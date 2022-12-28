ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Here Are the Top U.S. National Security Flashpoints in 2023

Just one year ago at this time, while U.S. national security experts were growing increasingly concerned Russia would unleash a massive military onslaught against Ukraine, most Americans (as well as many around the world and even in Ukraine) had no idea a huge escalation of Russia’s long war against its neighbor was around the corner.Few would have guessed that one year later, not only would have Russia commenced its operation but that Ukraine would have repeatedly defeated the invaders, America would have led the world in support for Kyiv, more than $100 billion in aid would have been committed to...
defensenews.com

Turkish defense exports pass $4 billion in 2022, says procurement boss

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s annual defense and aerospace exports have surpassed the $4 billion mark for the first time, according to Ismail Demir, who leads the country’s defense procurement agency. Demir made the announcement Dec. 23 on Twitter along with a video from the Presidency of Defence...
defensenews.com

Lockheed doubles Joint Air-to-Ground missile range in flight test

WASHINGTON — Lockheed Martin has developed a new version of the Joint Air-to-Ground Missile that doubles its current range, and the American company told Defense News it proved the capability in a recent flight test. The new missile, which Lockheed is calling the JAGM-Medium Range, or JAGM-MR, traveled 16...
defensenews.com

F-35 deliveries halted after Texas mishap; new contract finalized

WASHINGTON — Lockheed Martin on Friday announced it halted acceptance flights and deliveries of new F-35 Joint Strike Fighters amid an investigation into the cause of an F-35B mishap on a Texas runway this month. The halt means Lockheed delivered fewer F-35s than the 148 contractually required in 2022.
defensenews.com

New in 2023: Welcoming new airframes to the fleet

The Air Force captured the aviation world’s attention when it rolled out the B-21 Raider stealth bomber in December. In 2023, the service hopes to show off the highly secretive aircraft’s first flight — though that target has been pushed back multiple times. While the Raider may...
defensenews.com

New in 2023: US troops in Europe to continue deployments, training

Roughly 20,000 troops mobilized in Europe in support of NATO since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are on track to stay in place going into the new year, training not only with local partners, but with Ukrainian troops outside of their country. The Pentagon announced Dec. 15 that monthly rotations...
