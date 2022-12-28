Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exploring the Haunted Past of the Lucerne InnRachel PerkinsDedham, ME
Good News About Law Enforcement OfficersThe Maine WriterOld Town, ME
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Has Four Fentanyl Busts Over the Last Two WeeksThe Maine WriterAroostook County, ME
Ellsworth American
Updates to the Town of Franklin
The Town of Franklin, already a client of REACH Maine Marketing, let us know that their site needed a bit of an update. Their theme was aging and no real changes except for town business had been made in quite some time. The old theme was not mobile friendly and had run out of updates so the REACH team immediately set out to give Franklin a brand new space with the same small-town feel that the town if famous for.
foxbangor.com
Howland flooding causes issues for residents
HOWLAND — An ice jam has caused flooding in the Howland area, which has led to issues for some residents. According to Howland Town Manager David Lloyd, the bridge near Penobscot Avenue and Merrill Brook Lane has been impassable since Tuesday, leaving seven residents on the nearby island to shelter in place.
foxbangor.com
Structure fire in Medford burns down local business
MEDFORD — A structure fire destroyed a Medford business on the morning of Friday, December 30th, leaving the owners and the town in a state of shock. The Milo Fire Department says they received a call to respond to a fire at De Witt Machine and Fabrication in Medford at around 4:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
Ellsworth American
Jonathan Fisher House joins National Trust program
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Trust for Historic Preservation has included Blue Hill’s historic Jonathan Fisher House in its acceptance of six new sites under the prestigious Historic Artists’ Homes and Studios program (HAHS). The newly accepted sites represent an inaugural class of Affiliate members, a new membership classification designed to ease entry for preserved artists’ sites that do not fit within traditional home museum models, or that are in earlier stages of development as spaces for public engagement. This represents continuing work to expand and diversify representation within the program’s membership.
penbaypilot.com
Firefighters crawl across ladder to access barge fire
ROCKLAND — A lock on a gate was cut so emergency responders could access the property. A horizontal ladder was employed to bridge an estimated three-foot gap beyond the edge of a paved pier. And yet, somehow a fire had erupted in a shack on top of an unused barge on Dragon Products property.
Ellsworth American
A New Look for the Town of Lamoine
Local government, including our small towns, are the keepers of an enormous amount of information that they store in case citizens need to access it. It is there to have a record of anything related to their town whether it’s historic, town business, or just registrations for the family car, you can likely find anything you are looking for on their website.
The Exterior Of This Super Cheap Maine Home Is Really Misleading
Don't be fooled! Even though this rural Maine home looks really rough on the outside, the interior is absolutely beautiful!. According to the listing on Realtor, the home at 70 Clark Richardson Road in Garland, Maine encompasses 1,242 square feet. While the outside of the home is what appears to be rough (maybe stained) board, the inside is gorgeous finished wood.
Ellsworth American
Hancock County legislators get their assignments
Committee assignments have been announced for the impending legislative session. Legislators have ideas about what committee they want or deserve, but there are not enough prime spots to go around. The headline committee is Appropriations, followed by Taxation, Transportation, Health and Education. All the standing committees do important work, but...
foxbangor.com
Carmel fire destroys garage and vehicles
CARMEL — A homeowner in Carmel lost their garage and two vehicles in a fire on Friday. Carmel Fire Chief Ralph Shaw says the call came in around 5:30 p.m. Friday night for a garage fire at 42 Kings Lane in Carmel that also involved a vehicle. Fire officials...
Maine Man Missing For 6 Months May Have Been Spotted In Augusta
For months, there has been an ongoing search for a missing man from Norrdigewock. Graham Lacher was last spotted leaving the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor on June 6th, 2022. Now, according to a Facebook post from his family, a man fitting his description was spotted...
wabi.tv
Person hospitalized after falling off cliffs into Penobscot River in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A person was hospitalized after falling off cliffs and into the Penobscot River in Brewer Friday. Brewer Fire says they responded to Indian Trail Park just before 3:00 for a report of a person who had fallen into the water with a possible head injury. The...
observer-me.com
Bangor church offers a lifeline for homeless population on cold winter nights
On a cold December Thursday night, John Michaud of Milo walked up the steps of the Mansion Church in Bangor with his laptop bag slung over his shoulder, greeting people waiting outside by name. At 6 p.m. on the dot, Michaud, 38, welcomed people into the Center Street church one...
Is This the Front Yard or the Dooryard?
Well, the answer depends on if you know what a door yard is. First and foremost, front yard and dooryard are NOT interchangeable. The best explanation came almost 4 years ago from the Bangor Police Department by TC:. The best indicator of the area of which the person speaks would...
Ellsworth American
Librarian and Suzuki travel the TransAmerica Trail
BLUE HILL — One man, one motorcycle, one trail. Along the way, plenty of rain, rocks, sun, mud, oil changes, tire changes and bad meals. Good, friendly and indifferent people, too, against the backdrop of America. That’s how Rich Boulet spent and experienced his six-week sabbatical from the Blue Hill Public Library.
wabi.tv
Opioid Addiction Clinic opens in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - From January through October of this year, the number of opioid drug overdoses is 4.8% higher than over the same time period in 2021. A new clinic in Ellsworth has opened its doors offering one-on-one help for those looking for help with addiction. Kimberly Marshall opened...
wabi.tv
“Chaotic and frightful, gorgeous and beautiful” - photographer details Acadia storm coverage
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Last week at this time, Maine was getting pounded by rain and winds of around 70 miles per hour on the coast. Conditions like this came with destruction and power outages --- but it also made for a photographer’s dream. We saw incredible images...
wabi.tv
TV5 anchor shares experience as platelet donation recipient
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - No one expects emergencies to happen to them. House fires, car accidents, an unexpected diagnosis, those aren’t things you schedule on your calendar. That’s where the American Red Cross comes in. Whether it’s disaster relief or blood donations, the non-profit stays prepared so when...
wabi.tv
Popular Bangor hangout closing its doors temporarily
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A popular hangout in Bangor is closing its doors on January 1st. According to The Main Tavern’s Facebook page, they are closing their doors until further notice after the New Year. They do not state why in the post, but they did say they will...
Brewer man accused of assaulting clerk at Circle K
PORTLAND, Maine — A Brewer man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a clerk Tuesday at a Circle K on North Main Street. Police were called to the store shortly after 10 p.m. and were told a man entered the store and attempted to make a purchase, but when his card did not work, he reportedly went behind the counter and assaulted the clerk, according to a Facebook post from the Brewer Police Department.
Ellsworth American
Bookmaking comes alive in workshops
DEER ISLE — Artist-in-residence Jadyn LaDeau will make art as well as offer two free book-related workshops this month at the Deer Isle Art Association. “Bookmaking” and “Bullet Journaling for the Busy Artist” are the focus of the workshops on Sunday, Jan. 8 and Jan. 22. Registration is required.
