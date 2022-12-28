Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
winonapost.com
WinCraft plans major expansion with city’s help
Winona city officials recently approved an addition to WinCraft’s second tax increment financing (TIF) at its manufacturing site at Riverbend Industrial Park, a new $10 million distribution center to be built next to its existing plant. In turn, the new distribution center would create new jobs as well as help anchor WinCraft in Winona.
wizmnews.com
New insect, new Kwik Trip, and Hokah crash among highest internet searches for WIZM fans in 2022
An invasive insect and a popular Wisconsin comedian were hot topics for people who visited the WIZM News webpage in 2022. An analysis of searches to the website showed that the most-searched single topic, with over 14,000 hits, was the July discovery that a bug called the spotted lanternfly had arrived in Iowa.
wpr.org
Here's how 'Kwik Trip Girl' earned her title
Walk into her local Kwik Trip, and there's a good chance you'll find Cassandra Berger browsing the aisles. She's there every day — come rain, shine, sleet or snow. Some might consider obsessing over a regional gas station odd, but Berger doesn't. She has a Kwik Trip tattoo. She...
Need a ride after a few drinks this weekend? The Wis. Tavern League’s SafeRide has you covered
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – We all know Wisconsinites like to hit the bars, especially for special occasions like ringing in the New Year. The state’s Tavern League wants to remind everyone that you can always get a safe ride home. If you’ve been drinking and can’t get behind the wheel, ask the bartenders for a safe ride voucher. The...
winonapost.com
Winona Masonic Lodge installs new leadership for 2023
On Tuesday, December 20, after a potluck dinner with family and friends, the officers of Winona Masonic Lodge 18 were installed for 2023 at a public ceremony. Tony Stango was installed as Worshipful Master and looks forward to the year ahead, saying, “I am excited and honored to sit in the east this year, and I welcome people to come check out what we are about.”
winonapost.com
Lanesboro Arts’ annual Juried High School Show
Lanesboro Arts is excited to announce its annual Juried High School Art Show in its exhibition gallery. A reception for the student artists will open the show on Saturday, January 7, from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome to enjoy refreshments and talk with the students about their work. The exhibit,...
winonapost.com
Local COVID update
Local COVID cases rose gradually in the latest reports. Winona County had 48 confirmed COVID cases during the week of December 24, the latest data available. That’s up from 41 the prior week, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. One county resident was hospitalized in intensive care for the virus, the second in as many weeks. There were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is medium.
winonapost.com
Create a vision board for 2023 at the WAC Jan. 8
The Winona Arts Center (WAC), 228 East Fifth Street, is pleased to host a workshop on creating a vision board for 2023 with Mary Lee Eischen on January 8, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. Participants will create a collage of their hopes and dreams for the 2023 year. The workshop will begin with a guided visualization to bring us into relaxation, connect us with our body, and stir our imaginations into making. Participants will have the opportunity to create their own images and designs with paper along with stitching. Images, words, and phrases will be available to use for our creating. The instructor will bring examples and provide a large board to add images along with other materials to guide the making for a fun afternoon of creating our visions for 2023.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR confirms CWD in wild deer harvested in western Wisconsin
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in western Wisconsin. According to the DNR, the deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe in the town of Lincoln. It was the first confirmed wild...
Homeless during severe weather: Roughly 25 people used the La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Roughly 25 people used La Crosse’s Southside Neighborhood Center as a shelter during last week’s winter storm. La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds issued an emergency declaration that began on Wednesday, Dec. 21st, and lasted until Friday, 8 a.m. For people who live outside, finding a place to stay during severe weather can be the difference between...
Over 770,000 Wisconsinites have at least one OWI conviction
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, more than 778,000 Wisconsinites have been convicted of operating while intoxicated at least once. With nearly 580,000 people, Milwaukee is the largest city in the state of Wisconsin, yet the number of Wisconsinites with at least one OWI conviction is higher than the city’s entire population. “It makes sense we...
QSR Web
A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint
A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
spectrumnews1.com
Here’s what Wisconsinites were searching for on Google this year
WISCONSIN — If you had to guess what people are wondering about in Milwaukee, what would it be? If you guessed tree nurseries, you’d be correct. What about in Madison? Green Bay? Wausau? Eau Claire?. Well, depending on the region, it might be pancakes, dogs or used convertibles.
thecountyline.net
Fire destroys Irish Ridge Road business
Fire consumed an Amish furniture shop Tuesday evening on Irish Ridge Road, near Parker Road in rural Cashton, resulting in a total loss. The building belongs to Paul Schrock and his son and is located across the road from Scenic View Bulk Food Store. No one was injured. The Westby,...
KIMT
Name released of body found in Rochester ditch
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the name of the victim who was found in a ditch Monday night as 41 year old Kimberly Ann Robinson of Eyota. Capt. James Schuller said the autopsy was completed Wednesday and he is now comfortable confirming it as a...
UPDATE: Sparta residents lose power after driver crashes vehicle into power pole
11:20 P.M. UPDATE: Sparta residents lost power after a vehicle hit a pole. Fire Chief Mike Arnold of Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District says emergency crews were called to a crash at the corner of Water Street and Wisconsin Street just after 7 p.m. A vehicle going eastbound went off the road and hit a power pole. The pole...
Wisconsin nurse accused of amputating foot without permission barred from caretaking work
ELLSWORTH, Wis. (CN) — A Wisconsin nursing home staffer who authorities say removed a patient’s foot without permission and told colleagues she planned to display it in her family’s taxidermy shop will not be working as a nurse until her case is resolved, per bail conditions set at her first court appearance on Tuesday.
A man’s final resting place: Amish community comes to honor a veteran’s last wish
ONTARIO, Wis. (WKBT) — The Amish are a close knit community and tend to keep to themselves. On Friday morning, they joined their English neighbors to pay tribute to a man both communities loved and respected. In a world where life moves fast, some communities prefer to take it slow. They’re people who find enjoyment in the simple things. “My...
winonapost.com
Good Time Gals concert at WAC Jan. 7
The Winona Arts Center (WAC), 228 East Fifth Street in Winona, is pleased to present a concert featuring The Good Time Gals on January 7, 2023, at 7 p.m. Where good music and good times come together, The Good Time Gals is a fresh, fun, vintage group with modern sensibilities. As the frontwomen, Miss Myra and Debbie Briggs deliver a one-of-a-kind musical performance featuring tight vocal harmonies and complimented by the swing guitar stylings of Miss Myra and the sweet fiddle sounds of Alissa Jacobsen (Mississippi Hot Club). Their rhythm section queen, Beth Varela, plays the part of bassist on a cello and somehow does percussion all at the same time.
winonapost.com
L-A grad rate rises to 96%; mixed results on other goals
The Lewiston-Altura School District (L-A) met a few of its goals on its annual state academic accountability plan in the areas of students graduating from high school and closing the achievement gap. The district did not meet other goals for improving literacy and closing the achievement gap. The state requires...
Comments / 0