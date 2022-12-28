Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Aloha Friday Weather: Light winds, dry conditions, High Surf Advisory
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Winds will continue to be light to moderate with mostly dry weather for Aloha Friday. Today we'll start off with sunny skies in the morning becoming mostly cloudy by afternoon. Isolated showers are expected. Highs 80 to 85. Trade winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy...
KITV.com
Thursday Weather: Mostly dry and stable, light winds
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Fairly dry conditions across the islands Thursday with sunny skies and isolated showers. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy conditions with isolated showers. Lows 65 to 70. Variable winds around 10 mph.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Very dangerous’: HFD battles large fire at Hawaii Kai home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters battled a two-alarm building fire Friday afternoon in the Hawaii Kai area. Flames broke out around 1 p.m. from the home located on Kaumaka Place. A witness who lives next door said the resident of the house was in the shower when the fire started...
Ala Moana Blvd. accident prompts road closure
A road closure has been announced by Honolulu City and County.
honolulumagazine.com
What’s Open and Closed in Honolulu for New Year’s Day on Sunday and Monday
The Ala Wai, ‘Ewa Villages and Ted Makalena golf courses will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. for 18-hole play and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for nine-hole play. The Honolulu Zoo will be open. Available Services. Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner and police services will...
KHON2
Poke By The Pound
High Surf Advisory: Kauai Southwest, Kohala, Kona, Maui Windward West, Niihau, Oahu North Shore, Waianae Coast. For this Terrific Thursday edition of Food 2Go, we’re visiting a food place in Kalihi that serves up fresh fish along with hot dishes. Joining us with all the details on Poke By...
KITV.com
Entrance, exit to Bellows Beach closed after beachgoer finds practice munitions on beach
WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities closed the entrance and exit to Bellows Beach, Thursday morning, after a beachgoer found and reported suspected munitions at the beach, a military spokesperson told KITV4. Honolulu Police officers and military personnel responded to the scene in the 1000 block of Tinker Road just before...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion
An altercation between passengers, severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around, occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete...
‘Multiple patient incident’ in Kailua leaves 1 dead, 3 in serious
KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials were called to the site of an unspecified incident in Kailua, which was first called in around 11:53 a.m. Officials said there were six males involved in the incident, three were in serious condition but stable and a fourth individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Dr. Ireland of Emergency […]
KITV.com
Demand for taxi drivers in Honolulu exceeding pre-pandemic levels
Despite the continued travel nightmares, many travelers are still working past those issues to get to the islands. And the impacts of the busy holiday travel season are extending past the airport gates. One such business is taxi cab cpmanies, who are seeing greater demand for services than drivers available.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With illegal fireworks rampant in Hawaii, some say loud booms are getting worse
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New Year’s Eve is just two days away and like always, the night sky will probably be lit up with illegal fireworks. It’s a tradition for many Hawaii families but for others, it’s a living nightmare. ”Every year, it seems to get worse and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
On Oahu’s North Shore, state celebrates a rare success story in battle against illegal seawalls
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Ke Nui Beach on the North Shore, there appears to be a rare success story in the state’s ongoing battle against illegal beach erosion abatement structures. In the fall, homeowner Joshua VanEmmerik created an unpermitted concrete and rebar berm to support a house as erosion...
KITV.com
Deadline looms for Hawaii small businesses to apply for disaster loans related to drought
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Small business owners have until Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, to apply for U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loans related to drought conditions in Honolulu, Maui and Kalawao counties. The loans are meant to offset losses caused by the ongoing drought conditions.
Despite clear skies, dozens of flights canceled in Honolulu
The holiday travel nightmare continues across the nation.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Blaze rips through single-story home in Kailua, killing 3 family dogs
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters extinguished a blaze that tore through a single family home in Kailua Friday, the Honolulu Fire Department said. HFD inspectors said three family dogs were located during overhaul that were overwhelmed during the fire and found deceased. Officials said no occupants were home at the time...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A warning from HPD: Officers will ticket, tow vehicles that stop on freeway to watch fireworks
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police officers will ticket and tow vehicles that stop on freeways to watch fireworks this New Year’s Eve. The department says there will be a zero tolerance policy, adding it’s the most dangerous place you can take your family. Come midnight, a roar of...
Rare holiday hotel room vacancies brings Kamaaina deals
Hawaii’s sunny skies can be quite the draw for those on the mainland dealing with blizzard conditions, but the economic conditions are not as bright right now. So, hotels are turning to local residents to close out the year on a high note.
Police warn against fireworks watching on the freeway
Honolulu Police Department Captain James Slayter said he is thankful last year’s stalling on the freeways to watch the fireworks did not result in any major accidents.
KITV.com
Chinese company completes sale of nearly 500 acres in Hawaii
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- China Oceanwide Holdings has completed the sale of nearly 500 acres of land near the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu for about $95 million, KITV4 has learned. The buyer is a partnership between a former owner of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake soccer club...
Man wounded by gunshot in Kalihi overnight
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials said a male was treated for a gunshot wound Thursday night just before 11 p.m. The incident happened near Waipa Lane, in the Liliha area. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
