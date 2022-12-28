The Winona Arts Center (WAC), 228 East Fifth Street, is pleased to host a workshop on creating a vision board for 2023 with Mary Lee Eischen on January 8, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. Participants will create a collage of their hopes and dreams for the 2023 year. The workshop will begin with a guided visualization to bring us into relaxation, connect us with our body, and stir our imaginations into making. Participants will have the opportunity to create their own images and designs with paper along with stitching. Images, words, and phrases will be available to use for our creating. The instructor will bring examples and provide a large board to add images along with other materials to guide the making for a fun afternoon of creating our visions for 2023.

WINONA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO