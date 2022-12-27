ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Highest Paying Jobs In Texas

Texas is home to a diverse range of industries and job opportunities, and many of these careers come with lucrative salaries. According to ZipRecruiter, the top jobs in Texas can pay up to $319,862 per year.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Stay Lucky Texas! Here Is Two Items Texas Eat To Gain Wealth For New Years

New Year’s is only in a couple of days in Central Texas. I’m hoping that everybody not only has a prosperous year but also a successful and joyous one as well. A lot of people have made certain goals to make sure they will achieve the goals they have set for the 2023 year more money and success. I can’t promise anyone more money or more success but what I can do is tell you there are two things here in the south that we believe will make sure all of your money dreams come true. Every year on New Year’s Eve, Southerners make a big pot of Black Eyed Peas and a pot of collard greens or cabbage.
TEXAS STATE
1130 AM: The Tiger

Texas Family Stranded By Southwest Paid Thousands To Get Home

By now you have heard about the critical meltdowns that Southwest Airlines caused during the busy holiday travel season. Canceling thousands of flights every day, and leaving helpless passengers completely stranded with no plan, and no help from Southwest. The people who were lucky enough to make it home, likely did so without some of their belongings.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

New Texas laws taking effect in 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While communities across the state of Texas gear up to celebrate the new year, they should also be aware of a few new state laws taking effect as soon as the ball drops for 2023. The laws going into effect in 2023 were signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021 […]
TEXAS STATE
kwhi.com

LIQUOR STORES TO CLOSE FOR 61 HOUR PERIOD DURING HOLIDAY WEEKEND

For consumers planning to include liquor in their New Year’s Eve holiday plans, stores are encouraging you to shop early. Liquor stores in the state of Texas will be closed for a 61-hour period that will run from 9pm on Saturday night until 10am Tuesday morning. In accordance with...
TEXAS STATE
US105

Check Out The Biggest Lottery Wins in Victoria This Year

There have been quite a few big wins for Texas Lottery players in Victoria for 2022. Here is a rundown of the biggest wins from this year:. In July, a scratch jackpot was sold in Victoria! The ticket was sold at Walden's Mini Mart on Moody Street. The winning ticket was the $20 Million Dollar Loteria ticket. This was the 9th $1 million jackpot ticket in this series. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.
VICTORIA, TX
East Texas News

Rural hospitals at risk for closure

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.29.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante at 6500 West Highway 84 in Waco got a 95 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the meatballs were not kept at the appropriate hot temperature. There were...
WACO, TX
1130 AM: The Tiger

1130 AM: The Tiger

Shreveport, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger has the best sports coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana.

