Detroit News
MyPillow's Lindell endorses DePerno for GOP chair, tells other candidates to 'stand down'
MyPIllow CEO Mike Lindell on Friday endorsed Matt DePerno in the Michigan GOP chair race, arguing the Kalamazoo lawyer and unsuccessful attorney general nominee would prioritize "raising money, beating Democrats and fighting for election integrity." Lindell asked other candidates for the chair position to "stand down and support Matt." "There...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Governor Whitmer Signs Final Bills Of 2022 Into Law
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bills 1222 and 1223 to advance economic development in Michigan. She also signed legislation to increase access to local courts, strengthen marketplace regulations, and more. Today is the final bill signing of the legislative season and brings the total number of bipartisan bills signed by Governor Whitmer to 1,026.
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
wlen.com
AG Nessel Urges Hope College Current/Former Students Possibly Impacted by Data Breach to Take Action
Holland, MI – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging current and former Hope College students who believe they were impacted by the data breach announced earlier this month to take appropriate steps to protect their information from identity theft. Hope College reported a massive data breach to the...
Exclusive: DeVos family blamed for injecting less funds in Dixon's campaign, which led to her losing the Michigan race
The DeVos family is being blamed for Dixon losing her election race for the Governor of Michigan, with columnists claiming that the family did not inject heavy cash into her campaign, which led to the poor midterm race.
2 recalls issued for food products sold in Michigan
Two products sold in Michigan have been recalled due to multiple undeclared allergens.
wbkb11.com
USDA Awards Grants to Northeast Michigan Counties
Four counties in northeast Michigan have received Housing Preservation Grants from the United States Department of Agriculture. Alpena, Arenac, Ogemaw, and Oscoda counties all received grants to repair or improve homes in their respective areas. Those three counties excluding Alpena received $87,200, while Alpena county received $137,220. Each county will contribute their own funds to the project. This funding will create economic opportunities for lower income families in rural Michigan and allow them to make necessary repairs to their homes. In Alpena, they’ve already helped install furnaces in some homes that didn’t have them before.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Whitmer signed 1,000 laws in first term as governor; here’s 8 she vetoed
In her first term as Michigan’s governor, Gretchen Whitmer signed 1,000 laws. That number indicates a high level of engagement between Whitmer and the Republicans who ran the Legislature back then. She noted the milestone Thursday on Twitter. The 1,000th law, Whitmer said, “will strengthen Michigan Reconnect and put...
Here's Why: We are removing more dams in West Michigan!
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — When it comes to living in West Michigan, rivers and fishing have long been two of the most popular attractions for the region. However, in years past, these rivers weren't primarily used for recreation, they were used for industry. A relic of this era are...
Power utility ponders fate of 13 historic Michigan dams
Federal licenses to operate dams owned by Consumers Energy are set to expire in 2034
Michigan postal worker injured in crash near Grand Rapids
A U.S. mail truck and a semi-truck crashed near Grand Rapids on M-57 by Shaner on December 23, leaving postal worker Dorjones severely injured.
Michigan residents may see and hear 180th Fighter Wing jets training Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Fighter jets from the Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing will conduct an exercise in the skies over northeast Michigan Wednesday morning. People who live near the Elkton, Bad Axe and Cass City, Michigan areas may hear and see fighter jets between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m..
Detroit News
Michigan Supreme Court overturns murder conviction of woman who claimed 'duress'
Michigan's highest court has overturned the second-degree murder conviction of a St. Clair woman who is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence in connection with a deadly car accident she caused while fleeing police in a Chevy Camaro in 2018. In a 4-3 decision, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday...
orangeandbluepress.com
$95 Food Assistance To be Given to Michigan Families
All Eligible Michigan Families to Receive $95 Additional Food Assistance. All eligible Michigan families are to receive another set of food assistance to continue to help with the high cost of groceries this month ahead of the holidays. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipient Michigan families, formerly known as food stamps, will receive at least $95 more in December, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Tuesday.
Don’t Forget: New Laws Taking Effect in Michigan in 2023
Here we are on the brink of a new year. While we're all preoccupied with what our hopes and goals are for 2023, there are a couple of new laws coming in 2023 that you may have forgotten about. Now, these laws may or may not affect you personally, but, overall, they're bringing positive changes.
WWMTCw
Michigan's minimum wage to increase on New Year's Day despite court battles
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's minimum wage is expected to increase on Sunday from $9.87 to $10.10 per hour, despite court battles that continue to challenge the increase. Wage wars: Minimum wage increase could impact rural areas, tipped workers most. The hourly wage was set by Michigan's Improved Workforce Opportunity...
wkar.org
The Michigan Department of Treasury might be holding on to your unclaimed money
There might be some money being held for you by the State of Michigan that you simply don’t know about. State law requires abandoned financial assets to be turned over to the Michigan Department of Treasury. These could be things like an uncashed paycheck, money from dormant bank accounts...
michiganradio.org
Michigan population forecasted to grow, but many rural areas will lose people
Economists forecast that Michigan's population will increase by about a half-million people over the next three decades. That growth will likely be concentrated in certain areas. Growth is expected the suburban Detroit area and spreading west. “A band of counties kind of going across from suburban Detroit over to Lake...
Michigan had more deaths than births for 2nd straight year
For the second straight year, Michigan had more people die than people born, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
1240 WJIM
Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan
It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
