Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Loses 16 Armored Vehicles, Hundreds of Troops in a Day: Ukraine
Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a video message that Moscow would soon announce a new wave of mobilization.
defensenews.com
‘Dangerously’ close: Video shows Chinese jet buzzing US spy plane
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon on Thursday released video it said showed a Chinese fighter jet coming dangerously close to a U.S. Air Force RC-135 Rivet Joint reconnaissance plane over the South China Sea last week. The People’s Liberation Army Navy pilot flew the J-11 fighter in front of, and...
Here Are the Top U.S. National Security Flashpoints in 2023
Just one year ago at this time, while U.S. national security experts were growing increasingly concerned Russia would unleash a massive military onslaught against Ukraine, most Americans (as well as many around the world and even in Ukraine) had no idea a huge escalation of Russia’s long war against its neighbor was around the corner.Few would have guessed that one year later, not only would have Russia commenced its operation but that Ukraine would have repeatedly defeated the invaders, America would have led the world in support for Kyiv, more than $100 billion in aid would have been committed to...
defensenews.com
Turkish defense exports pass $4 billion in 2022, says procurement boss
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s annual defense and aerospace exports have surpassed the $4 billion mark for the first time, according to Ismail Demir, who leads the country’s defense procurement agency. Demir made the announcement Dec. 23 on Twitter along with a video from the Presidency of Defence...
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Putin rages against West in New Year message to his people: Fatigued dictator appears on state TV
Putin, 70, looked strained and worn as he addressed Russians on television in each of the country's 11 time zones just before midnight.
defensenews.com
Lockheed doubles Joint Air-to-Ground missile range in flight test
WASHINGTON — Lockheed Martin has developed a new version of the Joint Air-to-Ground Missile that doubles its current range, and the American company told Defense News it proved the capability in a recent flight test. The new missile, which Lockheed is calling the JAGM-Medium Range, or JAGM-MR, traveled 16...
defensenews.com
F-35 deliveries halted after Texas mishap; new contract finalized
WASHINGTON — Lockheed Martin on Friday announced it halted acceptance flights and deliveries of new F-35 Joint Strike Fighters amid an investigation into the cause of an F-35B mishap on a Texas runway this month. The halt means Lockheed delivered fewer F-35s than the 148 contractually required in 2022.
defensenews.com
New in 2023: Welcoming new airframes to the fleet
The Air Force captured the aviation world’s attention when it rolled out the B-21 Raider stealth bomber in December. In 2023, the service hopes to show off the highly secretive aircraft’s first flight — though that target has been pushed back multiple times. While the Raider may...
defensenews.com
New in 2023: US troops in Europe to continue deployments, training
Roughly 20,000 troops mobilized in Europe in support of NATO since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are on track to stay in place going into the new year, training not only with local partners, but with Ukrainian troops outside of their country. The Pentagon announced Dec. 15 that monthly rotations...
defensenews.com
A high ambition: Italian Army aims for self-sufficient cannabis market
FLORENCE, Italy — In a bid to become self-sufficient in the field of legal, medical cannabis, Italy is growing plants using secret nutrients in ultra-clean rooms managed with military precision. No wonder it called in the Army to handle the task. Next year, the Italian service plans to produce...
Comments / 0