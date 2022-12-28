SUNRISE, Fla. — The Rangers’ Vitali Kravtsov-Filip Chytil-Julien Gauthier line generated a passel of scoring chances while recording a 68.60 expected goals for rate in its first test-drive, Thursday in Tampa, Fla. But the unit will not be intact for 2023 calendar-year opener on Sunday against the Panthers. When the Blueshirts completed their practice on Saturday, head coach Gerard Gallant explained why. “In my mind I’ve got my perfect lineup if everybody’s healthy and playing good and that’s not part of that,” he said. “Laffy is part of that.” “Laffy,” of course, is Alexis Lafreniere, who has been reinstated to the lineup after...

