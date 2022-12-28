ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Block Club Chicago

‘Blindsided’ By The City, Ald. Taylor Vows To Fight Mayor’s Plan To Place Migrants In Closed Woodlawn School

WOODLAWN — The city is turning a closed Woodlawn school into a shelter for migrants — after previously saying that wasn’t in the cards. Officials announced the change at a community meeting Wednesday night, saying 150 migrants will move into the former site of Wadsworth Elementary, 5420 S. University Ave., starting Jan. 6, according to CBS2. It’s “a slap in the face,” said Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th).
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Residents of West Side CHA seniors' high-rise say they have no heat

CHICAGO (CBS) -- First, the pipes burst at a Chicago Housing Authority high-rise – sending water everywhere.Then, the seniors who live in there say the heat went out.On Tuesday night, they told CBS 2's Jermont Terry the conditions in the building are horrible.There are nearly 200 units in the 17-story Albany Terrace Apartments seniors' housing building, at 3030 W. 21st Pl. in the South Lawndale community. Many of the people living in the building are using extreme and dangerous measures to keep warm inside their own apartments."We're going through hell," said resident Rosemary Coleman. "It is freezing."Coleman is not talking...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Evacuated residents of The Algonquin in Hyde Park say they're being allowed to break leases

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents who have been evacuated from two towers with no power at The Algonquin apartment complex in Hyde Park are being allowed to move out permanently. A resident of one of the buildings told CBS 2 that management said the landlord is allowing residents to break their leases and will be covering costs and moving fees. The resident has been staying in a hotel and is looking for a new home with their partner. The city said power went out at the complex on Friday of last week and again on Saturday. ComEd tried to fix the...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Printers Row Park Fountain Restoration Is Underway

SOUTH LOOP — Work is underway on one of the South Loop’s most prized landmarks, the Printers Row Fountain, which was removed in early December for repairs. Efforts to restore the 24-year-old fountain in Printers Row Park, 632 S. Dearborn St., began last September when the Printers Row Park Advisory Council kicked off a fundraising campaign for the project. Earlier this month, the group announced it had met its $110,000 goal.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Applications for $500 Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program ends Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saturday is your final day to apply for relief through the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program.Anyone who claimed a dependent on their 2019 taxes like a college student living at home or a family member with disabilities is eligible for up to $500 in relief.Applications for the program were extended earlier this month by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. You'll have until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 to apply.Chicagoans can apply online at www.chicash.org.   
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy