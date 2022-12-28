Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Jim Harbaugh NFL Rumors Running Wild On Saturday Night
Rumors have been circulating that Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will leave his post in Ann Arbor after this season to take up a position in the NFL. After losing his second-straight College Football Playoff appearance, Harbaugh's rumored move to the NFL has become a current he can't swim out ...
Fox 59
Lamar Jackson Out for Week 17 vs. Steelers
The decision comes after three-straight missed games for the former MVP. The Ravens will once again be without former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson when they host the Steelers on Sunday night. The starting quarterback was ruled out on Friday afternoon, the team announced, hours after coach John Harbaugh called it a “fair assumption” that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley would start for the team once again.
Fox 59
Five Injuries That Will Affect Fantasy Football Championships in Week 17
Fantasy managers will miss Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson, but those aren’t the only notable injuries. Fantasy managers work so hard to reach fantasy championship week. All that preseason prep. Attacking the waiver wire. Monitoring injury situations up until kickoff each week before making your start/sit decisions. You get to this point and still, unforeseen injuries can be crippling.
Fox 59
How Much Salary Cap Space Is Each AFC South Team Projected to Have?
The current and projected salary cap space for each team in the division, with a list of free agents. Somehow, the Jaguars found themselves on top of the AFC South, tied with the Titans heading into Week 17. Trevor Lawrence has looked more and more like his high draft pick throughout the season, and now he has a chance to take Jacksonville back to the postseason for the first time in five years. It faces Tennessee for the last matchup of the regular season, which will likely decide the division.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
Fox 59
49ers-Raiders Week 17 Odds, Lines and Spread
The 49ers are now double-digit road favorites against the Raiders in Week 17 with Derek Carr benched for Jarrett Stidham. The 49ers (11-4) head to Las Vegas to face the Raiders (6-9) in Week 17. No line has fluctuated more this week, as it opened with the Niners favored by...
Fox 59
NFL Player Bonuses and Who’s Chasing Millions of Dollars
Here’s who needs touchdowns, sacks, interceptions, pick-sixes, fumble recoveries, passing yards, rushing yards, receptions and field goals to cash in with two weeks left. This prominent agent thought the proposal itself, made to one of his most prominent clients, was pragmatic enough. And if handled properly, would create a very real win-win.
Fox 59
Packers’ Lazard Calls Out NFL Hypocrisy Over Taunting Fine
The NFL fined the wide receiver for a taunt vs. Miami last week. The NFL fined Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard $10,609 for taunting in last week’s game vs. the Dolphins, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reports. Lazard, after taking out three players in one block on an Aaron Jones run, visibly counted how many players he took out on the play.
Fox 59
Dak Prescott’s ‘TNF’ First Half Causes Anxiety for Fantasy Managers
The Cowboys star drew the ire of fantasy football managers after an uninspiring first half. View the original article to see embedded media. With fantasy football championship season finally here, the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Titans provided some managers with an opportunity to forge a nice lead.
Fox 59
NFL Week 17 Playoff-Clinching Scenarios and Predictions
The story lines we’ll be watching, the Panthers’ potential sweep of the Bucs. Plus, a possible AFC Championship preview between the Bills and Bengals. With only two weeks left in the regular season, the NFL playoff picture is becoming clearer, with nine of 14 spots filled. So far, the Bills, Chiefs, Vikings and 49ers have clinched their divisions, while the Bengals, Ravens, Chargers, Eagles and Cowboys have secured playoff spots.
Fox 59
Tom Brady Was Not Actually Dismissive of Hurts at Presser
A video of a press conference answer was cut short, making it look like the Buccaneers’ quarterback was unimpressed by a stat about the Eagles star. Tom Brady owns plenty of real estate in the NFL’s record books thanks to his impressive abilities as a passer, but he is also adept at another skill: the quarterback sneak. Brady, who isn’t known for using his legs otherwise, has been nearly unstoppable on sneaks during his career.
Fox 59
Report: NFL Decides Not to Chargers’ Derwin James Jr. for Hard Hit
The NFL discussed but ultimately decided against a severe punishment for James. Chargers star safety Derwin James will reportedly not face suspension from the NFL after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin in the Chargers’ 20–3 victory against the Colts on Monday Night Football. While...
Fox 59
Cardale Jones Signs With Indoor Football League Team
The former national championship-winning Buckeyes quarterback has a new pro job. As Ohio State prepares to play in the College Football Playoff against Georgia, one of the Buckeyes’ Playoff heroes of yesteryear is keeping his football career alive. Former Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones was announced as the new quarterback of the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League this week.
Fox 59
Cardinals Share Viral Voice Memo of Rookie’s Request for JJ Watt
The former All-Pro announced on Tuesday he plans to retire at the end of the season. View the original article to see embedded media. JJ Watt unexpectedly rocked the NFL on Tuesday after announcing on Twitter that he plans to retire at the end of the 2022 season. For some, the news may have been enough to stop them in their tracks, but in the case of one of Watt’s youngest teammates, the situation warranted an even higher sense of urgency.
Fox 59
Saban: Lack of ‘Energy Vampires’ Made Bowl Prep Enjoyable
The Alabama coach is more than pleased with his team’s focus ahead of Saturday’s game. Alabama is often preparing for a College Football Playoff appearance this time of year, so it can be tough for players on the team to get up for non-Playoff bowl games. However, this year that doesn’t seem to be an issue.
Fox 59
CFP Begins with Georgia Heavily Favored to Repeat
Welcome to another holiday weekend loaded with tons of sports action. College Football Playoff semifinals, the penultimate week of the NFL regular season, the fantasy football championship. It’s all happening. Keep reading to prepare yourself for all three as the calendar flips from 2022 to 2023 ... Welcome to...
