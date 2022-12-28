Family Of Temple Grad Killed At Random Desperate For Justice: Report

Everett Beauregard, a 23-year-old Temple grad, was shot and killed seemingly at random on a west Philly street in September. His family is still demanding answers. Photo Credit: Everett Beauregard Facebook

More than three months after he was shot and killed seemingly at random on a west Philadelphia street, the family of Temple graduate Everett Beauregard is still demanding justice.

Philadelphia police have said the 23-year-old was walking home just after midnight on Sept. 22 when an unknown suspect approached him from behind on the 400 block of North 35th Street in Powelton Village and fatally shot him.

Since then, investigators have circulated images and video of his suspected killer, but no arrests have been made so far.

Beauregard's loved ones gathered on the same Powelton block where he was killed on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to tell 6abc they're still waiting for answers.

"We just want to find that one person who will do the right thing and let the police know who this person is," Everett's dad Eric Beauregard told the outlet. "Or have the person find their conscience."

"Maybe you don't want to turn that person in because he's a friend or family co-worker, but at the same token, the person that they know is not the person anymore," he continued. "They're a murderer now."

The killer, the Beauregards said, robbed their son of a life that was getting started.

"He was a 23-year-old on the cusp of the world," Leslie, his mother, told 6abc. "He had just finished at Temple. He was ready to start his MBA."

The suspect is described as a black man with a thin build.

In the surveillance footage released by police investigators, he's seen wearing a dark-blue, zip-up hoodie with two front pockets, black pants, and a light-colored medical mask pulled over his lower face.

Detectives also believe a two-tone, late-1990s or early-2000s Jeep Grand Cherokee may have been involved in the killing.

A $20,000 reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in any Philadelphia homicide case.

