Look: Jim Harbaugh NFL Rumors Running Wild On Saturday Night
Rumors have been circulating that Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will leave his post in Ann Arbor after this season to take up a position in the NFL. After losing his second-straight College Football Playoff appearance, Harbaugh's rumored move to the NFL has become a current he can't swim out ...
Marvin Harrison Jr.’s epic Peach Bowl has NFL fans dreaming
Marvin Harrison Jr. is only a sophomore, so the Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver won’t be eligible for the NFL Draft until 2024. Some NFL fans watching him light up the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl Saturday night are already pleading for their team to find a way to land the talented receiver. Read more... The post Marvin Harrison Jr.’s epic Peach Bowl has NFL fans dreaming appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
Top 25 roundup: No. 22 Xavier hands No. 2 UConn first loss
Zach Freemantle had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists to help host No. 22 Xavier hand No. 2 UConn
Alexis Lafreniere back in Rangers lineup after one-game scratch
SUNRISE, Fla. — The Rangers’ Vitali Kravtsov-Filip Chytil-Julien Gauthier line generated a passel of scoring chances while recording a 68.60 expected goals for rate in its first test-drive, Thursday in Tampa, Fla. But the unit will not be intact for 2023 calendar-year opener on Sunday against the Panthers. When the Blueshirts completed their practice on Saturday, head coach Gerard Gallant explained why. “In my mind I’ve got my perfect lineup if everybody’s healthy and playing good and that’s not part of that,” he said. “Laffy is part of that.” “Laffy,” of course, is Alexis Lafreniere, who has been reinstated to the lineup after...
