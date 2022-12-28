ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Aloha Friday Weather: Light winds, dry conditions, High Surf Advisory

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Winds will continue to be light to moderate with mostly dry weather for Aloha Friday. Today we'll start off with sunny skies in the morning becoming mostly cloudy by afternoon. Isolated showers are expected. Highs 80 to 85. Trade winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Thursday Weather: Mostly dry and stable, light winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Fairly dry conditions across the islands Thursday with sunny skies and isolated showers. Highs 79 to 84. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy conditions with isolated showers. Lows 65 to 70. Variable winds around 10 mph.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Very dangerous’: HFD battles large fire at Hawaii Kai home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters battled a two-alarm building fire Friday afternoon in the Hawaii Kai area. Flames broke out around 1 p.m. from the home located on Kaumaka Place. A witness who lives next door said the resident of the house was in the shower when the fire started...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Poke By The Pound

High Surf Advisory: Kauai Southwest, Kohala, Kona, Maui Windward West, Niihau, Oahu North Shore, Waianae Coast. For this Terrific Thursday edition of Food 2Go, we’re visiting a food place in Kalihi that serves up fresh fish along with hot dishes. Joining us with all the details on Poke By...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion

An altercation between passengers, severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around, occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

‘Multiple patient incident’ in Kailua leaves 1 dead, 3 in serious

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials were called to the site of an unspecified incident in Kailua, which was first called in around 11:53 a.m. Officials said there were six males involved in the incident, three were in serious condition but stable and a fourth individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Dr. Ireland of Emergency […]
KAILUA, HI
KITV.com

Demand for taxi drivers in Honolulu exceeding pre-pandemic levels

Despite the continued travel nightmares, many travelers are still working past those issues to get to the islands. And the impacts of the busy holiday travel season are extending past the airport gates. One such business is taxi cab cpmanies, who are seeing greater demand for services than drivers available.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Blaze rips through single-story home in Kailua, killing 3 family dogs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters extinguished a blaze that tore through a single family home in Kailua Friday, the Honolulu Fire Department said. HFD inspectors said three family dogs were located during overhaul that were overwhelmed during the fire and found deceased. Officials said no occupants were home at the time...
KAILUA, HI
KITV.com

Chinese company completes sale of nearly 500 acres in Hawaii

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- China Oceanwide Holdings has completed the sale of nearly 500 acres of land near the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu for about $95 million, KITV4 has learned. The buyer is a partnership between a former owner of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake soccer club...
KAPOLEI, HI
KHON2

Man wounded by gunshot in Kalihi overnight

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials said a male was treated for a gunshot wound Thursday night just before 11 p.m. The incident happened near Waipa Lane, in the Liliha area. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
HONOLULU, HI

