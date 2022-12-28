Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Asks For $53.5 Million to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
White Sox Face Many Issues For 2003 CampaignIBWAAChicago, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
My top 12 most-read Chicago stories from 2022Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
Related
Woodlawn residents upset about conversion of former school into migrant shelter
There was a community meeting involving the city and neighbors of the former Wadsworth Elementary School, later University of Chicago Charter School, at 64th and South University Avenue.
‘Blindsided’ By The City, Ald. Taylor Vows To Fight Mayor’s Plan To Place Migrants In Closed Woodlawn School
WOODLAWN — The city is turning a closed Woodlawn school into a shelter for migrants — after previously saying that wasn’t in the cards. Officials announced the change at a community meeting Wednesday night, saying 150 migrants will move into the former site of Wadsworth Elementary, 5420 S. University Ave., starting Jan. 6, according to CBS2. It’s “a slap in the face,” said Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th).
More Units Flood as Chicago Apartment Manager Struggles to Control Cold-Driven Problems
Two additional units inside an apartment building in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood flooded early Wednesday morning, as property managers try to contain ongoing water damage from thawing pipes. The recent floods continue a string of problems that tenants have reported since last week, which also includes periods of no heat and...
Residents of West Side CHA seniors' high-rise say they have no heat
CHICAGO (CBS) -- First, the pipes burst at a Chicago Housing Authority high-rise – sending water everywhere.Then, the seniors who live in there say the heat went out.On Tuesday night, they told CBS 2's Jermont Terry the conditions in the building are horrible.There are nearly 200 units in the 17-story Albany Terrace Apartments seniors' housing building, at 3030 W. 21st Pl. in the South Lawndale community. Many of the people living in the building are using extreme and dangerous measures to keep warm inside their own apartments."We're going through hell," said resident Rosemary Coleman. "It is freezing."Coleman is not talking...
Evacuated residents of The Algonquin in Hyde Park say they're being allowed to break leases
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents who have been evacuated from two towers with no power at The Algonquin apartment complex in Hyde Park are being allowed to move out permanently. A resident of one of the buildings told CBS 2 that management said the landlord is allowing residents to break their leases and will be covering costs and moving fees. The resident has been staying in a hotel and is looking for a new home with their partner. The city said power went out at the complex on Friday of last week and again on Saturday. ComEd tried to fix the...
As City Council Approves $8 Million TIF For Proposed Near South High School, Those Opposed Vow To Keep Fighting
NEAR SOUTH SIDE — A $150 million high school proposed for the Near South Side is a step closer to reality as the City Council signed off Wednesday on using $8 million in tax increment financing for the project. The ordinance passed 45-5, with alderpeople Jeanette Taylor (20th), Matt...
Chicago school to be used as temporary shelter for migrants, mayor's office confirms
Mayor Lightfoot's office confirms a Chicago Public School building will be used as a temporary shelter for migrants who were bused to the city from border states.
Printers Row Park Fountain Restoration Is Underway
SOUTH LOOP — Work is underway on one of the South Loop’s most prized landmarks, the Printers Row Fountain, which was removed in early December for repairs. Efforts to restore the 24-year-old fountain in Printers Row Park, 632 S. Dearborn St., began last September when the Printers Row Park Advisory Council kicked off a fundraising campaign for the project. Earlier this month, the group announced it had met its $110,000 goal.
Applications for $500 Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program ends Saturday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saturday is your final day to apply for relief through the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program.Anyone who claimed a dependent on their 2019 taxes like a college student living at home or a family member with disabilities is eligible for up to $500 in relief.Applications for the program were extended earlier this month by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. You'll have until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 to apply.Chicagoans can apply online at www.chicash.org.
Ever Wanted To Name A Chicago Snowplow? Now’s Your Chance, Mayor Says
CHICAGO — Frosty the … Snowplow?. Mayor Lori Lightfoot needs your help naming city snowplows. Residents can go online until Jan. 6 to “use their ingenuity and imagination” to name a city snowplow, according to a news release. The submission window might close before Jan. 6...
Peoples Gas donating to keep low-income Chicago homes warm
People’s Gas has announced a $5 million donation to the Share the Warmth program, which provides heating grants to Chicago households that have lower incomes.
Block Club Chicago
Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2