he wouldn't have THROWN his family under the bus but his puppet master Golddigger will use divorce and kids as collateral if he DOESN'T DO IT...
families always have problems when they don't like you but he had no right to talk about his family it's about them and she is out for money if King Charles take their titles away that's their fault and if their children don't have any titles that's their fault they're greedy selfish whiny brats they think everybody has the bow to them why don't you use your education to support your wife and you and your children just like everybody else they are annoying people I'm sick of watching TV and it's about them I'm sick of all about them there's other people in the world that we can listen to England don't want them United States don't want them find your own country thank God The Queen is Dead and princess Diana he really is an embarrassment to the Royal family
Probably a lot more now that the puppet trashed his family
Comments / 33