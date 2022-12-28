A Golden Valley woman is spreading joy and warmth to people less fortunate. Michelle Christensen and her army of volunteers are preparing for their upcoming annual scarf bombing event, when volunteers collect and distribute winter gear and other necessities to people in need. This week, volunteers sorted and bagged items for the event. One of the bedrooms at Christensen’s home is stuffed with bags containing donated hats, gloves, coats, and scarves. So far, they’ve collected more than 33,000 items.

GOLDEN VALLEY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO