher, deploying more of his nuanced depictions of Mainers. “I enjoyed working with Jeffrey DeMunn, I think, as much as I’ve enjoyed working with any actor except for maybe Steve Weber,” King said on the Storm of the Century DVD commentary, referencing the star of the Shining miniseries SK penned for ABC only two years prior. He added that it’s “eerie how good” DeMunn’s accent work is.
Gizmodo
Happy New Year, and Happy New January Sci-Fi, Horror, and Fantasy Books
There are two prominent themes among the new January books: YA fantasies and horror novels, with several entries in each genre. But there’s also plenty of sci-fi (including the latest from io9 co-founder Annalee Newitz!) and adult fantasy awaiting your eyeballs—so start 2023 off right, with a new book or two!
A meeting with a Hollywood madam in 1990
On 11 February 1990, the Observer sat down with Hollywood madam Alex Adams (a pseudonym among many; her real name was Elizabeth) and her dozen Persian cats to explore the Tinseltown demi-monde and listen to her ‘drop names no magazine could print’. Heidi Fleiss might be better known,...
Michael Mann's 1986 Hannibal Lecter Film Deserves Your Attention
Michael Mann has made quite a name for himself throughout his storied career by directing action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thrillers. From "Thief" to "Collateral," Mann helmed some of the most iconic white-knuckle movies in the whole genre. Mann got his start on television, showrunning the 1980s series "Miami Vice," which he adapted into a movie in 20006 (via IMDb). He is probably best known for his 1995 crime epic, "Heat," in which the LAPD closes in on criminals who've unwittingly leave a clue behind at their latest heist.
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film Registry
In 2013, over a few days, there were a lot of birds in Lee's Summit, Missouri which was an odd occurrence.Photo bythe author. Some thriller movies just stick with us. The Birds is probably one of the first thriller movies I watched that had scenes forcing me to turn my head. Now, whenever I see a large cluster of birds on a wire, I always think of this movie. In 2013, over days, there was an unusual occurrence of flocks of birds seen in Lee’s Summit, Missouri I thought were strange. Of course, I thought of the movie.
Collider
Alfred Hitchcock's NYC Serial Killer Movie That Never Happened
Alfred Hitchcock is one of the most influential filmmakers in history. Often imitated and widely beloved, he became the father of the thriller horror movie. Most notably known for Psycho, Alfred Hitchcock was a man ahead of his time in terms of horror. He was a master of creating suspense and has inspired horror filmmakers for about 80 years now. He has directed over 50 films, including Rebecca and The Birds that are still mentioned today in conversations of horror films.
Collider
10 Westerns Featuring Out-of-Place Characters
Smooth and slick gunslingers seem to be born for the dangers and adventures of living in the Old West. John Wayne and Clint Eastwood have built careers playing calm, cool frontier heroes. Other characters appear to have more to learn before surviving and thriving in the Wild West. While some...
Collider
What Was The First Horror Movie?
Every genre of film has its starting point. For comedy, it was 1895's L'Arroseur Arrosé (The Sprinkler Sprinkled). In 1901, Fire! was the first drama (or at least the first to string together a series of shots into a narrative). The first surviving animated film came in 1906, with Humorous Phases of Funny Faces. 1920 saw actor Douglas Fairbanks take on the role of the iconic hero Zorro in The Mark of Zorro, the first film of the superhero genre. The genesis of the horror film would fall to a three-minute film released in 1896: Le Manoir du Diable, aka The House of the Devil, followed shortly afterwards by two other prominent 'firsts' in the horror genre: Dante's Inferno, the first feature-length horror film, and The Terror, the first "all-talking" horror feature.
