A weak weather maker will spread some light snow our way during the evening and overnight hours. Some light freezing drizzle or ice pellets may also occur. Any accumulations will be minor, generally a coating up to 1″... but that will still be enough to create some slick spots on area roadways. Be careful if you’ll be out and about for New Year’s Eve festivities. Temperatures will slowly warm into the low 30s during the night.

8 HOURS AGO