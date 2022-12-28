Read full article on original website
ccxmedia.org
Regional Trail Improvements in Brooklyn Center, Plymouth on the List to Receive Federal Funding
Three Rivers Park District will receive some federal funding for improvements to the Shingle Creek Regional Trail in Brooklyn Center and Eagle Lake Regional Trail in Plymouth and Minnetonka. Both projects aren’t scheduled to get underway until 2026, and both were approved for federal funding by the Metropolitan Council.
ccxmedia.org
Year in Review: New Additions to the Northwest Metro in 2022
If 2021 was the year of saying goodbye to community staples like the AMC theater in Maple Grove, then 2022 was a year of new beginnings. That same movie theater became a home improvement store called Floor & Decor. It’s just one of the many changes that came about over...
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Group Is Spreading Kindness and Warmth To People Less Fortunate
A Golden Valley woman is spreading joy and warmth to people less fortunate. Michelle Christensen and her army of volunteers are preparing for their upcoming annual scarf bombing event, when volunteers collect and distribute winter gear and other necessities to people in need. This week, volunteers sorted and bagged items for the event. One of the bedrooms at Christensen’s home is stuffed with bags containing donated hats, gloves, coats, and scarves. So far, they’ve collected more than 33,000 items.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Preparing Crokicurl Rink in Central Park
Maple Grove Parks and Recreation crews have been preparing a Crokicurl Rink in Central Park and expect it to be ready soon. “Our parks crew are out today in this lovely weather putting down some water so that will freeze and after they do a few layers of water, we’ll be able to put the lines on for the Crokicurl rink,” explained Tanya Huntley with Maple Grove Parks and Rec.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police: Man Fired at Officer Before Shooting
Brooklyn Park Police say a man shot at officers on Wednesday night before taking his own life. Police were investigating a call of shots fired around 9 p.m. when they say someone started shooting at an officer and hit the officer’s vehicle. The officer was not injured, but police say people shooting at police officers has increased in recent years.
ccxmedia.org
Robbinsdale’s Video Universe to Close in 2023
Before the days of streaming services, anyone wanting to watch a movie no longer in theaters would have to visit a video rental store. Since 1985, Video Universe in Robbinsdale has provided people with a vast catalog of film options. “This place has been kind of a godsend for people...
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Boys Hockey Tops # 1 Wayzata
The Maple Grove boys hockey team skated past top-ranked Wayzata to win a 4-3 thriller in the third round of the Premiere Holiday Classic in the Grove tournament at Maple Grove Community Center. Maple Grove scored a pair of goals in the latter part of the second period to break...
ccxmedia.org
Hopkins Boys Basketball Wins Holiday Tournament Opener
The Hopkins boys basketball team pulled away to beat Cambridge-Isanti 83-55 in the quarterfinals of the TCO Holiday Classic tournament at Augsburg University in Minneapolis. Hopkins built a 38-27 halftime lead and quickly widened the gap in the second half on the way to the win. Freshman Jayden Moore poured...
ccxmedia.org
Hopkins Girls Basketball Rolls Past Owatonna
NuNu Agara scored 16 points to help lead the Hopkins girls’ basketball team to a 94-37 win over Owatonna on the second day of the Park Center Showcase event. Agara’s first basket of the game gave her 1000 career points. Macaya Copeland and Tatum Woodson added 12 points...
