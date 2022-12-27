Read full article on original website
KFDA
'Make sure they can make it through': Texas Liquor stores to close for 61 consecutive hours
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you’re ringing in the new year with liquor, it may take some planning ahead. If you are stopping by a Texas liquor store, make sure you have enough to get through a couple of days because liquor stores across the state will be closed for 61 consecutive hours.
money.com
Highest Paying Jobs In Texas
Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Texas is home to a diverse range of industries and job opportunities, and many of these careers come with lucrative salaries. According to ZipRecruiter, the top jobs in Texas can pay up to $319,862 per year.
Texas' biggest lotto payouts of 2022 — Did scratch tickets out-perform draws?
2022's luck was spread out across the state, with winners hauling in millions from a slew of cities.
Stay Lucky Texas! Here Is Two Items Texas Eat To Gain Wealth For New Years
New Year’s is only in a couple of days in Central Texas. I’m hoping that everybody not only has a prosperous year but also a successful and joyous one as well. A lot of people have made certain goals to make sure they will achieve the goals they have set for the 2023 year more money and success. I can’t promise anyone more money or more success but what I can do is tell you there are two things here in the south that we believe will make sure all of your money dreams come true. Every year on New Year’s Eve, Southerners make a big pot of Black Eyed Peas and a pot of collard greens or cabbage.
Texas Family Stranded By Southwest Paid Thousands To Get Home
By now you have heard about the critical meltdowns that Southwest Airlines caused during the busy holiday travel season. Canceling thousands of flights every day, and leaving helpless passengers completely stranded with no plan, and no help from Southwest. The people who were lucky enough to make it home, likely did so without some of their belongings.
Texas' Most Wanted Murderer Captured in Sabine County
Recently, we discussed a man on Texas Most Wanted list, Matthew Hoy Edgar. He was the only male on the on the list wanted for murder. He had been on the run Texas law for a elongated period of time. Since January 27th, 2022, law enforcement had been looking for...
Make Plans to Taste the Most Iconic Sandwich in Texas in the New Year
If a foodie road trip is in the near future for you, then you'll deftineily want to make a pit stop at this Texas restaurant that 24/7 Wall Street has declared has the "most iconic sandwich" of the Lone Star State. 24/7 Wall Street has made a list of all...
Lonely Is The Night: Where Are The Loneliest Cities In Texas?
All of us at one point in life just want to be alone sometimes. Whether it be just to be have our time to ourselves, or we're just tired of dealing with others. But for some of us, living alone is a daily fact of life. Data collected has shown...
New Texas laws taking effect in 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While communities across the state of Texas gear up to celebrate the new year, they should also be aware of a few new state laws taking effect as soon as the ball drops for 2023. The laws going into effect in 2023 were signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021 […]
kwhi.com
LIQUOR STORES TO CLOSE FOR 61 HOUR PERIOD DURING HOLIDAY WEEKEND
For consumers planning to include liquor in their New Year’s Eve holiday plans, stores are encouraging you to shop early. Liquor stores in the state of Texas will be closed for a 61-hour period that will run from 9pm on Saturday night until 10am Tuesday morning. In accordance with...
Check Out The Biggest Lottery Wins in Victoria This Year
There have been quite a few big wins for Texas Lottery players in Victoria for 2022. Here is a rundown of the biggest wins from this year:. In July, a scratch jackpot was sold in Victoria! The ticket was sold at Walden's Mini Mart on Moody Street. The winning ticket was the $20 Million Dollar Loteria ticket. This was the 9th $1 million jackpot ticket in this series. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.
East Texas News
Rural hospitals at risk for closure
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.29.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante at 6500 West Highway 84 in Waco got a 95 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the meatballs were not kept at the appropriate hot temperature. There were...
This cafe is the best pancake house in Texas & among the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Hotcakes, flapjacks, or pancakes, whatever you call these beautifully tasty breakfast discs, there's one thing for sure, they're constantly battling waffles and french toast for the top sweet spot for the most important meal of the day. But today is the day we let...
Strangers Snag Very Last Rent Car, Drive 23 Hours Back To Texas Together
"We met in line 24 hours ago."
4 Small Town West Texas Restaurants That Are Worth Trying In The New Year!
Do you sometimes get burned out eating the same fast food and eating at the same restaurants day in and day out? If you are someone who loves to eat out with your family, maybe you are looking for something new outside of Midland/Odessa. I get it. If you don't mind a short drive, I will gladly give you a list of some of the best small-town restaurants that are worth the drive!
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
hppr.org
$7B from dormant bank accounts and uncashed checks is waiting to be claimed by Texans like you
Texas has about $7 billion in “unclaimed property.” That’s not real estate or abandoned houses. It’s money the state is holding from things like abandoned bank accounts and safe deposit boxes, uncashed paychecks, and unclaimed refunds and deposits. Each year, hundreds of millions of dollars go...
Yummy! Here Is The Perfect Collard Green Recipe For The New Year
When going into the New Year in Central Texas who doesn’t want to have prosperity and wealth? In the south every year on New Year’s Day we eat collard greens and black-eyed peas to symbolize coins and wealth. HEALTH AND WEALTH ALL 2023. I feel like it was...
1130 AM: The Tiger
Shreveport, LA
